Power Station Running Vs. Starting Watts: What's The Difference And Why It's Important

From its name, the starting watts is an appliance's temporary power consumption upon startup. When you switch on a fridge or an air conditioning unit, it needs a big amount of power for about two to three seconds to essentially kick start itself. This momentary spike is its starting watts.

Advertisement

Different appliances call for different starting watts. A window AC can consume up to 9,750 watts right when it starts, while a washing machine requires only 2,250 watts. Not every appliance demands a starting power, though. Light bulbs, space heaters, and irons all draw zero watts when they're turned on. Most of the time, you'll only see the starting watt requirement on appliances with a large electric motor since they need that extra kick to spin the built-in motor.

Running watts, on the other hand, refers to an appliance's actual power consumption. When it's up and ready, the appliance begins drawing less, typically two to three times lower than the starting watts. It then maintains this level throughout its operation until you turn it off.

Advertisement

Unlike starting watts, every appliance has running watts — they just differ from one machine to another. Modern TVs run at an average wattage of 70 to 400, while a clothes dryer needs about 1,800 to 5,000 watts to operate.

In terms of portable power stations, the starting watts is the amount of power the station can generate to start up the connected devices. It's considered the station's maximum wattage output. The running watts is the continuous generated power the station supplies to the machines to keep them running.