5 Of The Biggest Battery-Related Electric Car Recalls In The US

Batteries are the powerhouse of every modern electric vehicle (EV). They provide the energy needed for propulsion and just about everything inside the vehicle, including climate control, safety features, and all essential electronics. However, unlike the easy-to-swap batteries that start cars with internal combusion engines, EV batteries are expensive to build and replace.

Since EVs rely on their battery packs to function, these high-voltage lithium-ion batteries are engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, fast charge cycles, and potential impacts while delivering consistent power in every ride. Unfortunately, defects are still unavoidable on the manufacturing side of things. Faulty EV batteries can pose significant risks, like sudden fires and unexpected vehicular shutdowns.

Whether the problem stems from physical defects, software miscalculations, or external damage, it can compromise the vehicle's safety both on and off the road. Regulators and automakers do their part in preventing accidents by issuing recalls. In recent years, multiple recalls have been issued in the U.S. due to EV battery-related concerns. Some of them affected thousands of vehicles from major brands.

To get a clearer picture of how big the recent issues were, check out these five major battery-related electric recalls. They highlight the importance of proactive safety measures and ongoing battery innovation. Addressing these problems swiftly is crucial to preventing costly repairs and life-threatening incidents.