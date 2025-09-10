Who Makes Ryobi Power Tools & Are They Actually Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When buying tools, and especially power tools with their many points of failure, it's a good idea to assess the value of the purchase. You don't have to shop at the top of the power tool price range to get a good value. Ryobi power tools, for example, are widely considered a budget-friendly option that delivers a solid value, especially for homeowners and frequent DIYers. However, there are some important things to consider before buying Ryobi tools, such as who manufactures them and whether they are of good quality.

Ryobi was founded in 1943 by Yutaka Urakami in Fuchu, Hiroshima, as a die casting company to support the Japanese military, known as Ryobi Seisakusho Co., Ltd. By 1947, the company was producing products for the automotive industry and began making power tools in the 1960s. Following Japan's economic downturn in the 1990s, Ryobi Seisakusho sold a portion of its power tool business to Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Today, China's Techtronic Industries (TTI) owns several popular power tool brands in addition to Ryobi, including Milwaukee, Ridgid, AEG, Hart, and Homelite. While it's doubtful that Ryobi shares the same assembly lines as Milwaukee, AEG, or Rigid, TTI's contractor-grade brands, Ryobi power tools are highly rated by users. One example, the ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit, sold at The Home Depot for $299.00, has a rating of 4.6 stars on a 5-star scale.