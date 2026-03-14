15 New Ryobi Tools To Consider In 2026
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Winter is often a time of cozy evenings and family gatherings, while warmer weather brings a far greater supply of sunshine and warmth to support renovation and repair tasks across the house that may not have been pressing matters at the end of the previous year. In 2026, many high-quality tool brands are hitting the ground running after spending their own late-year strategy sessions developing new improvements and plans to support tool users with quality updates and new releases.
Ryobi is naturally among the standout toolmakers, with notable additions to its catalog. Much of Ryobi's new gear is focused on outdoor power, a perfect complement for homeowners seeking modernized capabilities to handle the new growth starting to burst forth in their yards. Ryobi is also celebrating its 30th anniversary of the ONE+ tool ecosystem, and some interesting finds that channel this longevity are highlighted in its newest releases. Across a selection of Ryobi's newest 15 tools (with some still yet to be released), many tool users can find inspiration and efficiency upgrades to support plenty of new job requirements this year.
18V ONE+ HP 10-Inch Chainsaw
Ryobi's new 18V ONE+ HP 10-Inch Chainsaw is listed for $179 as a bare tool or $229 paired with a 4Ah battery and a charger. It's capable of delivering 70 cuts per charge when powered by a 4Ah battery. The tool's 10-inch bar and top-handle design make it a classic choice for light-duty yard work or for carrying to an elevated cutting position. It supports 8-inch cuts and features metal bucking spikes integrated into the body. The tool utilizes a variable-speed trigger and features a mechanical chain break to help create natural kickback protection that keeps users safer while operating the cutting tool.
This tool is part of Ryobi's ONE+ HP lineup, and as a result, Ryobi claims that it "delivers 30% faster cutting" than some alternative models. The battery-operated unit also features an automatic oiling function and toolless chain tensioning capability. It also utilizes a quicker startup procedure thanks to the battery power source and doesn't produce noxious emissions as would be the case with a gas-powered model. This is a tool listed as coming soon, so springtime yard maintainers will want to keep an eye out for it as the year progresses.
18V ONE+ 150W Power Source
Ryobi has plans to release a series of power source units in 2026, with one of them being the 18V ONE+ 150W Power Source. This tool does not have a price associated with its release yet, but it will offer compatibility with a variety of charging requirements and operate with cordless battery support on Ryobi's mainline 18V ONE+ platform. A single 4Ah battery can charge your phone three times to full power when supporting the tool, and the 150-watt rating allows for compatibility with small and medium-sized electronics such as mobile television setups, fans, and routers, along with laptops, cameras, and tablets. The power source also includes a built-in tablet stand along its topline, allowing the screen to be charged and positioned at an advantageous angle simultaneously.
The power source features an auto-shutoff function that cuts output after three hours of inactivity, limiting wasted charging capability so that you're only using the tool when required. It weighs just 1 pound and is small enough to easily toss into a backpack for use in camping situations or on road trips. It might also be an ideal addition to your car's emergency kit.
18V ONE+ 200W Power Source/Charger
Another power source that Ryobi will be introducing to the market in the near future is the 18V ONE+ 200W Power Source/Charger. It has not been given a price tag yet, but it is listed as either a bare tool or bundled as a package with a 2Ah battery and charger. The unit features 120-volt AC power as well as a range of USB ports to support numerous charging needs. This tool can also charge 18V ONE+ batteries, with the ability to fully restore a 2Ah battery in just 35 minutes. The unit is compatible with Ryobi solar panels, offering the ability to freely recharge virtually your entire collection of powered equipment with the help of a few sunny days.
As is the case with the 150-watt variant, the tool utilizes an integrated phone and tablet holder slot to allow for entertainment while charging the device. It also features an auto-shutoff function that turns the power source off after three hours of inactivity. Individual power buttons are also found along the top of the tool to streamline your charging needs.
ZR3 80V HP 42-Inch Zero Turn Riding Mower Kit
An outdoor power tool with some bite, the ZR3 80V HP 42-Inch Zero Turn Riding Mower Kit is listed for $3,999 and will be released in the near future. That's a lot of cheese for a lawn mower, surely, but the price tag buys you a significant amount of functionality out in the yard. The kit comes with two 80V 14Ah batteries (also a new Ryobi offering) as well as an 80V charger. The mower itself can cover 2 acres of cutting while powered by the two included batteries, making it a tool that provides ample landscaping coverage for more demanding needs.
The lawnmower delivers the power of a 25-horsepower gas engine but requires no maintenance that a standard internal combustion engine does. The mower is equipped with both front and rear square hitches, as well as a rear pin hitch, allowing riders to tow up to 250 pounds of landscaping materials such as mulch or topsoil. It's also highly maneuverable, allowing riders to make tight cuts around hardscaping features with ease. It also utilizes a steering assist technology that helps maintain straight cuts across lengthy segments of the yard.
