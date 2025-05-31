Ryobi's Battery Warranty: How Long Is It And How Do You Claim It?
Whether you're a professional or a DIYer working around the house, it's worth knowing what kind of protection you're getting with your power tools and how to make the most of it. Ryobi, known for its reliable line of battery-powered tools you can maintain for long-lasting performance, offers coverage that can make a big difference if something goes wrong.
Lithium-ion Ryobi batteries come with a three-year limited warranty from the date of purchase. This is the same warranty that Ryobi provides for all of its 18V ONE + portable power tools, bench/stationary, outdoor power equipment and battery chargers. To claim the battery warranty, you'll need to contact Ryobi's customer service at 1-800-268-4015 and have the battery, charger, and power tool ready when you're on the call.
If your Ryobi battery is out of warranty, you unfortunately won't be able to get a free replacement. But you can purchase a new battery at your local Home Depot or online at the company's website.
Ryobi offers a 90-day exchange policy on their batteries
To ensure your Ryobi battery's three-year limited warranty remains intact if you need it, you'll have to meet the company's requirements. This means not misusing or neglecting the battery, or changing it in any way. You also shouldn't use the battery in any brand of power tools other than Ryobi.
While Ryboi's warranty on your battery gives you peace of mind for the next few years after buying, the company also offers a 90-day exchange policy. If your battery has issues during those first 90 days or just isn't lasting long enough, you can either get service or you can exchange it at the same place you bought it. All you'll need is the battery, packaging, and your proof of purchase.
If your battery makes it through the life of the warranty but then goes dead, don't toss it in the trash, as it can be harmful to the environment. You can instead go to Home Depot, which has in-store recycling bins where you can safely dispose of your Ryobi battery.