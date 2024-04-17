Harbor Freight's 4375W Vs. Honda's EG4000 Generator: What's The Difference?
There are many reasons to own a generator. You may need one to power your home in an emergency or keep your tools running on a job site. Honda is a well-known brand that produces some of the most popular portable generators, but it is not the only one around.
Although many people associate Honda generators with power and reliability, competitors such as Harbor Freight Tools should not be counted out, even if selling generators isn't what the company is best known for. Previously, Consumer Reports compared the Honda's $1,000 EU2000iT1A1 to Harbor Freight's $500 Predator 2000. The report found that the Harbor Freight generator almost reached the same performance despite retailing for half the price.
So, when word got around that the $479.99 Predator 4375W from Harbor Freight featured similar specifications to the $1,899 Honda EG4000, people took notice. This article goes over the differences between the two generators and presents user reviews so you can choose the best product for your needs.
What is the Honda EG4000?
The Honda EG4000 generator features Honda's 4-stroke single-cylinder 270cc GX270 engine with electronic ignition. It sports a max AC output of 4000W at 120/240V and 3500W of rated power. Using the unit's voltage selector switch, you can toggle between having all 120V outlets or splitting them between 120 and 240V. This makes the generator flexible and able to power large and small units. The generator is rated for powering refrigerators, hair dryers, drills, and concrete construction vibrators, among other devices. Notably, however, the generator does not have a DC output.
Honda's generator has safety features including an oil alert system that automatically turns off the engine when it's dangerously low on oil. The unit also has electronic circuit breakers that prevent overload, and a regulator to provide stable power with a +/- 1% range. Additionally, Honda added a "CO-MINDER" carbon monoxide detection system that will turn off the generator if CO levels approach dangerous levels.
With its 6.3-gallon fuel tank capacity, the generator can run for 14.8 hours at 50% load. The unit produces 67 dB of noise at maximum load and 66 dB at 50%. This means it is about as loud as a vacuum cleaner.
What is Harbor Freight's 4375W?
Harbor Freight's Predator 4375W generator is powered by the Predator 212cc engine. The generator has a higher max starting Watts, at 4375, compared to the Honda generator. But it boasts identical running Watts to the Honda generator at 3500. It has two 120V 20A GFCI-protected duplex outlets for household devices and one 120V/240V 30A twist-lock outlet for high-power loads, such as refrigerators. Unlike the Honda generator, Harbor Freight's product features a 12V 8A DC outlet. So, it can come in handy during long automotive excursions when you may need to charge your devices.
The 4375W comes with some important safety features, similar to Honda's competing product. The 4375W has a circuit breaker for overload prevention and a carbon monoxide shutoff. Additionally, there is a low oil indicator and an automatic shutoff trigger to prevent damage to the generator.
This generator can run for 16 hours at 50% load, giving it about an hour more runtime than the Honda EG4000 at the same load. One area where the 4375W falls short of the Honda generator is in noise levels. The Predator 4375W runs at 72.5 dB, making it louder than the 67 dB Honda generator.
Which one is more portable?
Portability is crucial if you plan on taking your generator to the job site or even around your property. In this aspect, the Predator 4375W takes home a win. The generator weighs 105 pounds and is 23.3 inches long, 18.7 inches wide, and 19.2 inches high. The Honda generator is noticeably heavier, at 146.4 pounds. It's also larger, at 26.8 inches long, 20.9 inches wide, and 22.5 inches tall.
Wheels can make a generator more portable, allowing it to tackle terrain and maneuver around obstacles. Unfortunately, neither the Predator 4375W nor the Honda EG4000 comes with wheels. That said, they both have accessory kits that can get them rolling. The Honda EG4000 wheel kit is $239.99 and features legs, mounting hardware, two 8-inch flat-free tiers, and two handles. Coming in at $39.99, the Predator 4375W wheel kit features 8-inch flat-free tires, rubber feet, and an adjustable handle.
Durability is also important when taking your generator on the go. Both generators offer similar protection with their steel frame and outlet covers. Proper protection can minimize damage or wear-and-tear when operating outdoors.
Who offers a better warranty?
Honda offers customers a three-year warranty for generators used for residential purposes and a one-year warranty for commercial use. Under this warranty, Honda will repair or replace any defective part under normal use conditions. After a repair, you will not receive an extended warranty. Rather, the warranty will end alongside the original product's warranty. Damage caused by neglect, improper maintenance or operation, and other mishandling by the customer is not covered. It also does not cover consumable parts, such as the recoil starter rope on the EG4000.
What you need to know about Harbor Freight's policies is that the company offers a 90-day warranty on its products. If a defect is found within that time frame, the company can either refund or replace the product. Like with Honda's warranty, Harbor Freight does not cover misuse, lack of or improper maintenance, or normal wear and tear. You can buy an Extended Service Protection plan as well for $99.99, which provides one year of protection, or $129.99 for two years. This warranty period starts after the manufacturer's 90-day warranty ends and provides the same coverage.
Which one do customers like more?
The Predator 4375W generator is highly rated on the Harbor Freight website. With over 400 reviews, the product has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating, and 93% of reviewers would recommend it. Unsurprisingly, its price is one of the biggest praises the generator gets. Customers overwhelmingly said the generator is handy during emergencies, powering refrigerators or heaters. Multiple verified customers noted that theirs worked for an aggregate of over a thousand hours. One common complaint is that it can get noisy under load, though.
Reviews for the Honda EG4000 are sparse by comparison. With 13 reviews scattered across multiple sites, the generator has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating, and 92% of reviewers recommend it. A reviewer noted that the generator was powerful enough to keep multiple large fridges and a freezer running during an emergency. One common complaint among customers is that the generator is heavy and hard to maneuver on a dolly. This, of course, is likely without the wheels. Reviewers also said the generator was quiet enough not to annoy neighbors.