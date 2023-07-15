Nissan Recalls More Than 1M Vehicles, Including Leaf & Note: Here's Why
Japanese carmaker Nissan is facing a massive product recall involving more than 1.4 million vehicles worldwide, Bloomberg reports. Nissan's Japanese customers appear to be the worst affected by this recall with more than 700,000 vehicles affected. While Nissan has not yet provided specific details on the number of affected vehicles in the U.S., initial reports suggest that the recall affects only two models sold in the country; the Nissan Kicks and the Nissan Leaf.
Interestingly, unlike most recent product recalls that center around a single cause, Nissan's latest action seems to be aimed at addressing multiple, unrelated issues that were detected on numerous Nissan models, including sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks. The global nature of the recall is also why it is not linked to a single cause. More information regarding the affected products in the U.S. market is expected to be uploaded to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website in the coming weeks. Nissan is also expected to release an official statement concerning the recall soon.
In case of the Nissan Kicks, the vehicle appears to suffer from two major issues leading to its recall. The first is a physical problem where a defective cover may cause one of its hoses to crack, ultimately preventing the car from starting. The second issue affects its cruise control feature, and is a software glitch that may cause the car to accelerate once the cruise control is turned off. Specific details regarding the issue prompting the inclusion of the Nissan Leaf in the recall have not been disclosed by Nissan at this time.
Nissan's history of recalls
While the latest product recall involving nearly 1.4 million vehicles is likely one of its largest ever, Nissan is no stranger to recalls. In the past five years alone, Nissan has recalled over 2 million vehicles due to a variety of safety concerns, including problems with the rear view camera, airbag, fuel pump, and steering wheel. These recalls have affected multiple Nissan models such as the Rogue, Rogue Sport, Armada, Altima, Frontier, Titan, Pathfinder, Versa, Kicks, Ariya, and QX60. In each case, Nissan collaborated with the NHTSA to provide free fixes for all affected vehicles.
This latest recall underscores the significance of quality control and ensuring consumer safety. Nissan's company's reputation may also take a short-term hit due to the recall. Other cars affected by this latest product recall include the Nissan Serena — a minivan which reportedly has a wiring problem that needs fixing — as well as the Nissan Note Aura, which has a widespread issue with its right headlamp for some models sold in the Japanese market.
If you happen to own an affected Nissan vehicle in the U.S., Japan or Europe, the next few weeks are crucial. Official communication regarding the recall will likely be delivered either by Nissan or your local transportation safety regulatory authority.