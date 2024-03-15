6 Must-Have Ryobi Tools For New Homeowners

Getting a new home is an exciting time, and there are often a lot of fixes you'll want to make when you move in. Fixer-uppers are common for first-time buyers, which means you'll need to pick up a set of tools to tackle projects. There's nothing wrong with starting small and working your way up to things like floor and bathroom remodels, so you can begin with simple tasks like painting walls. Keep in mind this is different from tools needed for flipping a house where you want the job done as quickly as you can, so while there can be some overlap, you don't want to prioritize the same things.

No matter where you start, you'll need to grab a set of tools. The Ryobi brand — exclusive to Home Depot — is a popular option thanks to its budget-friendly and reliable tools. If you live anywhere urban, there's a good chance a Home Depot storefront is nearby, and even if you don't have one around, you can shop online and have tools delivered. Each Ryobi tool on this list will be worth picking up for a homeowner who wants to tackle light DIY projects or basic yard work. A more in-depth explanation of how these six tools were chosen can be found at the end of the list.