5 Of The Biggest Battery-Related Electric Car Recalls In The US
Batteries are the powerhouse of every modern electric vehicle (EV). They provide the energy needed for propulsion and just about everything inside the vehicle, including climate control, safety features, and all essential electronics. However, unlike the easy-to-swap batteries that start cars with internal combusion engines, EV batteries are expensive to build and replace.
Since EVs rely on their battery packs to function, these high-voltage lithium-ion batteries are engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, fast charge cycles, and potential impacts while delivering consistent power in every ride. Unfortunately, defects are still unavoidable on the manufacturing side of things. Faulty EV batteries can pose significant risks, like sudden fires and unexpected vehicular shutdowns.
Whether the problem stems from physical defects, software miscalculations, or external damage, it can compromise the vehicle's safety both on and off the road. Regulators and automakers do their part in preventing accidents by issuing recalls. In recent years, multiple recalls have been issued in the U.S. due to EV battery-related concerns. Some of them affected thousands of vehicles from major brands.
To get a clearer picture of how big the recent issues were, check out these five major battery-related electric recalls. They highlight the importance of proactive safety measures and ongoing battery innovation. Addressing these problems swiftly is crucial to preventing costly repairs and life-threatening incidents.
Mercedes-Benz EQB, January 2025: 7,362 vehicles
Mercedes-Benz recalled a total of 7,362 EQB 250, EQB 300 4MATIC, and EQB 350 4MATIC EVs at the end of January 2025 over a high-voltage battery issue. The affected units were from model years 2022 to 2025. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the high-voltage batteries inside these EVs were at risk of catching fire while parked or running. The agency advised car owners to limit their battery capacity to 80% until Mercedes addressed the issue.
Notification letters will be sent by April 1, 2025, and Mercedes dealers are expected to update the battery management system software of the recalled vehicles for free. Owners are encouraged to reach out to Mercedes-Benz USA customer service at 1-800-367-6372 for assistance on how to avail themselves of the service. If you're unsure whether your vehicle is part of the recall, you can go to NHTSA.gov/Recalls and enter your car's VIN to do a quick check of its status. Here's a helpful guide on how to find your VIN and why this number is important.
Mini Cooper SE, August 2024: 12,535 vehicles
Even the highly distinctive Mini Cooper SE is not immune to battery issues. In August 2024, a recall was issued for 12,535 units of the popular hatchback due to battery fire risks. An NHTSA report explained that some components of the batteries inside the Mini Cooper SE might not have been up to par with production specifications.
After reviewing manufacturing data, including component assembly records, it was determined that batteries in the 2020-2024 two-door hardtop Mini Cooper SE vehicles manufactured between March 2019 and January 2024 were at risk of overheating. The problem could occur even when the cars were not moving. Affected units would display a warning message on the dashboard to alert drivers about battery-related issues.
As part of the recall, car owners were sent mail notifications encouraging them to set an appointment with their authorized dealer and have a new software update installed. The service would be free of charge for those who did not experience a malfunction before the recall. Units that short-circuited before the recall would be covered by Mini's warranty program. The update added a diagnostic function that would determine any malfunction in the system and discharge the battery to 30% during emergency mode.
Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair, December 2024: 20,484 vehicles
Before 2024 ended, Ford was forced to recall 20,484 units of its Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair plug-in hybrid crossovers after the NHTSA was notified about an issue with their battery modules that could lead to an internal short circuit and battery failure. The problem stemmed from a manufacturing defect from the battery supplier, Samsung SDI. The recall covered Escape vehicles from model years 2020 to 2024, as well as Lincoln Corsairs from model years 2021 to 2024. In a press release published on Ford's support page, the automaker advised owners to refrain from charging their cars' high-voltage batteries to prevent dangerous incidents.
According to Ford, the Escape and Corsair PHEVs with the battery defect could experience a short circuit, which would then enable a warning signal and a "Stop Safely Now" message on the instrument cluster. This could also lead to sudden power loss, increasing the risk of a crash. The batteries catching fire due to overheating was also a possibility. Although no injuries or accidents were reported, Ford remedied the battery problem by sending out mailed notifications to car owners and rolling out a software update for the battery energy control module. The high-voltage battery packs were also replaced free of charge.
Nissan Leaf, October 2024: 23,887 vehicles
In July 2023, Nissan recalled more than 1 million vehicles, including the Leaf and Note. At the time, the company wanted to contain several unrelated issues affecting the steering wheel, rearview camera, fuel pump, and airbags in vehicles sold in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. After remedying all the issues, you would think the Japanese carmaker had already sorted out all its problems. However, that was not the case at all.
In October 2024, Nissan and the NHTSA issued a separate recall for the Leaf. This time, the issue was with the batteries. According to Nissan, the high-voltage battery powering its EV was prone to overheating when replenished through Level 3 quick charging via the CHAdeMo connector. The recall covered 23,887 Leaf models built between Aug. 29, 2019, and Nov. 3, 2020 and sold as 2019 and 2020 models.
Nissan's investigation concluded that the overheating risk was due to excessive lithium deposits within the car batteries. The deposits caused increased electrical resistance, so there were notable fluctuations when the EV was plugged in for charging. To fix the problem, the manufacturer rolled out a software update; Nissan also urged owners to avoid quick charging until the fix arrived.
Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan, October 2024: 34,026 vehicles
In October 2024, Volkswagen subsidiaries Audi and Porsche issued recalls for their EVs over a potentially dangerous defect. Audi's recall covered 6,499 units of the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. On the other hand, Porsche's recall covered 27,527 units of the Taycan electric sedan. All affected vehicles were released between 2022 and 2024.
The defect was found in their high-voltage battery packs. If left unaddressed, it could increase the risk of fire when the vehicles are on. The issue stemmed from a flaw in the battery production process from the supplier. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), short circuits within the systems could create a fire. What made the issue even more alarming was the fact that vehicles would have no way to alert drivers about the battery problem.
Although the Australian Electric Vehicle Council found that there were only 511 EV fires worldwide between 2010 and June 2024, Audi and Porsche immediately worked to address the issue. They introduced a multi-step remedy process wherein car owners were notified not to charge their vehicles above 80% until the new diagnostic software was installed.
Installation required taking the EVs to the nearest dealer. Batteries were replaced for free if anomalies were found during inspection. The software would then be installed, as this added a new dashboard warning that would show up if battery issues persist. It would also limit the charging capacity to a safe threshold.