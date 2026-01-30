Ryobi's 30th Anniversary Black Drill Is Super Rare - Here's Where You Can Get One

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi has a long and winding history in the power tools market, but one of the biggest landmark moments for the company was in 1996, when it first launched its One+ battery line of cordless power tools. The idea was simple: "Every One+ Battery works with every One+ tool." Now, thirty years later, the Ryobi One+ power tool system has helped the company become widely recognized as one of the best major power tool brands on the market.

In celebration of this anniversary, Ryobi has released a collection of special edition, black One+ tools. Images of a black handheld vacuum have already been circulating online, but perhaps the most sought-after tool released thus far is the drill. This is a compact, brushless 18V tool bearing the product code "PSBDD02KSB30" on the box. It comes as part of a kit that includes a 4.0Ah High Performance battery and charger, which have also received the full blackout treatment. According to images and reports from buyers posted online, the drill kit retails for $99.

Some may want this as a collector's item, while others may want it simply to have a unique, cool-looking drill for their tool bag. The trouble is that these fancy new drills can be difficult to track down. It appears that Ryobi is only releasing them in extremely limited quantities, and finding one for yourself can be challenging. The drill isn't listed on the Ryobi or Home Depot digital storefronts. That said, there are a few places you can look right now if you're hoping to find one.