40V HP 20-Inch Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Mower Kit
Suburban residential lawn maintainers may not require the immense output capability of a riding mower. But Ryobi's electric lawn mower catalog goes beyond demanding requirements and includes a range of options to support just about any user's lawn care routine. The 40V HP 20-Inch Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Mower Kit is a tool scheduled for release soon at a $599 list price. It runs on Ryobi's 40V battery platform and comes with an 8Ah battery and charger. The tool's HP designation promises significant power, and it certainly delivers, capable of producing more output than a 150cc gas mower while avoiding the maintenance requirements of a typical gas engine. The lawnmower can run continuously for up to 55 minutes, and Ryobi reports that it's ideal for cutting around half an acre.
The tool utilizes a multi-blade system featuring a crosscut pattern and advanced electronics onboard the unit that automatically respond to mowing conditions to increase blade speed when required for dense grass. It also features self-propelled technology to make moving around the yard quick and efficient. The mower comes with a grass catcher bag and a side discharge chute to complete the package. Its self-propelled functionality also utilizes a variable speed control, and it folds down to a compact, vertical position for easy storage.
USB Lithium Pruning Shears Kit
Every homeowner dealing with overgrowth in the yard knows the importance of a good pair of pruning shears. A typical hand-powered tool in this arena usually isn't very expensive and can provide a quality cut with good precision. But chopping through dense growth with a hand tool often gets old in a hurry. The USB Lithium Pruning Shears Kit joins a range of high-quality USB Lithium tools from Ryobi and is listed as coming soon. It features a 3/8-inch cut capacity that's perfect for light-duty cutting while delivering over 450 cuts per charge with the 2Ah battery included in the kit.
Pulling the trigger is all that's required to initiate a cut, saving forearms and hands from the abuse of repeated, strenuous activity that quickly becomes tiring when working in the garden. The tool's two-finger trigger is ideal for delicate cutting requirements, and the battery is removable, with an onboard fuel gauge indicating its remaining charge level via green or red LED lights.
18V ONE+ HP Hybrid 9-Inch Oscillating Fan
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Hybrid 9-Inch Oscillating Fan is a tool that may not make a big splash in cooler weather, but can be a major lifestyle improvement when the summer arrives, and temperatures soar up into the 80s and 90s for the first time. The tool features hybrid power technology with the ability to operate via a connected 18V ONE+ battery or with an extension cord for continuous operation. The tool delivers a wide oscillation range (120 degrees) while producing an airflow of 1200 CFM.
This fan is part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, meaning it's one of the quietest options you'll encounter. This makes it a solid choice for those who want to stay comfortable while also avoiding killing the atmosphere with a noisy power tool. When paired with a 6Ah battery, it can run for up to 23 hours. The articulating base offers both pivotal and rotational movement to angle the fan in just about any configuration you might require. It includes hooks, LINK wall-rail compatibility to expand its utility even further, and a direct wall-mounting option to give users supreme versatility when choosing where to place the fan. It hasn't been released yet, but it is listed for $139.
40V HP Hybrid 18-Inch Misting Air Cannon
The 40V HP Hybrid 18-Inch Misting Air Cannon is a tool with a $289 price tag and is another of Ryobi's new additions to the catalog that have not yet been released. The tool features a notably large footprint that produces an airflow rated at 5,000 CFM. It operates with hybrid technology, pairing with a Ryobi 40V battery or using plug-in power directly from the wall outlet. The tool's powerful cooling capability can instantly lower temperatures by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, thanks to its added misting functionality.
The air cannon tool is mounted on 6-inch all-terrain wheels for easy mobility and features a 140-degree pivoting fan head. This is part of the Whisper Series as well, meaning that even though the tool is large, it won't produce much noise, disrupting the environment. The tool utilizes three fan settings and three misting settings, allowing you to dial in the precise output you require.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Shear/Shrubber Kit
The 18V ONE+ HP Compact Shear/Shrubber Kit is a seriously cost-effective option for managing your landscaping needs. As a bare tool, it's listed for $99 and is currently available. The kit variant features a 2Ah battery and a charger, with a price tag of $129, and is yet to be released. The tool is 37% more compact and creates 22% more power than Ryobi's P2908 model. It produces over 30 minutes of runtime when paired with a 2Ah battery and offers an interesting convertibility that isn't often found in this kind of cutting implement.
It comes with blade attachments that connect to the body, allowing you to use the unit as a grass shear or hedge trimmer interchangeably. The 8-inch trimmer blade features anti-jam technology and has a 5/16-inch cut capacity. Alternatively, you can attach the 4-inch shearing blade to the tool to handle delicate landscaping tasks, like cutting grass around flower beds by hand, without risking ruining all your hard work growing colorful plants to beautify your yard.
