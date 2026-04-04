15 Ryobi DIY Products Users Recommend
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DIYers across the spectrum of proficiency and expertise levels often reach for Ryobi equipment. The tool brand is well suited to home improvers and other consumer-level tool users. The Japanese toolmaker has an in-store brand deal with Home Depot (which is why you won't find Ryobi tools at Lowe's), making the lime green tools a visible staple on the home improvement store's shelves. Users frequently tout the combination of low prices and included features that make the budget-friendly equipment feel like professional-grade gear.
Users often praise many pieces of Ryobi equipment, with a wide cross section of the catalog garnering great review scores from buyers. Also, some of its most valuable tools and accessories run the gamut from outdoor power tools to intuitive measurement and layout solutions. These 15 products are some of Ryobi's most highly rated items that DIYers often say they can't live without. Each one delivers on key areas that DIYers rely on, including favorable price tags and ease-of-use features like comfortable grips and the ability to serve multiple roles during a renovation.
Link Speed Bench Mobile Workstation
The Link Speed Bench Mobile Workstation is a versatile force multiplier for DIYers. The tool is available direct from Ryobi for $219 and features 72 reviews with a 4.6-star average rating. Buyers can also find it at Home Depot ($240 with 444 reviews and a 4.5 rating). It works as a cart that can support up to 300 pounds of material or equipment. The tool moves on 10-inch, all-terrain wheels with a steel frame. It also features a quick setup that allows it to fold out into a pop-up workbench, supporting up to 400 pounds.
The solid wood work surface measures 42 inches by 22 inches and is entirely replaceable, giving users peace of mind, especially when handling heavy-duty work or demanding tasks that can result in damage to the surface. It allows for four-sided edge clamping, with miter saw mounting capabilities as well. The fast pop-up action makes it capable of moving your gear into position ahead of a job and then transforming into your primary workbench in seconds, making the whole task far less complicated.
ONE+ 18V/40V Dual Platform Charger
The ONE+ 18V/40V Dual Platform Charger is one of Ryobi's new tools, existing alongside a range of high-profile additions to the Ryobi catalog in 2026. The charger offers a 12-amp charge rate for 18V ONE+ batteries and a 6-amp output in the 40V port. Both elements are contained in a compact unit that can be mounted on the wall for efficiency. Ryobi tool users who rely on a range of different equipment can get significant support from a dual-use charger like this. Specifically, it's an ideal choice to keep both your outdoor power tools and standard 18V renovation-focused gear powered up without having to invest in numerous charging devices.
It's available from Ryobi for $99 and has 13 reviews with a 4.7-star average rating. It can also be found at Amazon for $75 (at the time of writing) and Home Depot for $99, where it enjoys a 4.7-star rating from 48 buyers. The charger delivers extremely quick charge times for batteries across two of Ryobi's most prominent tool platforms. Ryobi calls it the "fastest 18V ONE+ charger" available, offering a 15-minute charge time for a 4Ah EDGE battery, while it takes just an hour to recharge a 6Ah 40V battery.
Link Wall Storage Kit (15-Piece)
Ryobi's Link Wall Storage Kit is a key element in optimizing your workspace, creating better organization that extends into every job you tackle as a DIYer. Most professionals will have developed a system for organizing and storing their equipment through years of practical experience, while home improvers looking to tackle jobs on the weekend or in the evenings don't have that same muscle memory. As such, it's perhaps even more important for prosumers to prioritize organizational equipment to keep frustrations to a minimum.
Ryobi's Link organizational equipment is fairly inexpensive, making it a natural focal point for anyone thinking about revamping their organizational capabilities. The 15-piece kit is available from Ryobi for $129. It includes five 33-inch wall rails (and a range of hooks) that can each hold up to 75 pounds per foot. The set is also available from Home Depot for the same price, where it has amassed a 4.5-star average rating across 649 reviews. The price tag is the primary selling point. Other solutions in this realm often retail for significantly more. However, many users offer strong praise for the storage tool, too. They note that it's a quality option for those with limited space, as well as DIYers who may be seeking a large, modular installation.
18V ONE+ HP Airstrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer Kit
The 18V ONE+ HP Airstrike 18 Gauge Brad Nailer is available from Ryobi in either a bare tool ($179; 4.8-star average rating with 1,018 reviews) or as a kit featuring a 4Ah battery and charger ($259; 4.9-star average from 143 buyers). Home Depot buyers also give it a 4.8-star average from around 2,000 reviews for each option. The tool features Ryobi's ONE+ HP technology that promises to deliver "60% more nail driving power" with the capacity to sink up to 2,250 nails per charge. The tool's Air Strike technology underpins its cordless performance, delivering a truly mobile fastening tool that offers speed, precision, and versatility in one solution.
