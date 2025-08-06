The Hard Battle Firefighters Face Putting Out Electric Vehicle Fires

As of now, there is no single proven method to efficiently put out an EV fire. Most firefighting teams either cool, burn, or submerge the EVs to sustain the fire. However, each has its own caveats. The cool method is the most common, where firefighters go the conventional route and spray the EV with water from fog nozzles. As the battery packs are housed inside sealed modules that prevent the water from cooling the battery, this is often suboptimal. It is hard to reach the vulnerable cells using fog nozzles from a distance, and it can require up to 10,000 liters of water. Additionally, firefighters need to carefully contain the runaway water as it is often contaminated with toxic chemicals from the battery packs.

The burn method is another way of dealing with EV fires, in which firefighters leave the fire to burn through the vehicle and end on its own. As counterintuitive as it may seem, the burn method ensures the battery module burns out completely and the thermal runaway ends after completing its course. The obvious downside to this is that the firefighters can face public and media scrutiny for not doing their job, and it also expels a huge amount of harmful gases into the air. Another technique, known as the submerge method, requires firefighters to dip the burning EV into a pool of water. The process is quick and effective in cooling the battery pack, although thermal runaway can still continue under the water. This, too, requires up to 10,000 liters of water, which needs treatment before further use. Understandably, it can be tricky to arrange such containment units during an emergency.