Can Ryobi Batteries Be Refurbished Or Rebuilt?

Ryobi is one of many tool manufacturers that has gone all-in on battery power. From lawn care equipment to versatile drills and saws, it's easy for just about anyone to build out a Ryobi cordless collection. Of course, you'll need batteries to power said collection, which is both a blessing and a curse. Batteries are pretty reliable and make for a less cumbersome, cord-bound experience. However, there's the drawback of needing to charge them after routine use, and they are prone to malfunction over time.

If your Ryobi battery dies or experiences some kind of functional issue, you might wonder if you can rebuild or refurbish it. Lithium-ion batteries can get pricey, and it's not hard to find replacement parts for Ryobi tools. Unfortunately, Ryobi doesn't offer rebuilding or refurbishing batteries, and attempting either yourself is incredibly dangerous. It's common for lithium-ion batteries to catch fire, as the liquid electrolyte inside is highly flammable. With exposure to a high enough temperature, it could even explode. Even if it doesn't, it can heat up to temperatures well over 700 degrees Fahrenheit, resulting in serious burns.

There's also the option of taking it to a third-party professional to have your Ryobi battery rebuilt. Still, that idea is every bit as expensive as it is risky.

