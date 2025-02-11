Are Diesel Fumes Toxic? Health Effects Of The Fuel's Exhaust, Explained

If you live in the United States and own an internal-combustion vehicle, you almost certainly use gasoline rather than diesel fuel. But that doesn't mean diesel isn't widely used. On the contrary, the U.S. economy is dependant on diesel.

Though diesel fuel is usually more expensive than gas, it's more efficient, and powers a variety of transport vehicles, including trucks, trains, and ships. In 2022 alone, the U.S. transportation sector consumed approximately 125 million gallons of diesel fuel per day. The U.S. military also relies on diesel for its ground vehicles, such as tanks and trucks, because it is less flammable and explosive than gasoline. Industrial facilities, hospitals, and other large buildings use diesel in backup electricity generators.

On the flip side, diesel engines are typically bigger and heavier than gasoline engines, and the combustion of diesel releases approximately 13% more CO2 than gasoline. Diesel fumes, meanwhile, are highly toxic and pose a serious health risk.

