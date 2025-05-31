Ryobi's Battery Warranty: How Long Is It And How Do You Claim It?

Whether you're a professional or a DIYer working around the house, it's worth knowing what kind of protection you're getting with your power tools and how to make the most of it. Ryobi, known for its reliable line of battery-powered tools you can maintain for long-lasting performance, offers coverage that can make a big difference if something goes wrong.

Lithium-ion Ryobi batteries come with a three-year limited warranty from the date of purchase. This is the same warranty that Ryobi provides for all of its 18V ONE + portable power tools, bench/stationary, outdoor power equipment and battery chargers. To claim the battery warranty, you'll need to contact Ryobi's customer service at 1-800-268-4015 and have the battery, charger, and power tool ready when you're on the call.

If your Ryobi battery is out of warranty, you unfortunately won't be able to get a free replacement. But you can purchase a new battery at your local Home Depot or online at the company's website.