The tool is a brad nailer, among Ryobi's wider range of nail guns, making it a general-purpose fastener that can deliver 2-1/8-inch nails into workpieces, including hardwoods. The AccuDrive nose improves your line of sight while operating the tool, making the whole process more efficient. It also features an LED work light. The unit is ideal for securing trim work and handling a variety of other light- to moderate-duty installation tasks.
18V ONE+ HP 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder
An angle grinder is a tool that easily finds a home in just about any DIY toolkit. It's a solution that can handle a wide range of tasks. The angle grinder's power comes from its ability to handle virtually any job that requires a spinning tool accessory. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder is a solid option at a great price. Buyers note the tool's strong power output and appear to frequently move to this option as a replacement for an older, corded model in their collections. Many note this change specifically, while others highlight the cordless nature of the tool independently.
For the kit, Ryobi has it listed for $209, and 149 buyers have given it a 4.8-star average rating. For those who don't require additional power elements, the bare tool has a 4.7-star average rating from 44 buyers with a $129 price tag. The tool can deliver up to 210 cuts per charge with the equivalent performance of an 11-amp corded grinder. The tool introduces an upgraded foot angle that makes flush cutting easier, and it utilizes a three-position side handle and a paddle switch to improve your grip on the unit.
USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver Kit
Light-duty tools are equally valuable for both professional and consumer requirements. Not every tool needs to be a mauler, and the USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver Kit showcases this well. The tool exists within Ryobi's USB Lithium category, delivering great power at a small scale. The tool is available from Home Depot for just $50, and it features 500 reviews with a 4.6-star average rating. It comes with an organizational case and a 10-piece bit set, along with three interchangeable heads, including right-angle and offset driving solutions.
The tool's batteries are USB rechargeable, and they can also be used as power packs to charge your phone or consumer electronics in a pinch. It offers up to 200 RPM speeds while operating with a small tool body. The attachments can be swapped between different fixed orientations, allowing you to utilize the accessory heads in a range of setups.
Whole Stud Detector
Finding studs in the wall doesn't have to be a challenge. Ryobi's Whole Stud Detector is an easy-to-use option that features multiple LEDs along the top line. As a result, both ends of the stud can be found as you move the tool across a wall's surface. This allows users to find the entire width of the stud rather than just its center or an edge. The tool is available from Ryobi for $35 and features a 4.7-star average rating with 608 reviews.
Stud detectors help renovators make faster decisions about where to secure decorations and mounting brackets on the wall. Identifying their location is critical to creating a secure hold that won't waver with time. Alternatives do exist, but securing new components to studs remains the best option for long-lasting and rock-solid staying power. This stud detector offers one-handed operation and can identify the thickness of the wall in question up to 1-½ inches to identify both wood and metal studs. It also features an integrated stud marker.
300-Piece Drill and Drive Kit
Your drill is a key solution in many renovation tasks, but it's useless without the correct accessory attached to its chuck. This is where a product like the 300-Piece Drill and Drive Kit comes into play. This kit is available at Home Depot for $69 and features 4,809 reviews with a 4.6-star average rating. The kit includes just about every drilling and driving accessory you might require across a broad spectrum of tasks, including driving bits, hole saws, and spade bits. All of these play a pivotal role in a DIYer's ability to handle most tasks they encounter. Drilling and fastening are two cornerstone functions of any job, from hanging a new door to installing decking or shelves.
This collection also comes with titanium-coated bits and three drill stoppers for added precision. It's also eligible for a $25 discount when opening a Home Depot Consumer Card, reducing the price to $44. For renovators with a particularly lengthy list of jobs on the docket, this offer might be worth considering.
1,800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
Not all renovation jobs involve building or altering something. Often, you'll run into the need to clean away dirt or grime. This is where a tool like the 1,800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer can deliver serious functionality. Rather than investing in a full-size unit that's not always easy to manage, the mobile Ryobi pressure washer offers solid performance in a compact package.
The tool produces a high-pressure output that's more than capable of blasting away buildup on your driveway, cleaning windows around the house, or spraying down cars. It comes with 15-degree and turbo nozzles, featuring ¼-inch quick-connect capability for fast changes to handle high-intensity spraying and lighter-duty work in quick succession. It's available from Ryobi and Home Depot for $99, with a 4.4-star average rating from 1,225 reviewers at the latter. Owners note that it's powerful enough to handle plenty of cleaning jobs and is easy to bring up a ladder, too, making tasks at height, like cleaning gutters, simpler to manage.
Link 17-Inch Tool Bag
The Link 17-Inch Tool Bag is a versatile organizational solution that can make your job easier, regardless of what it might entail. The bag features 39 interior pockets and a range of external tool-holding options, combining for a total weight capacity of 60 pounds. Users also note that it's built with a strong fabric material that feels sturdy, even when loaded up with tools. Others are pleased with the amount of storage space available within the bag, noting that the roominess surprised them.
The tool is available direct from Ryobi for $84. It can also be found at Home Depot for the same price, where it carries a 4.8-star rating from 74 reviewers. The adjustable internal dividers allow for extensive customization, and the bag itself makes for an ideal solution to fill with essential gear before leaving your shed or garage to handle a job without needing to run back and forth for more equipment.
