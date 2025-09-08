This Is The Most Popular Power Tool Brand In The US

The U.S. loves a good power tool. And why not, when they have so much to offer? The ease, the speed, and the convenience. Not to mention the feeling of accomplishment and competence that using a tool brings. Choosing a good power tool brand to invest in is no easy task. Thankfully, there are so many great brands to choose from, from Milwaukee to Makita and DeWalt. They all provide quality in their own unique way. But when it comes to popularity, one stands out from the others. This is none other than DeWalt.

You might call DeWalt the premier of power tools in the U.S. market. DeWalt has consistently dominated the trust charts. It has cultivated a brand people turn to so they don't wreck their hobbies or their thumbs. For four straight years, including the latest 2025 study, it's topped Lifestory Research's Most Trusted Power Tool Brand list. So, folks clearly trust that yellow and black gear to get the job done. Here's what makes DeWalt the most popular power tool brand in the U.S.