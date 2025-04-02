10 Ryobi Finds Under $30 That Are No Brainers At Their Price
While not every one of its tools is worth buying, the scope of Ryobi's range means that it still offers plenty of top-rated tools for all kinds of buyers. Many of its products receive consistently strong reviews, and are a cost-effective way for DIY and outdoor enthusiasts to add to their tool collections. Alongside those tools, the brand's range of accessories and storage solutions also shouldn't be overlooked, even for buyers who don't already have a wide collection of Ryobi products.
However, if you add too many Ryobi products to your basket online or in store and it's easy to overspend, despite the brand's competitive prices. However, these sub-$30 tools and accessories are cheap enough that you'll be able to purchase one or several of them without feeling guilty about it. Plus, considering how useful many of them are, they're almost no-brainers. As a bonus, they're all backed up by scores of positive reviews from Home Depot buyers, and are among Ryobi's most popular items at their price point.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Glue Gun
A glue gun can come in handy for a wide variety of DIY, repair, and craft projects, and Ryobi owners can save money on a cordless example by buying it in tool-only form. Retailing for $29.97 at Home Depot, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Glue Gun runs using the brand's interchangeable 18V battery packs, and can power through as many as 100 mini glue sticks per charge according to the brand.
Ryobi offers a range of different glue guns in its current lineup, but the 18V gun in tool-only form is the cheapest, and so is the obvious choice for buyers who don't want to break the bank. Included with the tool is a charging base that features a built-in drip tray to minimize mess, plus an on/off indicator light to ensure that the gun isn't left on accidentally.
Like many of the low-priced tools here, buyers will already need a suitable 18V Ryobi battery and a charger in order to use the tool. Anyone that doesn't already have them could instead buy the compact glue gun in kit form, which includes a 1.5Ah battery, although doing so brings the gun's price up to $76.94.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 4 Inch Clamp Fan
Another affordable standalone tool in Ryobi's 18V ecosystem is the ONE+ 18V Cordless 4 Inch Clamp Fan, which retails for $24.98. It should come in useful for both work and leisure, since it can be clamped to a wide variety of surfaces up to 1.5 inches thick. Whether it's put to use as a way to stay cool at the lake, the game, or the jobsite, its runtime of up to 40 hours on a full charge allows for extended use over multiple days. Two speed settings are available, although users looking to maximize runtime will want to stick with the lower setting.
As well as being able to attach to a variety of surfaces, the cordless Ryobi fan can also be used in a variety of environments, including cramped spaces thanks to its multi-directional rotating head. Like Ryobi's other 18V cordless products, the fan will require a battery and charger, both of which are sold separately.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless LED Light
Lighting equipment is a key part of any DIY enthusiast's arsenal of tools, but it can be easily overlooked — that is, until you need it and find that you don't have it. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless LED Light is an affordable way to make sure that doesn't happen, since it retails for $29.97 and uses the same 18V interchangeable battery packs that Ryobi tool users will likely already have to hand. It emits up to 280 lumens of light, enough for a beam distance of up to 500 feet.
It's shaped more like a cordless drill than a traditional flashlight, and much like a drill, the battery mounts to the bottom and can double up as a base. The head of the light can rotate up to 130 degrees, to provide optimal lighting even in tight or awkward spaces. There's no need to worry about battery life either, as Ryobi says that the light should deliver up to 22 hours of runtime with a suitably capacious 18V battery pack.
Ryobi Link 12-Compartment Wall Mounted Small Parts Organizer
By now, the name might well be a familiar one to many Ryobi tool owners, but for those unfamiliar, the Link storage system is a convenient way to keep tools and accessories organized when they're not in use. A broad range of Link products are available, many of which allow Ryobi's tools to be mounted to the wall of a garage or workshop. The Link 12-Compartment Wall Mounted Small Parts Organizer is one such product, and it retails for $29.98.
Each of its bins tilt for easy access and can also be fully removed. Since they're all finished in Ryobi's signature shade of bright green, they should also all be difficult to misplace even in the most crowded workspaces. The Link small parts organizer can be used as a standalone product, but it can also be incorporated into a wider Link setup, with tool hooks, rails, and various other bins and storage boxes all available from authorized Ryobi retailers.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Bluetooth Speaker
While the sound quality of any sub-$30 speaker is never going to be able to match that of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, not everyone can justify spending hundreds of dollars just to listen to their favorite music or podcasts. As a tough and affordable option that can withstand the hazards of a jobsite, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Bluetooth Speaker is still a solid choice. It retails for $28.93, and offers as much as 20 hours of runtime with a 2Ah battery.
