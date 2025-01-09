Galaxy Watch Guide: How To Measure Your Blood Pressure (And Which Models Can Do It)

Smartwatches have evolved far beyond simple fitness trackers, and Samsung's Galaxy Watch series is a prime example of this. With advanced health monitoring capabilities, your Galaxy Watch offers much more than just step counting or sleep tracking. One of its most remarkable features is the ability to measure blood pressure directly from your wrist. This eliminates the need for traditional methods, providing a quick and convenient way to monitor your cardiovascular health on a daily basis.

It's important to note that not all Galaxy Watch models are equipped with blood pressure monitoring capabilities. The watch needs to have an internal photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, which is available in the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 3, and newer models, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Additionally, blood pressure monitoring is officially supported only in select countries, like the UK, France, Austria, South Korea, and Germany. If you're in an unsupported region, you'll need to use workarounds, such as the one shared by XDA Developers, which enables the blood pressure monitoring feature regardless of your location.

In any case, measuring blood pressure with a Galaxy Watch involves more than just wearing the device. You'll need to set up the watch, calibrate it with a traditional blood pressure cuff, and follow specific guidelines to ensure accurate readings. In this guide, we'll walk you through all the essential steps and considerations to help you use your Galaxy Watch to monitor your blood pressure effectively. Let's dive in!

