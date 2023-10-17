Ryobi Battery Troubleshooting Tips You Should Try Before Sending It In For Repairs
Ryobi may be known for making good power tools, but tools aren't immune to the occasional issue. In particular, power tool batteries can have a handful of problems that may crop up from time to time. Age, overuse, extreme temperatures, and more can cause a dip in battery performance; at this point, you need to figure out if it's time to get a new one or fix the one you currently have.
Replacements are accommodated by Ryobi itself, so long as the battery is still under warranty, or you can purchase your replacements if they're outside of that window. Taking the battery in for repair at an authorized service center is also an option.
That said, while they (and other power tool brand batteries) will sometimes exhibit issues with charging, maintaining a charge, or overheating, it's not always the result of a fault in the battery itself. Sometimes, it's something simple or inconspicuous that, once addressed, will see the battery operating fairly normally for some time.
What to try first
Not all under-performing batteries will require official repairs, so here are some things you can try before sending them off for fixing:
- Use a multimeter to measure the battery's voltage. If the result is approximate to the battery's intended voltage, something other than the battery itself might be the problem.
- Double-check your charger and charging methods to ensure that you're using a charger compatible with your specific model of battery and that you aren't over or under-charging anything. If you aren't sure what your battery's recommended charging time or charger may be, consult the manual or check the Ryobi website.
- Make sure the contacts on the battery and the charger are clean, as dirt can reduce charging effectiveness or prevent charging altogether. If the contacts are dirty, clean them gently using isopropyl alcohol on a cotton swab or soft cloth.
- Resetting the battery will sometimes fix minor issues. Check the battery for a reset button (some, but not all, Ryobi batteries have one), then press and hold it for a few seconds before trying to use it again.
- Some Ryobi batteries have their own built-in firmware, which may need to be updated from time to time. However, doing so may require contacting customer support.
Not all issues can be fixed at home, however. For example, if you notice that your battery is damaged, it's strongly recommended that you replace it immediately rather than attempt to use or repair it.