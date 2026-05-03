Every Major Cordless Power Tool Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Cordless power tools are a huge part of anyone's toolkit, be they DIYers working on home projects or professionals working on the job site. They require less effort than their hand tool counterparts, allowing you get work done more quickly and with less effort. The good news is that power tools are incredibly popular and sold at every hardware store. In fact, there are so many brands that it'll make your head spin. So, where do you start?

For most people, deciding on a brand is the first step. Every major brand uses systems designed around their own battery types, allowing you to buy three, four, or more tools from the same brand while needing comparatively fewer batteries. However, actually deciding between brands can still get a little difficult.

We're here today to help answer that question, so if you're curious about the ins and outs of cordless power tools, you've come to the right place.