18V ONE+ Brushless Belt Sander
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Brushless Belt Sander is an ideal tool for tackling large-scale sanding tasks. This can be the perfect accompaniment for preparing deck boards for the coming seasonal turnover, for example. It's available at Ryobi for $166 and has 292 reviews with a 4.6-star average rating. As such, this is a relatively low-cost sander that can add a new dimension to your existing sanding equipment for more efficient work across the board.
Buyers say it's easy to control the tool while highlighting its power and the resulting speed at which it churns through a sanding job. Although users do recommend pairing it with a larger battery, as the constant-on state naturally drains your power packs' charge. The tool is capable of speeds up to 850 FPM with a belt that measures 3 inches by 18 inches. The tool also features a pommel handle that rotates into five positions to support comfortable use across a range of requirements you might encounter.
Door Hinge Template
The Door Hinge Template is an accessory that makes this particular job far easier. Admittedly, it's not something that renovators will need if they aren't planning on installing new doors, but for tackling new trim work around transitions or door installation, the $35 price tag at Home Depot makes for a low-cost accessory that can significantly improve your workflow. Over 1,000 Home Depot buyers have given this product a 4.3-star average rating, and the accessory features a guide stop and a 15/32-inch router bit ideal for cutting out the groove for your hinge hardware.
The tool features non-marring clamps to secure the unit to your door without the need to fasten it with screws or nails, keeping the door in pristine condition as you prepare to route out the groove for your hardware. This accessory unit makes tackling the precision work involved in getting the finishing touches correct much easier.
8,125-Watt Gasoline-Powered Portable Generator
Portable power is frequently essential for those operating in more demanding environments. Keeping your corded power tools running or delivering support for corded equipment in an inhospitable workspace requires a generator. The 8,125 Watt Gasoline Powered Portable Generator offers 6,500 running watts with an 8,125 starting watt output. It features CO sensors with an automatic shutoff function to improve safety while also utilizing an automatic voltage regulator that offers more reliable power. It's available from Home Depot for $861 and has a 4.3-star average rating from 1,522 reviewers.
The generator can be a key solution for those tackling ambitious building projects around their home, or as a crucial element in repairing parts of your property after a natural disaster. It's built with a robust wraparound hand truck frame and sits on 10-inch wheels to make mobility easier. The 6-gallon fuel tank delivers up to ten hours of runtime at a 50% load, and it supports four 120V outlets as well as a 120/240V 30-amp twist-lock output. There are also USB ports on the tool to allow for phone or other device charging.
15-Inch Compact Laser Level
A key asset in the arsenal of an industrious renovator, the 15-Inch Compact Laser Level is a tool that speeds up your progress when hanging pictures or tackling a host of other finishing touches around the house. The tool features a red laser output with a 15-foot range, and it utilizes integrated push pins that allow for temporary wall mounting. The rotating bubble vial allows you to leverage the tool precisely in either horizontal or vertical level orientations. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 881 buyers at Home Depot and retails for $25.
The tool is easily tossed in a tool bag, with a body that's roughly the same size as a compact tape measure. Instead of marking lines on your wall and then worrying about touching up paint or other cleanup, utilizing this leveling solution delivers a simple option for finding the top line for hanging a picture or shelf.
ONE+ 18V Hybrid LED Tripod Stand Light
Lighting is everything on the jobsite. Regardless of the project, seeing what you're doing is a basic essential. Attic insulation refits or crawlspace repairs frequently demand specific, additional lighting elements, but low-light workspaces aren't the only areas that can benefit from this kind of tool. Painting often takes place in bright, airy rooms, but as the sun moves in the sky, your ability to perceive changes in hue diminishes. A work light allows you to cast uniform illumination onto the work surface, providing enhanced visibility to ensure you've met your goals.
The ONE+ 18V Hybrid LED Tripod Stand Light is a quality option in this regard, retailing at Home Depot for $139. It has a 4.8-star average rating from 759 buyers, and its versatility is a big reason for the high praise. The tool offers 2,700 lumens of light output that can deliver piercing illumination in a small area for detailed work or effectively light up a large workspace. The tool sits on an adjustable, 5-foot stand and has the ability to collapse down to a height of 22 inches. The tool operates on Ryobi's ONE+ 18V battery system with added hybrid power flexibility, allowing for either 10 hours of runtime on a single battery charge or constant power when plugged into the wall. It also features two brightness settings and a 310-degree pivoting head for even greater flexibility.
Methodology
Each of these products has been reviewed by at least 50 buyers, with many having hundreds or even thousands of total ratings. They all have 4.3-star average ratings or better, with numerous products exhibiting near-perfect scores across all user feedback on their performance. They come from many different corners of the Ryobi catalog, offering something that can be beneficial for many different DIY projects and user requirements.