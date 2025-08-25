How Long Do Lithium-Ion Power Tool Batteries Typically Last?

While power tool batteries won't last you forever, you can maximize their lifespan with a few tips and tricks on usage and storage. Probably one of the biggest things to watch out for is extreme temperatures. Your power tool battery will naturally run hot while in use. If you feel that your tool is starting to lose power, stop working and remove the battery from the tool. It might be overheating, and continuous use can damage it. Before charging a power tool battery, you should also let it cool down to room temperature for about 15 minutes first. Avoid plugging it in immediately after use, as it might not charge.

How you store your power tool batteries can affect their lifespan as well. Manufacturers recommend keeping the battery packs in a clean area, away from moisture, direct sunlight, and metallic objects that might short the terminals. Take care not to drop or leave the battery loose in a moving car to prevent unnecessary vibrations to the pack. Whenever possible, keep the ambient temperature of the storage location ideally at around room temperature. Storing your tool batteries in a hot car or garage, or somewhere extremely cold, will ultimately damage them. Make sure to remove your batteries from the tool or charger, as they could discharge faster.

It's a bad idea to store your power tool battery fully discharged or fully charged. Lithium-ion batteries self-discharge when not in use and are put in stress at high voltages. The best compromise is charging the pack to about 50% before putting it away. If the battery will be in storage for months, make sure to top it up every six months to avoid completely discharging it and permanently losing its capacity.