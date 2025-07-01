10 New Ryobi Lithium Tools To Consider In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many power tool brands, including Ryobi, rely heavily on lithium-ion batteries. However, not everyone likes this material so much to name a whole line of tools after it. We're talking about the Ryobi USB-Lithium tools — which, despite what the name might imply, are not the toolmaker's only lithium battery-powered products. Even though some users think of it as nothing more than an affordable alternative to truly premium brands, Ryobi has a long history of mechanical innovations and savvy marketing decisions. That's why whenever this toolmaker prepares to launch a score of new tools, we all pay attention. You'll notice that, while most of the tools named in this article were released recently, they already have reviews and professional coverage. That said, if you're not sure if a product is the right fit for you, you might want to wait until there are enough reviews to make a consensus.

Like any other brand that makes new tools, Ryobi products develop in two kinds of ways: iterative and innovative. Toolmakers are constantly reinventing their classic tools for new lines of products, integrating new technologies, or changing the design to be more ergonomic. Rare is the case where we see a whole new type of tool, or an ingenious adaptation of shapes and technologies that already exist, made into something wholly new. Snap-On's strangest tools are great examples of this kind of innovation, but as we'll see shortly, the more modest brands are plenty capable of creating something new, too.