80V 14Ah Lithium Battery
A unit that's critical to support Ryobi's demanding outdoor power tools, the brand's 80V battery platform is getting a new addition to the catalog in the near future. The 80V 14Ah Lithium Battery is labeled as the most powerful Ryobi battery available, offering support for any 80V tool in the Ryobi lineup while providing 40% more runtime. It hasn't been released yet, but it comes with a list price of $699.
The unit features some technological advancements that make it an excellent addition to a tool kit underpinned by some of Ryobi's most heavy-duty equipment. The battery's Intellicell electronics help support longer working loads while its Cool-Core heat management design prevents the power source from overheating, even in demanding working conditions. The battery promises fade-free power over the duration of its use, allowing you to get every inch of a tool's capability out of the unit without worrying about slowdowns or waning power.
Limited Edition 18V ONE+ Performance Hand Vacuum
The Limited Edition 18V ONE+ Performance Hand Vacuum from Ryobi features a special black colorway rather than the brand's standard lime-green treatment. The special release is a limited celebratory model commemorating the ONE+ range's 30 years in the Ryobi catalog. The tool is currently available at Ryobi's site and at Home Depot, with the latter updating its product page to reflect the limited edition release on the 7th of January. Interestingly, the standard tool build is listed on the brand's site for $55, while the 30th-anniversary model is priced at $50.
The unit features a tool weight of 2.3 pounds and a 2.5 cup internal capacity. It comes with a range of accessory components, including a crevice tool to reach into tight areas. The tool offers powerful suction and runs on Ryobi's mainline 18V battery platform. For a discounted price, you'll get a unique tool with its own aesthetics and spirit.
Limited Edition 18V ONE+ HP ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit
Another tool from Ryobi to commemorate its 30 years of the ONE+ lineup is the brand's Limited Edition 18V ONE+ HP ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit. The pack includes a charger and a 1.5Ah battery for $99, only slightly higher than the standard model's bare tool offer of $97, and the kit includes a bag, battery, and charger for $139. The tool's availability at the brand's page may be a temporary reprieve from an early scarcity, so striking while the iron's hot may be your best bet. When it was released, the black 30th anniversary edition was super rare, and finding one at your local Home Depot was a special sight.
The drill utilizes two speed settings and a 24-position clutch. It operates on a variable-speed trigger, with speeds up to 1,700 RPM. It delivers up to 450 in-lbs of torque and weighs just 2.1 pounds. The tool's HP designation places it among Ryobi's most powerful options for driving fasteners and drilling through dense materials.
18V ONE+ Cable Stapler
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Cable Stapler is among the brand's exciting new offerings that can make plenty of jobs around areas of a building project easier. The tool delivers twice the fastening speed of a manual cable stapler, and can sink up to 1,900 staples per charge. It's the only tool compatible with Ryobi's Cable Shield 1-inch insulated cable staples, a fastener that Ryobi calls the "industry's best holding power."
The tool can manage cables ranging from 14 to 10 gauge sizes, as well as Coax, CAT3, CAT5, and more. It utilizes an LED worklight to support use in difficult conditions and offers a 40-staple magazine. It also features a viewing window in the magazine to keep track of how many fasteners are left in the chamber. A reversible belt hook comes with the tool, too, adding important versatility to a unit that's sure to offer plenty of use around the jobsite.
R1 80V HP 30-Inch Riding Lawn Mower Kit
One final lawn mower is included in Ryobi's latest releases. The R1 80V HP Brushless 30-Inch Riding Lawn Mower Kit retails for $2,999, making it another expensive solution to managing the landscaping around your home. It's suitable for lawns up to 1 full acre while operating with one 80V 14Ah battery. The kit comes with one example of that exact battery pack along with an 80V charger unit.
The mower cuts with a pair of blades housed under a 30-inch, 14-gauge stamped-steel deck and offers eight height-adjustment positions ranging from 1 inch to 4.5 inches. The onboard monitoring elements support constant feedback on battery status and mower blade health. This riding mower provides for three mowing functions that include side discharge, mulching, and bagging. It can also be charged directly, without needing to remove the battery from the mower.
40V 300W Power Source/Charger
Ryobi's final new power source tool is the 40V 300W Power Source/Charger. It's a hefty solution that utilizes Ryobi's pure sine wave technology. The tool can support heavy power requirements associated with road trips, RVing, camping, and more. It's also a solid option to underpin off-grid and other power-limited DIY projects. The tool can power TVs and laptops, or lights, fans, and even refrigeration units.
The charging tool offers the ability to pair up with the brand's solar panels to return power back to your 40V battery packs, and can charge a 40V 4Ah battery to full power in 95 minutes. The tool offers a 120V AC outlet and USB ports for a range of charging support needs. In addition, the tool features individual on/off controls for each output, allowing for better charging management across connected devices.