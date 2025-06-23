Think Twice Before Buying Ryobi Batteries On Amazon: Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi has loads of tools to choose from — along with other high-tech products you might not know exist — amounting to an impressive catalogue. However, to power Ryobi tools, Ryobi batteries are essential, as the company has largely moved its offerings to a cordless system. Thus, knowing which batteries to buy, how to take care of them, and importantly, where to buy them, are undoubtedly in one's best interest.

When in need, Amazon is usually worth a look. It's typically reliable, has loads of different products, and can get your order to you in a few days. When it comes to Ryobi batteries, though, you might not want to go with the massive online marketplace. For one, there's a chance these batteries won't come with a warranty. If they're not sold through an authorized Ryobi dealer, it doesn't come automatic with your purchase, so it's a good idea to double-check with the vendor you're buying from before placing the order. Speaking of unofficial Ryobi sellers, there's a chance that the batteries they sell are merely Ryobi-compatible, not official Ryobi units. This opens up a whole other can of worms in terms of quality, longevity, and the like.

While many have had great experiences with Amazon-purchased Ryobi batteries, not everyone is in that camp. Some purchases have gone wrong in a hurry.