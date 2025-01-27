15 New Ryobi Tools To Consider In 2025
Ryobi's range of products is huge, spanning from core basics to nifty high-tech tools you might have never realized you needed. If that wasn't enough, the popularity of Ryobi's best-loved tools means that an increasingly comprehensive range of third-party accessories are available to add extra functionality at temptingly cheap prices. Even if you're a dedicated fan of Ryobi's products, there's so much to consider within its lineup that it's easy to miss a few of its newer releases.
The brand releases both brand new items and updated versions of its existing tools on a regular basis, and we've gathered a selection of the most interesting recent ones in case you missed them when they were first unveiled. No matter whether you're an amateur DIY hobbyist or a seasoned pro, these attractively priced tools and accessories can be picked up from wherever you get your Ryobi tools, be that from the brand's website or in store. In case you're a newcomer to the brand, we've also included a few recently launched tool and battery kits that serve as great introductions to the Ryobi lineup.
Ryobi USB Lithium High Volume Inflator Kit
One of a number of Ryobi tools that might come in handy on summer vacation, the brand's high volume inflator can blow up everything from beach inflatables to camping mattresses. It's sold as a kit with a 2Ah USB Lithium battery and a charging cable, making for a good entry point into the brand's smallest interchangeable battery range for those who weren't already familiar with it. Also included with the kit are several nozzles, including a narrow pinch valve nozzle, a sweeper nozzle, and a high volume nozzle.
The Ryobi USB Lithium High Volume Inflator Kit retails for $40, making it one of the most affordable tools here. Even when summer is over, it can double up as a compact blower to clean debris from messy workspaces, and with an IPX4 water resistance rating, it can withstand use in all weather. Like many Ryobi USB Lithium products, the kit ships with a two-year limited warranty from the manufacturer.
Ryobi 18V One Hybrid Verse Link Bluetooth Stereo
On the job site or the sports field, the Ryobi 18V One+ Hybrid Verse Link Bluetooth Stereo offers a convenient way to bring your music outside. It's compatible with other Ryobi Verse speakers, and so can be used as part of a synchronized system or on its own. Most owners should find it more than powerful enough on its own, since it offers 50W of bass and 15W of midrange.
Anyone looking to make full use of the speaker's low-end power can simply switch its EQ mode to Bass+. Two other modes are also available — Treble+ and hi-fi — which prioritize higher frequencies and a balanced sound respectively. The speaker can be connected to a smartphone or other small device using Bluetooth, with Ryobi claiming a maximum range of 250 feet between device and speaker. Also claimed is a 12 hour maximum runtime, although to achieve that, you'll need a 6Ah 18V One+ battery pack.
The speaker is compatible with other, lesser Ryobi 18V battery packs too, although runtime will be significantly reduced. It's sold as a standalone item for $169, and so is best suited to buyers already familiar with Ryobi's 18V ecosystem.
Ryobi 18V One HP Compact Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit
Most tool enthusiasts will already have at least one cordless drill in their arsenal, but the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit is still a great place to start for buyers who are new to the Ryobi brand. It retails for $139 and includes the tool, a 1.5Ah 18V One+ battery, a charger, and a bag to carry everything. It's designed to be smaller in size and lighter in weight than other Ryobi drills, making it a good choice for anyone who travels a lot with their tools.
Two speed options are offered: the first offers 0-450 rpm, while the second offers 0-1,700 rpm. Combine that with a motor capable of delivering a maximum of 450 inch-pounds of torque and the result is a versatile drill that won't break the bank. Buyers who already have a suitable battery and charger and don't mind missing out on the included carry bag can save even further, since the drill is available in standalone form for $99.
Ryobi USB Lithium Heated Cushion
The Ryobi USB Lithium Heated Cushion is designed to help users stay warm in winter conditions during both work and leisure time, with up to five hours of runtime available if two 2Ah USB Lithium batteries are fitted. The heated cushion can also run on one battery in case you don't have two suitable batteries to hand. To achieve maximum runtime, users will have to limit themselves to the lowest temperature setting, 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Turning up the heat to either the medium setting of 130 degrees Fahrenheit or the high setting of 150 degrees Fahrenheit will diminish runtime to a maximum of 3.5 hours and two hours respectively.
The cushion comes with a carry handle and an LED indicator light to let users know when it's low on charge. When it's time to recharge, the batteries can be charged via a USB-C charging cable, which is included with the cushion. The heated cushion retails for $70 and joins a long line of winter-ready Ryobi tools, which also include everything from a snow blower to an ice auger.
