Yes, Ryobi Does Make A Pool Vacuum (And Here's How Much It Costs)

Anyone who has ever owned a private swimming pool knows how annoying and exhausting caring for it can be. Even putting aside the obvious chores like changing out the chemicals and skimming leaves off the surface, there's always some miscellaneous clumps of sand, dirt, or debris accumulating on the floor or sides. Trying to clean it with a simple brush just moves the gunk around rather than capturing it, while an automated skimmer can get tangled or caught on the edges.

If you prefer to handle these kinds of chores manually, Ryobi has a potential solution: the 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum. As the name implies, it's a small, handheld vacuum cleaner, though unlike some of Ryobi's other vacuum products, this one is designed specifically for use in a water-submerged environment, i.e. in a pool. A vacuum you can use to manually clean the bottom and sides of your pool is definitely convenient, especially if you don't feel like waiting for the auto-skimmer to do it, and can use any battery pack in the Ryobi ONE+ framework. The ONE+ Pool Vacuum is available on Ryobi's website for $149.00. It's also available in a bundle with a ONE+ 2.0 Ah battery pack and charger for $179.00. There is a listing for both the standalone tool and its charger bundle on Home Depot's website for the same prices, though at the time of writing, they are marked out of stock.

