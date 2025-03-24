Whoever invented generators should receive collective appreciation because these machines are a literal necessity in some countries where electricity breakdowns are common. For instance, several cities in Pakistan have been experiencing regular power outages for more than a decade, including scheduled blackouts that can last up to 18 hours per day. Consequently, residents resort to portable power generators as a lifeline in the face of the ongoing electricity crisis.

Even if we talk about the West, a backup electricity generator has become a must-have at this point in states where severe weather disturbances like storms and floods cause citywide disruptions in power supply. In any case, generators are machines that must be operated and handled with utmost care and precaution. You cannot afford to make mistakes when dealing with generators, be it an inverter or diesel, or it could have adverse consequences.

People might brush off these generator practices as irrelevant or not significant enough to lead to disasters. However, if you find yourself in a situation similar to the ones below, we would ask you to reconsider. There are some mistakes everyone makes when using a generator that you'll want to avoid for many reasons — the topmost being the safety of yourself and your loved ones.