Ryobi Speed Bench Mobile Workstation
It's not always easy to ensure you have a good work surface when you're away from your home setup. Whether you're tackling DIY projects at a relative's house or completing jobs in a professional capacity on site, the Ryobi Speed Bench Mobile Workstation aims to remove that hassle, with its 42 x 22 inch workbench being able to fold away and fit within most truck beds. It can also be used as a cart thanks to its durable wheels and generous 300-pound capacity, making it a useful companion for hauling furniture or supplies. When it's folded out as a workstation, that capacity increases to 400 pounds.
The mobile workstation retails for $200, and is compatible with Ryobi's Link storage system. That system allows users to add hooks, bins, and accessory storage to use either while on the job or when the workstation is in storage at home. The workstation ships with two Link accessory rails and a storage bin included, but more Link accessories can be bought separately.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Brush Cutter/String Trimmer
Any Ryobi fan will be well aware of the brand's large range of power tools for gardening, but it's easy to overlook a few of its more recent launches. One such launch is the brand's 40V brush cutter and string trimmer, a more powerful alternative to its 18V variant. The tool boasts a runtime of up to 55 minutes with a 4Ah 40V battery, plus an included harness for added comfort over longer periods of use.
The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Brush Cutter/String Trimmer retails for $389, and so it's no small investment. However, the added power and the convenience of its fast reload line and long runtime might well make it worth the upfront cost. Buyers can be sure that their purchase will provide value for years too, since the trimmer comes with a five year limited warranty from Ryobi as standard.
Ryobi 18V One Heat Pen Kit
The Ryobi 18V One+ Heat Pen Kit is a handy tool for a variety of projects, and it can be bought either as a kit with a battery and charger or in standalone form. As a kit, it retails for $100, while on its own, it costs $60. Arguably, the kit is the better value option, as the 2Ah 18V battery pack that it includes can be used across any other tool in the Ryobi 18V One+ range. Either way, the heat pen is worth considering, with its dual temperature settings of 450 degrees Fahrenheit and 750 degrees Fahrenheit making it suitable for everything from DIY to crafting.
It features two nozzles, a deflector nozzle and a spread nozzle, and both can be stored within the tool when they're not in use. The built-in stand means that the tool can be used hands-free if needed. The tool — and if it's bought in kit form, the battery and charger — comes with a three year Ryobi warranty for added peace of mind.
Ryobi 18V One HP Compact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw Kit
While Ryobi might not be able to match up to pricier major cordless reciprocating saw brand, but its saws still offer a solid value for money option for buyers who don't need to splash out for a top-tier saw. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw Kit is a good example of that value for money, being available for $169 and including a 2Ah battery and a charger. That makes it a good entry point for newcomers to the brand as well as a great way for Ryobi converts to stock up on extra batteries at a discounted price.
The saw delivers up to 3,200 strokes per minute (spm) and features a built-in work light for optimal precision, as well as a quick change blade to minimize downtime. It's small and light enough to be used across a variety of jobs but still powerful enough to cut through all kinds of materials, with a ⅞-inch stroke length. Buyers who already have enough 18V batteries in their arsenal can also purchase the saw as a standalone tool for $119.
Ryobi 40V 24 Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit
The Ryobi 40V 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit offers extra power compared to the brand's 18V hedge trimmers, as well as including a battery and charger with the tool. Buyers who have plenty of experience with the brand's 18V range might find this kit the perfect jumping off point into the 40V range, since you can get the whole kit for $159. It's also available as a standalone tool for $119.
The brand describes the 40V hedge trimmer as a "true gas replacement," with a runtime of over 45 minutes with the included 2Ah battery and a cut capacity of up to one inch. For comparison, the brand's 18V hedge trimmer can only deal with branches up to ¾-inch in capacity. The 24 inch blade allows users to deal with larger hedges in less time, while the HedgeSweep attachment helps reduce the amount of mess there is to clean up afterward. That attachment, alongside the tool, a battery and charger, and a scabbard are all included with the kit, with everything covered by a three year Ryobi warranty.
Ryobi 18V One 6-Inch Pruning Chainsaw Kit
Ryobi's 18V pruning chainsaw has been available for a while now, but the Ryobi 18V One+ 6 Inch Pruning Chainsaw Kit is a new addition to the brand's lineup. Like the other kits here, the pruning chainsaw kit is a good starting point for buyers who are unfamiliar with the Ryobi 18V One+ line, but it's also a good way for existing 18V Ryobi tool owners to stock up on extra batteries and chargers at a reasonable price.