It has a Bluetooth range of up to 75 feet, and since it weighs just half a pound, it can easily be carried around if needed. The speaker features an indicator light and a voice prompt to confirm that it is correctly paired, and the voice prompt also confirms when the speaker is switched on or off. Like many of the 18V tools here, the Bluetooth speaker is sold with a three-year Ryobi warranty, and will require a separate battery and charger to run.
Ryobi 4V Cordless 1/4 Inch Screwdriver
Few tools are as essential as a screwdriver. Whether you're a new homeowner looking to kit yourself out with the basics or a seasoned DIY pro looking to add to an extensive tool collection, it arguably never hurts to buy spares just in case you misplace your original tools. Ryobi offers a range of both traditional and power screwdrivers, including the Ryobi 4V Cordless 1/4 Inch Screwdriver, which costs $24.97 at Home Depot. It can be recharged via a USB charging cable, and comes with two bits included.
Ryobi claims that the latest iteration of the tool is 45% smaller than the previous generation, but it's still plenty powerful, with up to 18 in-lb of torque on offer. It's backed by a two-year limited warranty, and since it features a built-in battery rather than requiring a separate battery pack, it's equally good value for long-time enthusiasts and newcomers to the Ryobi brand alike.
Ryobi Lawn and Leaf Bag
The Ryobi Lawn and Leaf Bag is an affordable way to make clearing yard waste less of a chore, and with a height of 26 inches and a circumference of 22 inches, it's big enough to swallow grass, leaves and even small branches. Ryobi also notes that, when it's not in use for yard work, it doubles up as a storage bin for other items that would usually sit awkwardly around your garage.
The bag retails for $29.97, and so only just about squeezes in under budget, but that doesn't make it any less of a no-brainer for anyone looking to keep their yard as tidy as possible. It's also collapsible, and so when it isn't being put to use storing debris, equipment, or anything else, it will take up only minimal storage space.
One small downside that's worth noting is that, unlike most other Ryobi products, the brand only offers a 90-day warranty for the bag. However, it does claim that the bag's exterior material should be resistant to rips and tears from garden waste over the long term.
Ryobi Heavy Duty 4-in-1 Stapler
It's safe to assume that most DIY enthusiasts won't want to think too much about their stapler. They'll just want something that's versatile and reasonably priced, like the Ryobi Heavy Duty 4-in-1 Stapler. It costs $25.97 from Home Depot and can accommodate heavy-duty, light-duty, and round crown staples, plus 18GA brad nails. It's designed to be as easy to use as possible, with a straightforward window to check staple levels and a two-level power adjustment switch.
When it's not in use, it can be easily carried around via the built-in belt hook. It also features a handle lock to prevent accidental discharge. For their cash, buyers get the tool itself plus a set of 3/8 inch heavy duty staples that Ryobi throws in as standard. As well as being one of the cheaper tools on this list, the stapler also offers the longest warranty of any of them: a limited lifetime warranty, for ultimate peace of mind.
Ryobi Multi Surface Laser Level
Retailing for $29.97, the Ryobi Multi Surface Laser Level offers users several ways to take measurements, with an included protractor and two bubble vials as well as its primary laser. It can be attached to surfaces with magnets, push pins, or suction cups, and can also be used as a handheld device. It runs using two AAA batteries which are included with the tool, and is backed by a three-year warranty.
Ryobi claims that the laser level is accurate to within 1/2 inch, and can measure distances of up to 20 feet. Its extra features and capability make it the clear choice for anyone looking for an all-in-one tool, but buyers who don't need the added capability could also consider Ryobi's 15-foot compact laser level. It retails for $19.97 and although it misses out on extras like the protractor, it's even more accurate than its pricier counterpart, with an accuracy of within 3/8 inch.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Area Light
With up to 400 lumens of brightness, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Area Light packs more punch than the brand's identically priced cordless LED light. It's designed to illuminate a wider area, and features three brightness levels to prioritize either battery life or lighting power. There's no handle, but it can be carried with the integrated lanyard loops or left freestanding with the battery pack as a base.
Runtime varies considerably based on the size of said battery pack, with Ryobi claiming a runtime of up to seven days with a 9Ah battery pack. It should be noted, however, that most Ryobi owners won't have such a powerful battery pack to hand, and buying one separately is far too expensive to be worthwhile. That means the light's realistic runtime will be considerably shorter for most owners.
The light itself retails for $29.97 from Home Depot, and is only available as a standalone tool from the retailer as of this writing. However, anyone looking for a kit could also consider Ryobi's USB Lithium Compact Area Light Kit, which retails for the same price and features a 2Ah battery with up to 52 hours of runtime.