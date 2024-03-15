6 Must-Have Ryobi Tools For New Homeowners
Getting a new home is an exciting time, and there are often a lot of fixes you'll want to make when you move in. Fixer-uppers are common for first-time buyers, which means you'll need to pick up a set of tools to tackle projects. There's nothing wrong with starting small and working your way up to things like floor and bathroom remodels, so you can begin with simple tasks like painting walls. Keep in mind this is different from tools needed for flipping a house where you want the job done as quickly as you can, so while there can be some overlap, you don't want to prioritize the same things.
No matter where you start, you'll need to grab a set of tools. The Ryobi brand — exclusive to Home Depot — is a popular option thanks to its budget-friendly and reliable tools. If you live anywhere urban, there's a good chance a Home Depot storefront is nearby, and even if you don't have one around, you can shop online and have tools delivered. Each Ryobi tool on this list will be worth picking up for a homeowner who wants to tackle light DIY projects or basic yard work. A more in-depth explanation of how these six tools were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 inch Drill/Driver
A reliable power drill is a great starting point for anyone looking to get started with their tool collection, especially a new homeowner. The Ryobi 18V cordless drill/driver combo is available at Home Depot for $79, which includes the battery and charger. This isn't the most powerful drill in the world, but it's enough for simple things like hanging up shelves or curtains in your bedroom. A big selling point here is the ONE+ line, which means the same 18V batteries you use with other Ryobi ONE+ products work with this. As you buy more Ryobi tools, you'll eventually be able to omit a battery purchase and save money.
User scores are high for the drill/driver combo, with a rating of 4.7 out of five on Home Depot's website, based on over 1,500 reviews. Some reviewers note the battery charge isn't as good as they'd expect, so that could be something you have to keep an eye on. If you've bought into the ONE+ ecosystem, that will be an easier pill to swallow, as you should have plenty of extra batteries on hand.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20 inch Cordless Electric Battery Walk Behind Self-Propelled Mower
If you're coming from apartment living, you might've never had to worry about keeping your yard in check as the landlord would keep your grass mowed for you. Moving into a home means you have to take care of that yourself, so you'll have to pick up a lawnmower. Instead of grabbing a gas guzzler, you can opt for Ryobi's electric lawn mower for $429 from Home Depot. You might be wondering if an electric lawnmower is worth it, and that's a fair concern. It has drawbacks, mainly a battery that can die before you finish cutting your whole yard. On the bright side, you won't wake up the neighborhood when you mow your lawn in the morning — among many other benefits.
Pro Tool Reviews gives Ryobi's electric mower a 9.3 out of 10 score, but it's not all good. A notable downside is there's no way to check your battery gauge while it's being used, so you have to hope you have enough juice. As for how it stacks up among consumers, it has a 4.4 out of five rating on Home Depot's website, with more than 2,400 reviews.
Ryobi 25 Foot Compact Tape Measure
New homeowners will find themselves doing quite a bit of measuring if they are trying to figure out if a bookshelf can fit in a certain corner or whether that pool table can fit comfortably in the basement bar. Whatever the case, the Ryobi tape measure is a good and affordable option for people. You can pick up the 25-foot tape measure from Home Depot for $12.97, which has a 4.8 out of five rating. Ryobi's tape measure comes with a limited lifetime warranty, and it can be extended up to 13 feet without the help of another person. For most cases, that 13 feet will be enough, so this is a reliable tape measure.
This tape measure comes with a clip that'll let it attach directly to your belt with ease, and that means you can walk around your house taking measurements without ever having to worry about losing your tool. Ryobi says it's durable enough to survive nasty drops, so you shouldn't have to worry about the tape measure not holding up to a decent amount of wear and tear.
Ryobi Screwdriver Set (12-Piece) with Cushion Grip Handles
A set of screwdrivers will quickly prove its worth for new homeowners. If you're doing a lot of DIY projects, you'll need a screwdriver sooner rather than later, and the 12-piece set from Ryobi is a good way to cover your bases. For $18.97, you can pick up a selection of both Phillips and flathead builds, along with six precision screwdrivers for smaller jobs. This bundle should let you tackle any basic job, and that's part of why it holds a 4.8 out of five score on Home Depot's website.
The magnetic tips allow these to guide a screw into place easily, so you don't have to worry about fumbling around with it or dropping it on the group and losing it. The holes in the handles make these easy to hang on the wall if you have space. Like many Ryobi hand tools, including some on this list, you're backed by a limited lifetime warranty with the purchase.
Ryobi 24 inch Magnetic Box Level
Hanging a shelf is something a lot of people like doing in a new home, so you don't want to be one of those people who do that only to find out it isn't level. You can skip the worry of that and pick up the Ryobi 24-inch box level. The way this works is you put it up on your shelf, and it'll let you know if it's level or not based on where the little bubble appears. If it's outside of the center zone, you know you have something that isn't level, and you'll need to do it again.
It's simple to use, and picking the Ryobi level up will cost you $29.97 from Home Depot, where it has a perfect five-out-of-five rating based on over 30 reviews. It comes with both horizontal and vertical bubbles to check whether something's level, so it can fit into a variety of different situations. As an added cherry on top, it's also magnetic.
Ryobi Whole Stud Finder
Another big benefit to leaving apartment life behind is being able to hang things up on the walls without the fear of losing a security deposit. If you're looking to put up something heavy, like a TV, for example, you'll want to track down where the studs are. While you could hang something on the wall without using a stud, you run the risk of it falling in the future and taking a chunk of your wall down with it.
The Ryobi stud finder utilizes LED lights at the top to tell you where and how wide a stud is. This is important because you'll want anything you mount to be securely attached to a stud to give it more support and ensure you won't lose your expensive TV or destroy your wall. This stud finder costs $31.97 from Home Depot, which has a 4.2 out of five rating among buyers. Some reviewers note the stud finder stopped working after a few uses, so it's a good thing you're covered by a three-year manufacturer warranty.
Why were these tools picked?
New homeowners can benefit from quite a bit, so it's tough to narrow a list down to just six beneficial tools. You can very easily fill up a list with power tools, but we tried to limit that and put a spotlight on cheaper and smaller tools that you'll still get used to. Things like a stud finder and level are huge for homeowners looking to add a little bit of life out of their house.
Everything here is backed up by strong user reviews, and the lawnmower has a professional review vouching for its quality. Buying a home is expensive, so it's important to save cash where you can, and that's why many of these items cost less than $100. The low price doesn't mean they'll break on you, and many of them have lengthy warranties you'll be able to take advantage of if something does go wrong.