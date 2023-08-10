Ryobi's 60W Foldable Solar Panel Lets You Charge Your Tools For Free

Solar panels are a cost-effective way to power your electronics. But they aren't just for your house to get that sweet tax credit to save you money. You can also find portable solar panels that provide power anywhere the sun is shining. New portable solar panels are flooding the market each day, but one is catching the attention of those who love their tools.

The recently announced RYOBI 60-Watt Foldable Solar Panel retails at $249 and can charge devices using USB-A and USB-C. This allows you to charge smartphones, laptops, speakers, and tablets on the go. RYOBI notes that this panel can recharge smartphones as fast as 75 minutes. Although, if you want to charge your iPhone with this device, you will need a USB-C or USB-A to Lightning Cable converter. At least, that is, until Apple starts complying with EU law.

This solar panel can also charge your tools. If what RYOBI reports is correct, you can charge select tools in under an hour. However, there are some caveats. You can't charge all your tools with this device; it also requires additional equipment for compatibility.