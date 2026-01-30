Ryobi's 30th Anniversary Black Drill Is Super Rare - Here's Where You Can Get One
Ryobi has a long and winding history in the power tools market, but one of the biggest landmark moments for the company was in 1996, when it first launched its One+ battery line of cordless power tools. The idea was simple: "Every One+ Battery works with every One+ tool." Now, thirty years later, the Ryobi One+ power tool system has helped the company become widely recognized as one of the best major power tool brands on the market.
In celebration of this anniversary, Ryobi has released a collection of special edition, black One+ tools. Images of a black handheld vacuum have already been circulating online, but perhaps the most sought-after tool released thus far is the drill. This is a compact, brushless 18V tool bearing the product code "PSBDD02KSB30" on the box. It comes as part of a kit that includes a 4.0Ah High Performance battery and charger, which have also received the full blackout treatment. According to images and reports from buyers posted online, the drill kit retails for $99.
Some may want this as a collector's item, while others may want it simply to have a unique, cool-looking drill for their tool bag. The trouble is that these fancy new drills can be difficult to track down. It appears that Ryobi is only releasing them in extremely limited quantities, and finding one for yourself can be challenging. The drill isn't listed on the Ryobi or Home Depot digital storefronts. That said, there are a few places you can look right now if you're hoping to find one.
You might get lucky at your local Home Depot
The new 30th Anniversary Black Ryobi drill is an extremely limited release. That said, there are already several reports on YouTube, Reddit, and other forums from people who've managed to track down one of these drills, but just as many (if not more) customers are complaining that their local stores aren't carrying them. The YouTuber TBKHomeworld posted a video of himself unboxing the new drill. He stated in the video that the drill isn't officially supposed to drop until February: "However, if you go and bug your local Home Depot, you might be able to score one." This appears to be corroborated by Tool Guyd and by a Reddit user who claimed that their local Home Depot Ryobi representative showed them the drill but stated it wouldn't go on sale until February 2. TBKHomeworld claimed that he needed to visit four different locations before he managed to track one down. He also claimed that the product code wasn't in Home Depot's sales system yet, so employees can't check whether they have them in stock. However, they are in the point-of-sale system, and if you find one, they can scan the barcode at checkout.
TBKHomeworld claimed that each store will receive only an extremely limited stock, but didn't provide a precise number. Resell Calendar, on the other hand, states that there will be only 5-10 units per location and that there won't be an option to order online. "Staff reports confirm stores in major metro areas sold through their allocation within days of receiving shipment," they stated. So, even once these drills launch, you can probably expect them to sell fairly quickly — if they aren't sold out already.
You can expect resale on eBay
Just like with any limited-release product, there will always be scalpers who buy up as many units as they can to sell them at an inflated price. The Ryobi 30th Anniversary Black Drill is no exception.
There are already dozens of listings for the drill on eBay. Of course, none of these are listed for prices that are even close to Home Depot's $99 price point. The most affordable drill listed (as of the time of writing) is priced at $122.50, while the high-end seems to be $250.00. Most appear to hover around $140-$170. Of course, you also have to factor in the fact that most eBay listings also require you to pay shipping.
This probably isn't the best solution for most people. Not only is it more expensive, but since the sellers on eBay aren't official Ryobi retailers, you won't have the protection of the Ryobi warranty. Ryobi's official document states in plain language that, "This warranty applies only to the original purchaser at retail and may not be transferred." The person who purchased the tool at Home Depot is considered the original purchaser in this instance, not the person who bought it from them secondhand. That means you won't have coverage if the tool is damaged or defective. Unfortunately, it might just be the most affordable option for those who can't find one at their local Home Depot, so you'll have to decide for yourself if it's worth the risk.
There are a few pricy listings on Amazon
Amazon is another place where you can currently find the 30th Anniversary Black Drill listed by third-party sellers. Of course, you'll want to think twice before buying Ryobi batteries and tools on Amazon for many of the same reasons as on eBay, such as exorbitant price inflation and limited warranty coverage.
Right now, there appears to be a single listing for the tool on Amazon from a seller called AllSet Supply, which currently claims that there are seven units in stock and has them priced at $159.88. That's even pricier than most eBay listings, but there are a few pros to swallowing the cost and going the Amazon route instead of eBay.
The first is that the Amazon listing offers free shipping, which helps offset some of the price difference, but the more important factor is that Amazon provides stronger buyer protection. eBay's Money Back Guarantee policy has a fair number of caveats and can be difficult for consumers to navigate, particularly when the seller is unresponsive. Meanwhile, Amazon has a blanket 30-day refund or replacement policy. This won't protect buyers from instances where the drill fails months after purchase, but it should provide some peace of mind in case the drill is defective upon arrival.