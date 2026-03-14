15 New Ryobi Tools To Consider In 2026

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Winter is often a time of cozy evenings and family gatherings, while warmer weather brings a far greater supply of sunshine and warmth to support renovation and repair tasks across the house that may not have been pressing matters at the end of the previous year. In 2026, many high-quality tool brands are hitting the ground running after spending their own late-year strategy sessions developing new improvements and plans to support tool users with quality updates and new releases.

Ryobi is naturally among the standout toolmakers, with notable additions to its catalog. Much of Ryobi's new gear is focused on outdoor power, a perfect complement for homeowners seeking modernized capabilities to handle the new growth starting to burst forth in their yards. Ryobi is also celebrating its 30th anniversary of the ONE+ tool ecosystem, and some interesting finds that channel this longevity are highlighted in its newest releases. Across a selection of Ryobi's newest 15 tools (with some still yet to be released), many tool users can find inspiration and efficiency upgrades to support plenty of new job requirements this year.