3 Of The Most Common Problems With Ryobi Power Tool Batteries

When it comes to rechargeable batteries, it's one thing for them to drain charge fast, and it's another for them to fail to take a charge completely. You charge the battery for hours, plug it into a power drill, turn it on... and nothing happens. Well, if the status light flashes an error code after you slot the battery into a charger, the main culprits might be a dirty charger. Your warehouse or garage is usually a messy place, and bits of dirt can get into the grooves of your charger or battery pack. Over time, they will build up and prevent the charger from making a solid connection with the batteries. When this happens, you'll want to clean the charger terminals and battery with a dry cloth.

Another culprit that could be preventing the charging process is the battery itself. Sometimes, the battery voltage might also be so low that the charger fails to detect the battery. If this happens, you might be tempted to search YouTube videos to see how people are opening battery packs to fix this issue. Of course, some of these DIY solutions might help, but you must think twice before repairing your Ryobi batteries at home. These batteries are usually complicated, and if you make a single mistake, you might be left with a serious injury. That's why it's best you leave these services to an expert or, even better, purchase new batteries.