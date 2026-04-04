15 Ryobi DIY Products Users Recommend

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DIYers across the spectrum of proficiency and expertise levels often reach for Ryobi equipment. The tool brand is well suited to home improvers and other consumer-level tool users. The Japanese toolmaker has an in-store brand deal with Home Depot (which is why you won't find Ryobi tools at Lowe's), making the lime green tools a visible staple on the home improvement store's shelves. Users frequently tout the combination of low prices and included features that make the budget-friendly equipment feel like professional-grade gear.

Users often praise many pieces of Ryobi equipment, with a wide cross section of the catalog garnering great review scores from buyers. Also, some of its most valuable tools and accessories run the gamut from outdoor power tools to intuitive measurement and layout solutions. These 15 products are some of Ryobi's most highly rated items that DIYers often say they can't live without. Each one delivers on key areas that DIYers rely on, including favorable price tags and ease-of-use features like comfortable grips and the ability to serve multiple roles during a renovation.