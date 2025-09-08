This Is The Most Popular Power Tool Brand In The US
The U.S. loves a good power tool. And why not, when they have so much to offer? The ease, the speed, and the convenience. Not to mention the feeling of accomplishment and competence that using a tool brings. Choosing a good power tool brand to invest in is no easy task. Thankfully, there are so many great brands to choose from, from Milwaukee to Makita and DeWalt. They all provide quality in their own unique way. But when it comes to popularity, one stands out from the others. This is none other than DeWalt.
You might call DeWalt the premier of power tools in the U.S. market. DeWalt has consistently dominated the trust charts. It has cultivated a brand people turn to so they don't wreck their hobbies or their thumbs. For four straight years, including the latest 2025 study, it's topped Lifestory Research's Most Trusted Power Tool Brand list. So, folks clearly trust that yellow and black gear to get the job done. Here's what makes DeWalt the most popular power tool brand in the U.S.
Why DeWalt snags the crown
DeWalt has been around for over 100 years. Since 1924, the iconic yellow and black have delivered. A lot of its appeal is down to its catering to a wide spectrum of customers. DeWalt nails the sweet spot between performance and accessibility. It is powerful enough for the pros, while still being user-friendly enough for the casual weekend woodworkers. It's also incredibly durable with a strong platform and reliable powerhouse kits. A good example is its 20 V MAX platform that is tough enough for pro-grade jobs while being one of the best power tool starter kits you can buy. Similarly, its toolkit spans everything from drills to impact wrenches, saws, and combos. It adapts to both weekend projects and site demands.
DeWalt's influence in tool ownership and industry momentum can't be overstated. Its credibility in benchmarks and reviews is top-tier. When we ranked every major power tool brand, it came out as a top choice. That said, it doesn't hog the spotlight as there are others deserving shout-outs. Milwaukee's premium battery tech, durability, and innovation are a worthy contender, while Makita and Bosch's precision get high marks. For now, America's trust still lies in DeWalt, but you shouldn't bet on that not changing anytime soon.