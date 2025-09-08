You Can Reset A Ryobi Battery, But It's Not Worth The Fire Risk

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. It's an age-old nugget of wisdom, and it certainly applies to resetting a Ryobi battery that's not charging like it should. Plenty of online guides claim you can reset a Ryobi lithium-ion battery that's giving you trouble, but be warned: the process is incredibly dangerous and very well could lead to a fire. These tutorials show you exactly how to short out internal chips, disassemble the pack, and manually "boost" the cells, but again, we must stress that these do-it-yourself fixes come with more risks than benefits.

The guides generally suggest using a phone charger on the battery terminals to force a charge back into a dead battery, tricking the charger into recognizing it again. The problem is that lithium-ion batteries are not designed to be handled this way. Even small mistakes (such as mixing up positive and negative terminals) can damage the cells or trigger what's known as thermal runaway, an uncontrollable chemical reaction that leads to fire or explosion.

If that's not enough to dissuade you, know that the manufacturer does not endorse these reset methods whatsoever. In fact, Ryobi's battery warranty is quite clear about this: if the battery stops charging, either use the warranty to replace it or buy a new one.