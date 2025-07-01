10 New Ryobi Lithium Tools To Consider In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many power tool brands, including Ryobi, rely heavily on lithium-ion batteries. However, not everyone likes this material so much to name a whole line of tools after it. We're talking about the Ryobi USB-Lithium tools — which, despite what the name might imply, are not the toolmaker's only lithium battery-powered products. Even though some users think of it as nothing more than an affordable alternative to truly premium brands, Ryobi has a long history of mechanical innovations and savvy marketing decisions. That's why whenever this toolmaker prepares to launch a score of new tools, we all pay attention. You'll notice that, while most of the tools named in this article were released recently, they already have reviews and professional coverage. That said, if you're not sure if a product is the right fit for you, you might want to wait until there are enough reviews to make a consensus.
Like any other brand that makes new tools, Ryobi products develop in two kinds of ways: iterative and innovative. Toolmakers are constantly reinventing their classic tools for new lines of products, integrating new technologies, or changing the design to be more ergonomic. Rare is the case where we see a whole new type of tool, or an ingenious adaptation of shapes and technologies that already exist, made into something wholly new. Snap-On's strangest tools are great examples of this kind of innovation, but as we'll see shortly, the more modest brands are plenty capable of creating something new, too.
USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum
This hand vacuum kit seems to be the first Ryobi USB Lithium tool to be included in the prestigious HP line. HP, in the world of Ryobi tools, means that the tool is equipped with a "High Performance" brushless motor, while USB Lithium are a line of small, USB-powered batteries made by Ryobi to use for some of its smallest and cheapest tools. The USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum is also one of the few tools to use two USB Lithium batteries instead of just one, which hopefully indicates it will be more powerful than other products in the same line. It might not be one of the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaners ever made, but it's a promising start.
Will Ryobi's affordable compact vacuum be more powerful than the most popular handheld car vacuum on Amazon, the Black+Decker DustBuster QuickClean? It's hard to say, since every vacuum cleaner seems to use different stats to show its strength, but the Ryobi is certainly a lot more expensive, being sold at $99.99 in a kit with two 2Ah mini batteries. The bundle includes a few more things: a single filter, two attachments, and a charging station. This last one is more useful than you might realize, since the batteries themselves don't come with a charger but plug directly into a USB cable. Removing the batteries from the tool every time they have to be charged gets old soon, making a charging station more than welcome.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver
Wait, didn't Ryobi already have a brushless ½-inch drill/driver in its HP line? It sure did, but this is the new and improved Gen 2, even though it doesn't say that on the tool itself. You might expect an update of a popular tool to be more expensive than the original, but this whole kit is just $159.00. That's quite affordable for a bundle that includes the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver, a High Performance 18V/4Ah battery and a charger, and a soft bag to hold it all. However, even if this whole package was downright cheap, that doesn't explain why there is a second version of an existing tool.
That's easy to explain. It's because the updated tool is significantly more powerful than the older model, so much so that it seems to have replaced it entirely. The old one is hard to find on Ryobi's website, and it's only sold by some online stores. The PBLDD02K1, the next gen drill/driver kit, can reach speeds of up to 2,150 rpm — significantly higher than the 1,700 of the previous generation. However, max torque is where the difference between the two becomes clear. While the old PSBDD02B has a maximum torque of just 450 in-lb, the PBLDD02K1 more than doubles it, with 850 in-lb. Both tools have a brushless motor and both are part of Ryobi's HP line, but only one carries the name "High Performance" effortlessly.
USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber
Most Ryobi power scrubbers are worth it, at east according to the owners. They're more expensive than most unbranded scrubbers without interchangeable accessories and batteries, but at around $70, they're among the cheapest made by a major power tool brand. That's probably reason enough to consider the new USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber. However, the titular USB Lithium, Ryobi's smallest battery technology that powers the brand's weakest tools, almost demands we approach this product with some skepticism. Power scrubbers are usually powerful, after all. If they didn't require a certain strength, they wouldn't be power tools at all.
