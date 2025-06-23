Think Twice Before Buying Ryobi Batteries On Amazon: Here's Why
Ryobi has loads of tools to choose from — along with other high-tech products you might not know exist — amounting to an impressive catalogue. However, to power Ryobi tools, Ryobi batteries are essential, as the company has largely moved its offerings to a cordless system. Thus, knowing which batteries to buy, how to take care of them, and importantly, where to buy them, are undoubtedly in one's best interest.
When in need, Amazon is usually worth a look. It's typically reliable, has loads of different products, and can get your order to you in a few days. When it comes to Ryobi batteries, though, you might not want to go with the massive online marketplace. For one, there's a chance these batteries won't come with a warranty. If they're not sold through an authorized Ryobi dealer, it doesn't come automatic with your purchase, so it's a good idea to double-check with the vendor you're buying from before placing the order. Speaking of unofficial Ryobi sellers, there's a chance that the batteries they sell are merely Ryobi-compatible, not official Ryobi units. This opens up a whole other can of worms in terms of quality, longevity, and the like.
While many have had great experiences with Amazon-purchased Ryobi batteries, not everyone is in that camp. Some purchases have gone wrong in a hurry.
Ryobi batteries sold through Amazon can be all kinds of trouble
While it may seem convenient and cost-effective to get Ryobi batteries off Amazon, unfortunately, this can come at the cost of peace of mind. Ryobi batteries can have all kinds of problems, but without a guaranteed warranty, getting a replacement or refund could be a hassle.
Complaints surrounding the Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt two-battery set highlighted a range of problems. For some, like user sharongraham, the packaging was sorely lacking, resulting in the batteries being smashed before they could even be used. Meanwhile, those who got ahold of them intact didn't all have great luck with them. "Bought these in December and they no longer charge or work. Very disappointed. Barely got 6 month out of them. Not worth the money," wrote Amazon reviewer Marie Boomhower, with several other customers sharing the lack of longevity in such batteries.
As for the Ryobi ONE+ High Performance 18V battery, it too left a lot of customers dissatisfied for one reason or another. Louisiana Guy, for instance, found charging to be a problem: "I bought this battery 3 weeks ago and it worked fine at first. Now just 3 weeks later the battery will not charge anymore. The battery charger flashes that the battery is bad." Katie Stewart and others also had to hope for the best with poor packaging which, fortunately, didn't lead to the destruction of the battery. Still, they don't plan to buy from the brand again because of the experience.
Evidently, Ryobi batteries from Amazon can cause headaches in more ways than one. It's far easier to go with an authorized Ryobi vendor.
Where to buy Ryobi batteries instead of Amazon
Despite its prevalence and user-friendly nature, Amazon isn't the best option to buy Ryobi batteries from. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. First and foremost is the Ryobi website itself, as naturally, it's the place to be for all the latest battery options. It has just about every battery type you could imagine, and you're guaranteed some form of Ryobi's battery warranty. This way if anything goes wrong, setting things right with your purchase should be quick, easy, and not financially draining. Of course, the main drawback here is that these batteries are priced at the company's retail rate, so they may get pricey.
If you don't go with Ryobi directly, you still have other options to consider. Though they're not typically sold in stores, Walmart's website has a range of Ryobi batteries for sale, and they come with that all-important Ryobi warranty attached, too. It goes without saying that Ryobi batteries can be found at Home Depot as well, since the brand is technically an in-store exclusive there. As one would hope, the usual Ryobi warranty applies here whether you buy online or in-store, and Home Depot has its own procedure for handling broken Ryobi batteries for an added layer of security.
Ryobi batteries are a must for any Ryobi tool enthusiast. While it's never fun paying a premium, for the sake of the warranty and more consistent quality, sticking with authorized vendors over the occasionally unreliable Amazon will save you time and money in the long run.