Why Your Ryobi Vacuum Has Lost Suction (And Fixes To Try)

Over the last several decades, Japanese tool manufacturer Ryobi has become one of the most trusted names in the game. In recent years the company's ONE+ lineup of hand-held and battery-powered devices have become staples in many American households, despite only being available for purchase through their online storefront or through the company's exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer The Home Depot.

While the ONE+ brand boasts no shortage of power tools and yard equipment like drills, saws, and augers, Ryobi also makes a full line of handheld and standup vacuum cleaners built to rival competitors in terms of power, battery life, and user-friendly design. If you've already added a Ryobi vacuum to your stable of home cleaning devices, you likely know them to be more than capable of helping keep your floors, rugs, and carpets free of even the toughest-to-clean debris. Nonetheless, it is entirely possible that you have, on occasion, fired up your Ryobi vacuum and set about cleaning your floors only to find it lacking in suction.

While an irreparable malfunction could be the cause of the issue, that may not ultimately be the case, as there are several non-terminal reasons your Ryobi might have lost suction, including dirty filters, clogged tubes, and loose seals, among others. So, before you consider buying a new vacuum, here's a few tricks to try to get your Ryobi back to its usual dirt-devouring self.