Thankfully, Ryobi's newest telescopic scrubber isn't so new that no one has tried it yet. The reviews are really positive, and directly address our concerns about using batteries so small to power this tool. According to about 20-odd users, it works just fine. This power scrubber is just 2.3 pounds, runs on a single Ryobi USB battery, and according to some users, it lasts long enough to comfortably deal with home cleaning. Plus, while it's not outright cheap, the asking price of $69.97 is a lot lower than the $149.00 of the Ryobi 18V Telescoping Power Scrubber and 2Ah battery kit. This one is almost certainly much more powerful, and it's likely to last a little longer (or way longer, if equipped with a better battery), but it's also twice the price of the USB Lithium version.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless Four Mode ¼-Inch Hex Impact Driver
Ryobi certainly sells what it considers to be premium options, but its bread and butter is clearly extremely affordable products that work really well — just look at how many solid Ryobi tools sold for under $30 there are. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, when we say that, as far as Ryobi goes, $129.00 for a bare tool is not little. For $20 more, you could get the popular and powerful ¼-inch Milwaukee M18 Fuel Brushless Impact Driver. However, Ryobi's new 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-Mode ¼-Inch Hex Impact Driver seems to be significantly stronger (2,000 vs 2,300 in-lb of torque) than this Milwaukee standard, at least on paper.
So, the new Ryobi hex impact driver is stronger than a Milwaukee, and it's a little cheaper, too. Ryobi batteries are also cheaper: Home Depot will sell you an M18 Red Lithium High Output 18V/6Ah Milwaukee battery for $179.00, but it will only ask $139.00 for Ryobi's (more or less) equivalent One+ High Performance 18V/6Ah. There is one area where Milwaukee wins hands down, however, and it's the test of time. The Ryobi 4-Mode ¼-Inch Hex Impact Driver has been out for just a few months and has a handful or reviews; almost all positive, sure, but hardly enough to make a consensus. On the other hand, the Milwaukee has almost 1,000 reviews just on Home Depot's website, with an average of 4.7 stars out of five.
USB Lithium Misting Fan
The Ryobi USB Lithium Misting Fan is brand new and it's already a classic, at least according to many of its users. This portable fan has professional reviews, too; something that can't be said for many tools, let alone a tiny clamp fan with a gimmick that just came out. That gimmick, the misting effect, seems to be the most divisive part of this product: some users find that the effect is more akin to a humidifier with a fan than a sprinkle of water hitting your skin, while others compare it positively to the 18V Ryobi Bucket Top Misting Fan. As with all of Ryobi's new tools (and any other brand), it will take some time for reviews to form a useful consensus.
Looking at the product itself, we see that Ryobi's claims are enough to explain why this tool has made such a splash. The brand says that this small, 4V fan can make you "feel up to 10° cooler." We already know that not every user agrees, which begs to question of how this feeling was measured. Needless to say, we couldn't find a more detailed explanation. The toolmaker then goes on to state the fan's speed and volume of air moved, 110 cubic feet per minute at 810 FPM. For comparison, this small fan can't really compete with the brand's bigger 18V version, which moves 670 cubic feet of air per minute at a speed of 840 FPM.
18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum
Ryobi's lineup of new tools is, unsurprisingly, filled with new versions of its most successful products. Sometimes bigger, sometimes smaller; a more powerful and expensive 18V tool or a new USB Lithium that adapts a classic into the cheaper line. That's not the case with the 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum. Available since March 2025, this is a whole new kind of tool for the brand. At its simplest, it's an underwater vacuum cleaner that doesn't seem to filter water as much as it collects dirt, leaves, and other garbage that might sink to the bottom of a pool. The Ryobi Pool Vacuum can run through as many as 13 gallons of water per minute and comes with a 1.7 liters tank, dedicated to waste collection.
Unless you're up for some pool diving, you'll want to equip this tool with an extension pole. According to Ryobi, the pool vacuum is compatible with standard pool poles. While the tool is pretty new, it already has positive reviews, though as usual you might want to wait and see if this product can stand the test of time before going on with your purchase. That's a good idea with any tool, let alone with one so expensive. At $149.00 for the bare tool, the 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum is not quite Ryobi's cheapest tool. The kit with a small battery and charger will set you back an additional $30, and every filter replaced will be an additional $10.
