Nissan Recalls More Than 1M Vehicles, Including Leaf & Note: Here's Why

Japanese carmaker Nissan is facing a massive product recall involving more than 1.4 million vehicles worldwide, Bloomberg reports. Nissan's Japanese customers appear to be the worst affected by this recall with more than 700,000 vehicles affected. While Nissan has not yet provided specific details on the number of affected vehicles in the U.S., initial reports suggest that the recall affects only two models sold in the country; the Nissan Kicks and the Nissan Leaf.

Interestingly, unlike most recent product recalls that center around a single cause, Nissan's latest action seems to be aimed at addressing multiple, unrelated issues that were detected on numerous Nissan models, including sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks. The global nature of the recall is also why it is not linked to a single cause. More information regarding the affected products in the U.S. market is expected to be uploaded to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website in the coming weeks. Nissan is also expected to release an official statement concerning the recall soon.

In case of the Nissan Kicks, the vehicle appears to suffer from two major issues leading to its recall. The first is a physical problem where a defective cover may cause one of its hoses to crack, ultimately preventing the car from starting. The second issue affects its cruise control feature, and is a software glitch that may cause the car to accelerate once the cruise control is turned off. Specific details regarding the issue prompting the inclusion of the Nissan Leaf in the recall have not been disclosed by Nissan at this time.