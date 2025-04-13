10 USB Lithium Power Tools To Replace Your Old Corded Tools

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We selected tools containing USB-charged, compact lithium-ion batteries that don't require much power to get the job done and benefit from lightweight, cordless ergonomics. The nimbleness of a small tool can be invaluable — imagine using a soldering pen with a 1.5-pound battery and you'll understand why.

Another advantage of USB tools over cordless alternatives is that they're cheap. For one, you often don't need to buy a charger. And even if you did, it's a regular USB charger, mass-produced to a scale incomparable to that of, say, Makita's XGT, LXT, and CXT battery-powered systems. When they are removable and replaceable, the batteries are generally quite small, making them much cheaper than those used in more powerful tools. Lastly, USB-C connections on these batteries add to their ease of use. Not every tool can be used while in charge, but those that can connect to every USB output, not just a wall plug. That includes computers, laptops, power banks, and the best portable power stations.

