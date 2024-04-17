Harbor Freight's 4375W Vs. Honda's EG4000 Generator: What's The Difference?

There are many reasons to own a generator. You may need one to power your home in an emergency or keep your tools running on a job site. Honda is a well-known brand that produces some of the most popular portable generators, but it is not the only one around.

Although many people associate Honda generators with power and reliability, competitors such as Harbor Freight Tools should not be counted out, even if selling generators isn't what the company is best known for. Previously, Consumer Reports compared the Honda's $1,000 EU2000iT1A1 to Harbor Freight's $500 Predator 2000. The report found that the Harbor Freight generator almost reached the same performance despite retailing for half the price.

So, when word got around that the $479.99 Predator 4375W from Harbor Freight featured similar specifications to the $1,899 Honda EG4000, people took notice. This article goes over the differences between the two generators and presents user reviews so you can choose the best product for your needs.