USB Lithium Shear Shrubber
As you might expect from a small shrubbery trimmer powered by a tiny 4V/2Ah battery, you're not going to take on a massive gardening project with this thing alone. Not successfully, at least. The USB Lithium Shear Shrubber Kit lithium tool has good reviews (thought it doesn't have a lot of them), and at just $59.97 for the tool and the battery, it's far cheaper than any large cordless brush trimmer, but is that all there is to it? Not quite. This tool kit includes the attachments necessary to transform it into a hedge shrubber or a grass shear.
According to Ryobi, the hedge shrubber is made for "small hedges and detail trimming," but the brand doesn't make specific promises about the kind of surfaces this product can handle. The trimming blade is just six inches long, which puts a hard limit to its ability to function as a hedge trimmer. The shears, on the other hand, look like any other power grass shear. All in all, this product is reminiscent of one of Ryobi's best deals on Amazon, the ONE+ 18V Grass Shear and Scrubber. While the USB Lithium version isn't much bigger and neither tool needs to be especially powerful to do its job, the 18V tool is much more expensive, coming in at $106.04 for the bare tool only, no battery or charger included.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer
It seems like making an affordable cheap trimmer strong enough to deal with garden plants and not just small scrubs is possible, it just costs nearly three times as much as the USB Lithium Shear Shrubber, batteries not included. Still, on paper the new 18V ONE+ HP 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer seems as good as any cordless hedge trimmer, for a reasonable price. The 18V ONE+ HP 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer is part of the brand's HP line of brushless tools, which are supposed to be capable of delivering more power and running for longer than their brushed counterparts. For the 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer, Ryobi promises power to rival a 20cc gas trimmer and 256 minutes of uninterrupted work on a small 18V/2Ah battery.
Even though this product is relatively new, it already has a number of reviews, especially on Home Depot's website. The oldest review is from February 2025, and in early June it has already found 125 reviews, most of which are positive, reaching an average of 4.5 stars out of five. That said, this is Ryobi's newest hedge trimmer, which is why buying this instead of another version comes at a premium. $139.00 for this tools might not seem like a lot, especially when compared to the best hedge trimmer brands on the market, but Ryobi's old, brushed cordless trimmer is sold for $99, and it's one of the items you can often get free with a pack of batteries; something you'd have to buy anyway if you want to use this tool.
USB Lithium Compact Chemical Sprayer
A compact but powerful sprayer sounds like a good idea, and while this one has a serious limitation, it's still quite useful. The USB Lithium Compact Chemical Sprayer doesn't come with a powerful battery, but it's still good enough to spray the contents of over 20 tanks, meaning you probably won't run out of power before you run out of chemical material. Overall, this is a nice USB-powered tool to replace your old corded tool with, even if constantly going back to fill the tank might be exhausting. However, even that little criticism comes with some qualifiers. First, a bigger tank would make the whole tool less compact and portable, and that might very well be a deal-breaker for many.
Some users have even found ways to screw it onto cleaning products, without having to pour the liquid in the tank that comes with the tool. Then there's the fact that, while the battery is technically capable of spraying 20 times as much liquid as can be held by the 0.13-gallon tank, most people won't be spraying 2.6 gallons of liquid chemicals in a single day. Even a small battery like the one that powers Ryobi's USB Lithium tools is overkill for a job like this, but it's not like the brand could have manufactured an underpowered one so the small liquid tank would be saved the embarrassment.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 7.25-Inch Circular Saw
The HP Brushless 7.25-Inch Circular Saw went through some changes with its new Gen 2 version, and not all of them are clear from looking at its specs. The new one promises more cuts per charge and a faster maximum speed than the old model of the same name, even if the brand seems to prefer to talk about the three times faster cutting speed. While that seems to be true, it applies not to the Gen 1 HP Brushless saw, but to a much cheaper and smaller Ryobi saw, the PCL500.
Overall, the new and old generations don't look too different, especially on paper, as one would expect of two iterations on the same model and type of tool. Rather, some of the biggest differences seem to be in design. Ryobi isn't at the top of anyone's list of best circular saw brands, but with this new iteration of one of its most powerful tools, the brand seems to be finally targeting professionals. The new model has a rafter hook, for one, and the shape and position of the saw's handle seems to have been placed with some ergonomics in mind.