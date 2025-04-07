If Your Ryobi Battery Doesn't Last Long Enough, This Could Be Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're performing DIY repairs at home or you're a trained professional, using cordless tools offers a level of convenience that makes it hard to go back to ones tethered to a power outlet. Not only are they more portable, but it's a lot easier to maneuver and operate cordless tools in awkward or tighter spaces. One drawback, however, is that these tools are completely dependent on the quality of the batteries that power them — if they're draining quickly, you're not going to get a lot of work done.

Advertisement

Even tools from brands with strong reputations for their quality, like Ryobi, won't be of much use if you're having battery issues. There are a few common problems that can happen to Ryobi batteries, including draining too quickly. If you find that your Ryobi battery doesn't last long enough, there are a few possible reasons why. Once you identify the issue, you can take the necessary steps to remedy the problem and get your power tools — including the newest Ryobi tools available — up and running again.

One cause you may be able to quickly identify is extreme temperatures. Ryobi recommends that you charge the battery somewhere where the temperature is below 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and says that exposing the batteries to below-freezing weather can damage the unit. The manufacturer also suggests that you avoid exposing Ryobi batteries to rain or direct sunlight. If you haven't been adhering to these guidelines and find that your batteries don't last as long as they used to, this could be why. You want to avoid the elements not just while using Ryobi batteries, but also when storing them — they should be kept in dry areas that aren't subject to extreme temperatures.

Advertisement