Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using A Generator That You'll Want To Avoid
Whoever invented generators should receive collective appreciation because these machines are a literal necessity in some countries where electricity breakdowns are common. For instance, several cities in Pakistan have been experiencing regular power outages for more than a decade, including scheduled blackouts that can last up to 18 hours per day. Consequently, residents resort to portable power generators as a lifeline in the face of the ongoing electricity crisis.
Even if we talk about the West, a backup electricity generator has become a must-have at this point in states where severe weather disturbances like storms and floods cause citywide disruptions in power supply. In any case, generators are machines that must be operated and handled with utmost care and precaution. You cannot afford to make mistakes when dealing with generators, be it an inverter or diesel, or it could have adverse consequences.
People might brush off these generator practices as irrelevant or not significant enough to lead to disasters. However, if you find yourself in a situation similar to the ones below, we would ask you to reconsider. There are some mistakes everyone makes when using a generator that you'll want to avoid for many reasons — the topmost being the safety of yourself and your loved ones.
Running the generator in enclosed spaces
This is a mistake that could cost you your life and cause serious damage to your house or property. Generators that operate on diesel emit toxic fumes of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, which are extremely harmful to human health. Specifically, carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be life-threatening for both humans and pets if it fills up an enclosed area.
Even partially enclosed spaces are not recommended by health expert authorities, so you can imagine the amount of risk these toxic gases pose to human health. So, if you were thinking of keeping the generator near windows or doors in a partially enclosed room, you may want to think again. To rule out any potential risk, it is necessary that you only operate the generator in an open, well-ventilated area where the emissions do not accumulate.
Placing the generator on an uneven surface
The correct placement of generators is important, particularly because the units vibrate when in function. If you keep the generator on an uneven or rocky surface, the vibrations can intensify, causing it to flip over. Sloping surfaces are also not ideal as there are risks of the generator sliding down the surface, spilling fuel, and catching fire. Pretty dangerous, no? Therefore, a firm, steady surface is the best place to keep your generator unit during operation. For bigger units, people also create specialized concrete pads that hold the generator in place.
Furthermore, the common fuels used in generators are all flammable liquids — propane, kerosene or gasoline, to name the most widely used ones. If the unit is in an unsteady position, this fuel can leak out and increase the likelihood of fire.
Apart from this, you have to make sure that there is ample space around the generator unit so the heat can dissipate in the environment instead of accumulating inside. It goes without saying, but maintain an adequate distance between the generator and any flammable material like curtains, mats or tents. These precautions will help keep you safe from accidental fires.
Choosing the wrong generator size
Picking a generator that meets your power needs is important. There are various factors to consider when choosing the right generator for your home — most importantly, the total load consumption of your appliances. When getting a generator, keep in mind that most generators can handle 70% of their total load capacity for prolonged hours, as defined in the Generator Set Ratings by ISO 8528. Pick one that has a load capacity slightly higher than you require.
To select the right generator size for commercial or residential needs, identify all the appliances you plan on powering with the generator and determine their total wattage. Then, refer to the monthly electric bill to get an idea of the average unit consumption of your house or business. Also, note the starting, running, and peak loads your appliances consume in kilowatts (kW).
Also consider the fact that you may have to reposition the generator in case of extreme weather situations like hurricanes and floods, especially when the unit is installed outdoors with no foolproof weather protection. Careful size planning also comes in handy in such unforeseen circumstances.
Using low-quality fuel
This rule applies to diesel generators because fuel quality matters a lot. Over time, low-quality fuel will run down the parts of your generator's engine and reduce its overall efficiency. In order to maintain optimal power output, a generator has to have an efficient combustion process. High-quality fuel enables exactly that — efficient operation and lower emission levels.
In addition, low-quality fuel may contain contaminants that encourage the growth of microorganisms in the diesel tank. Over time, the accumulation of these contaminants in the filters and engine can hinder its performance and prevent the proper flow of fuel. There are actually a few ways you can recognize low-quality fuel, such as the color appearing darker, engine knocking sounds, or a significant drop in the unit's performance.
While we are talking about fuel, there is another common mistake that you should avoid. Do not keep the fuel containers near the generator. Because fuel is flammable, a tiny spark from the generator can lead to severe consequences. So, ideally, keep the fuel containers in another room or a proper storage cupboard.
Negligent refueling practices
Don't think that refueling a generator is an easy task. Accidental spills while refueling can pose fire hazard risks — because, again, it's a flammable substance. But to be human is to make mistakes. If you do accidentally spill some fuel around the tank when refueling, clean it thoroughly with a cleaning cloth and make sure all the accumulated fuel is absorbed well. Then, let the unit sit for a few minutes before powering it up.
In addition, be vigilant about the fuel level in the tank and never fill it to the top. The best approach is to leave some space empty — at least a half an inch — between the fuel and the lip of the tank, to prevent potential spillage due to fuel expansion when the fuel gets hot. Follow the manual for your generator to determine how to prevent overfilling.
Other than these, do not refuel the generator when it is in operation. That mistake could cost you your life! The reason behind this is simple. When the generator is running, its temperature is higher than the surrounding temperature. When fuel comes in contact with the hot diesel engine, the unit can ignite instantly. So, always make sure the generator is powered off and close to room temperature before refueling.
Ignoring generator maintenance
Every machine requires routine maintenance in order to deliver the best performance. If not taken care of, the machine will run down eventually, and you will experience a significant reduction in its output with abrupt shutdowns, loud noises, or the unit's inability to handle the electrical load.