The chainsaw itself remains unchanged from before, with the ability to deal with branches up to 4 inches thick and up to 50 cuts available from a fully charged 2Ah battery. That battery is provided with the kit alongside a charger for $129, or alternatively the tool can still be bought in standalone form for $99. Maintenance is less than most other saws too, since the pruning chainsaw doesn't require oiling and its chain can be tensioned without the need for tools.
Ryobi 18V One HP Advanced Stick Vacuum Kit
It may be a little early to start thinking about tools to make spring cleaning a breeze, but it never hurts to buy the right ones ahead of time. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Advanced Stick Vacuum Kit packs a HEPA filter and anti-pet hair roller to make cleaning floors and furniture less of a grind. It's designed in the same way as Ryobi's best selling power tools — that is, it's designed with ease of use and longevity in mind — and so parts that get dirty such as the rollers and filters can be easily disconnected or replaced when needed.
It runs on the same 18V One+ battery as many of Ryobi's popular power tools too. Another shared feature is the built-in LED lights, which help illuminate hard-to-see corners of the house for easy cleaning. When it's not in use, it can snap in place to stand upright, taking up minimal room in the cupboard or garage.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 650 CFM Blower Kit
It might no longer be peak leaf blower season, but that hasn't stopped Ryobi from unveiling a new kit version of its powerful Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 650 CFM Blower Kit. Like several of the other fresh Ryobi releases here, the 40V blower is a revised version of an existing tool and can now be bought in kit form, with a 4Ah battery, a fast charger, and accessories. The kit retails for $259.
The 650 CFM blower is not the most powerful blower that Ryobi offers in its current lineup — the crown instead goes to the 730 CFM blower, which can be bought in both handheld and backpack form. However, that blower is notably pricier, and in reality, most buyers will end up paying for power they don't really need. The 650 CFM blower will be more than enough in the vast majority of cases, and when combined with the kit's large capacity 40V battery and fast charger, it's arguably solid value to boot.
Ryobi 18V One ¼ Inch Hex Screwdriver Kit
Some tools try to impress with added functionality and innovative features, while others simply focus on doing what's required of them at a reasonable asking price. The Ryobi 18V One+ ¼ Inch Hex Screwdriver falls into the latter camp — it doesn't come with any party tricks, but then it doesn't need to. It retails in kit form for $60 and includes a 1.5Ah 18V battery and a charger. A built-in worklight makes it easier to work in low-light conditions, and the motor's maximum speed of 600 rpm helps get jobs done quicker.
Like most 18V Ryobi tools, the screwdriver kit comes with a three year Ryobi warranty that covers all elements of the kit, including the battery. Anyone who wants to cut down their battery recharging times has the option to purchase the brand's 18V One+ fast charger separately, but at a retail price of $50, it's almost as much as the screwdriver kit. An $89 six-port fast charger is also available via the brand's website for the most dedicated Ryobi users.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20 Inch Air Cannon
The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20 Inch Air Cannon has a name that's a mouthful even by Ryobi standards, but its appeal is far from complicated. It's an effective way to keep cool over the warmer months, and thanks to its new design, it's quieter and longer lasting than before. Ryobi quotes a maximum operation volume of 58 dB, and a runtime of up to 34 hours with a 12Ah battery.
It's worth noting here that the fan does not ship with a battery. In standalone form, it costs $229 — in itself not a small investment — but a 40V 12Ah battery costs an additional $359. In places where outlet access isn't an option, this might be a worthwhile investment, but if you don't already have one of those 12Ah battery on hand, you still might want to think twice before splashing out for one.
Ryobi TriPOWER Tripod LED Light
Part of a wide range of Ryobi lighting accessories, the brand's tripod LED light is just as useful for work as it is for leisure. It stands seven feet tall and delivers 3,800 lumens of light across an array of LED panels. The head can pivot up to 135 degrees, and so can be easily adjusted to better illuminate certain spots in a campground, job site, or workshop. The Ryobi TriPOWER Tripod LED Light also features four brightness modes to prioritize either runtime or lighting power.
As well as the light, the included TriPOWER Tripod can also be attached to various other Ryobi products across its range of fans, speakers, and lighting. The light and tripod retail for $199, although this doesn't include a battery and charger, which will need to be purchased separately. The light can run on 18V and 40V Ryobi batteries and can also be plugged into a wall outlet if one is available. When not in use, the tripod's legs can fold up and the telescopic mast can collapse to take up less room in storage.