The same is true for generators — they need proper maintenance. Use quality lubricants to prevent wear and tear in its parts and ensure the generator works smoothly. On top of this, regularly clean the air filters of your generator to prevent dust accumulation, which could block heat ventilation. Regular cleaning is also essential to increasing the efficiency and longevity of the machine.
In addition, it is also smart to refer to professional generator service people every six months. Preferably, contact the manufacturer of your generator and confirm if they offer home inspections for generator units, like Ryobi Support if you have a Ryobi generator. Professionals can identify even the tiniest faults in the unit that could lead to a greater hassle, so it is better to tackle them earlier rather than later.
Direct sunlight exposure
This is a very common mistake that we often see. Be it industrial or residential generators, people often place them outdoors with no proper shade, leaving them in the hands of intense sunlight. It is a bad idea to place the generator in an area where it is exposed to direct sunlight for an extended time. If that is the case, protect the unit with an overhead shade to prevent damage to its exterior body and internal parts. Follow this approach, especially in summers, where sunlight exposure can increase the internal temperature of your generator's components, causing rapid overheating whenever it is in use.
Several generator manufacturers, like Honda, advise against exposing your generator to direct sunlight. So, always place it in a cooler area. And by cooler area, we do not mean keeping the generator in an air-conditioned room. Why? Because an air-conditioned room will most likely be enclosed on all four sides, and like we discussed earlier, harmful emissions can pose serious threats. So, a shaded area would be the ideal pick.
Disregarding abnormal generator noises
If a generator starts to sound different or you hear it producing a weird noise that was not evident before, take notice of it. Abnormal noises can indicate malfunctioning of some part of the generator, or it could mean that your generator requires maintenance. Some examples of sounds you may hear? Rattling, clanking, screeching, knocking, hissing or grinding, and let us tell you that these noises will not be easy to ignore.
Such noises can also indicate internal faults, such as clogged air filters, worn-out internal components, excessive friction between moving parts of the engine, a broken fan, or damage to the exterior body of the unit. Figure out where the noise is coming from and analyze the problematic area for any damage or wear and tear. A simple solution would be to assess the water, oil, and fuel levels in the generator, and if they are low, refill them.
If you cannot spot the abnormality, call the professional service people because these noises will only worsen over time until operating the generator becomes unbearable. On the other hand, do not hand over the matter to an inexperienced technician, as this is one of the most amateur mistakes you can make when dealing with a generator.
Backfeeding a generator
Under no circumstance should you backfeed a generator — in simple terms, it means connecting the generator's power cord directly to the electricity board of your house without isolating the original power supply. Backfeeding a generator increases the risk of electrical hazards to a great extent because when you connect the generator to your house's wiring system, there is a chance of the current flowing back into the wiring.
The technique is extremely dangerous and can even prove fatal at points due to electric shocks and fires that might not just be limited to your house but could spread to nearby places that share the same wiring system. Plus, any electricity personnel working at the electric lines at the time of backfeeding are also prone to the risk of electrocution.
What you can do is use a transfer switch to prevent backfeeding by blocking the reverse flow of electric current. However, it is highly advised that you leave this matter in the hands of a professional electrician to ensure a safe installation.
Overusing generator batteries
Did you assume that the generator only needs fuel to run and batteries just sit there with no actual purpose? Well, here is the truth. A high-quality battery is an integral part of any generator because it enables the operation of the unit's internal parts that require electricity. These batteries may become dead if not used for several days. While there are some methods to recharge a dead generator battery, the outcome still depends on its quality and serving period.
Some states in the U.S., like Florida, follow the NFPA 110 standard issued by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which requires users to perform monthly testing on their generator's lead-acid battery. Because most generators use lead-acid batteries, the same as car batteries, this maintenance step should not be ignored. Overusing the battery beyond its ideal lifespan will only damage your generator, and in a worst-case scenario, it can render the generator inoperable.
To obtain the maximum output from a lead-acid battery during its lifespan, maintain ideal water levels, prevent dust accumulation on its body, tighten all the connections, and regularly check for spills and leaks. Incorporating these tips into a regular battery maintenance routine will enhance its performance, thereby increasing the efficiency of your generator.
Running the generator despite overheating
Generators tend to heat up when they run continuously for prolonged hours. Besides, a generator will get too hot too quickly if you surpass its maximum power capacity. Even operating the unit at maximum capacity for an extended period can cause it to overheat, damaging its engine and internal parts. In extreme cases, an overheated engine may cause the unit to explode.
In fact, a massive fire broke out in Beirut, Lebanon, in November 2024 due to an overloaded generator and the presence of diesel tanks nearby. Such fires can spread quickly, leading to loss of property and even human life. Therefore, it is a huge mistake to continue operating the generator despite overheating.
The key here is to turn off the generator as per the manufacturer's recommendation and allow it to cool off. Some generators can run for days, but it is highly recommended that they be allowed to cool off for at least 30 minutes per 24-hour period. Smaller generators may need to cool more frequently. The best possible source for optimal cooling is the manufacturer. Avoiding excessive heat buildup is critical to safe and efficient operation. Let it cool down for atlleast 30 to 45 minutes and verify that the exterior body has returned to optimal temperature before restarting the machine. Practicing this will also improve your generator's lifespan, as overheating can cut a few years off its life.