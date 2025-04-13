10 USB Lithium Power Tools To Replace Your Old Corded Tools
We selected tools containing USB-charged, compact lithium-ion batteries that don't require much power to get the job done and benefit from lightweight, cordless ergonomics. The nimbleness of a small tool can be invaluable — imagine using a soldering pen with a 1.5-pound battery and you'll understand why.
Another advantage of USB tools over cordless alternatives is that they're cheap. For one, you often don't need to buy a charger. And even if you did, it's a regular USB charger, mass-produced to a scale incomparable to that of, say, Makita's XGT, LXT, and CXT battery-powered systems. When they are removable and replaceable, the batteries are generally quite small, making them much cheaper than those used in more powerful tools. Lastly, USB-C connections on these batteries add to their ease of use. Not every tool can be used while in charge, but those that can connect to every USB output, not just a wall plug. That includes computers, laptops, power banks, and the best portable power stations.
Ryobi USB Lithium 1/4 and 3/8 Ratchet Wrench
Ryobi's wireless ratchet kits are not the most popular tools in the company's USB Lithium line, but they're still some of the best — and some of the few — electric ratchet wrenches powered by USB-charged lithium batteries. But is the tiny 4V, 3.0Ah battery of the Ryobi USB Lithium 3/8" Ratchet enough to attach or remove a bunch of 3/8" bolts? According to user reviews, the answer is "maybe", which is better than "no" but not what you want to hear before spending $66.97 on a new tool.
User reviews note that this wrench works fine on bicycle wheels and other light tasks, but it's not for automobile work. That might be why the Ryobi USB Lithium 1/4" ratchet is more popular with its users since 1/4" bolts generally require much less force. Ryobi's cordless but non-USB-powered alternative, the One+ 1/4" ratchet and the 3/8" variant, is certainly the better choice for demanding tasks, being a lot more powerful and supporting much larger batteries, but it's significantly more expensive when you include the battery. It's also much heavier. Which one would you rather bring on a bike ride, the 3.7 pounds ONE+ or the 1.5 pounds USB tool that's as big as the other one's battery?
Ikea Trixig Screwdriver and Drill
At just $17.99, Ikea's Trixig electric screwdriver is as affordable as a decent tool gets — and it's pretty powerful, too. It's similar to DeWalt's smaller Flexidrive cordless screwdriver, which is much more expensive at $89. The DeWalt has the advantage of a slightly larger battery and adjustable torque — the amount of force a tool produces. You could argue that the portability justifies the DeWalt's price, but the Trixig is compact, too. Anecdotally, I've never had an issue sticking my Ikea electric screwdriver anywhere a regular screwdriver would fit.
Ikea's bigger electric screwdriver is also a drill, and though it doesn't come with screwdriver or drill bits, it's still cheap at $34.99. The Trixig screwdriver/drill offers adjustable torque up to a maximum of 16Nm plus a "drill" mode. It's powered by removable 12V/1.5Ah batteries, which can be charged with a USB-C cable. The drill comes with just one battery, but getting a spare is only $19.99. A 20-piece drill and bit set is sold separately for $7.49, but both tools should be compatible with most hexagonal 1/4" bit sets.
Ryobi USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit
If you need a small, portable fan, the Ryobi USB lithium clamp fan is worth a look. Also known as FVF51K, this clamp fan has a maximum runtime of seven hours on low speed, a two-year limited warranty and, most noticeably for a small USB fan, the ability to switch battery for extended use. There isn't really a lot more to say about it. It's a fan with great adjustability and decent battery life, especially considering it's powered by DeWalt's signature USB Lithium 4V/2.0Ah battery. That said, the other Ryobi battery-powered fans last a lot longer.
Of course, this isn't the only portable USB-C fan. However, at a little below $40.00, it's one of the best in terms of cost per quality. For one, unlike most of the competition, you know the brand and its reputation. Ryobi's fan includes a 2-year limited warranty, which is not usually packaged with cheap electronics. As far as cheaper alternatives go, lots of users seem to like their SkyGenius camping fan.
SnapFresh Cordless Electric Scissors
You might think these electric scissors look underpowered, but this handy cordless tool could be an essential item in your home tool kit. The SnapFresh Cordless Electric Scissors are built to cut fabrics, leather, rope, and similar materials, and some users think it works better on those than on cardboard. That isn't to say it doesn't work well on cardboard; destroying shipping boxes seems to be how most buyers use it.
If you're considering the SnapFresh Cordless Electric Scissors because you want a USB-charged tool with a lithium-ion battery — make sure to get the right one. The SnapFresh is sold in three colors, all around $38.99, but only one has a USB-C charge connection. While the electric scissors might be good for cutting different kinds of material, they are not precise. Users report it leaving a side of the material bent and the manufacturer warns that it is not designed for precision cutting.
Ryobi USB Lithium Compact Scrubber
The Ryobi USB Lithium Compact Scrubber delivers what you expect: A compact tool, a handful of attachments to optimally scrub different surfaces, and a USB rechargeable battery. A capable tool, but will it be enough for your purposes? Its bigger brother — the (non-USB) 18V One+ Power Scrubber – is powered by a much larger 18V/4Ah battery compared to the USB Lithium's 4V/2Ah. The 18V model is more than double the price at the time of writing, but customers think the Power Scrubber is worth it owing to the two-hour runtime and more.
Why should you pick the smaller unit? Well, it's adequate for those on a budget who don't need anything fancy. Then there's the USB power input and Ryobi's USB Lithium system of interchangeable batteries. According to its store page, this tool can still tackle tough jobs — it just lasts minutes instead of hours. That's hardly a problem if you can change batteries faster than they deplete. You should be able to do that and still save money over the 18V One+ model. The USB tool and three batteries are about $10.00 cheaper than the One+ scrubber, a battery, and a charger.
Bielmeier Electric Staple Gun 2-in-1
You may not be familiar with Bielmeier, but this company makes a lot of well-liked products, from wok pans to beer brewing sets. The Bielmeier Electric Staple Gun is another one of the manufacturer's staples, combining value and function. The store page claims that on a full charge, the gun can shoot at least 850 staples, which is similar performance to competitor products. However, the Bielmeier is about half the price of the USB Lithium 4-in-1 Craft Stapler/Nailer Kit and the surprisingly handy Ryobi cordless stapler.
At just $29.97, the Bielmeier is about as cheap as an electric stapler can be while including some safety features. Those include a physical on-off button and a nose safety arm, which prevents the stapler from firing when it's not in full contact with the target surface. One disadvantage of this staple gun is that the battery can't be removed, meaning you can't switch an empty battery with a fully charged one like you can with Ryobi's USB Lithium tools. Also, Bielmeier can't be used while charging, as if it were a corded tool, making it a poor choice for anyone who needs to do a lot of stapling.
Neiko 40421A Wireless Soldering Kit
If there's any tool you should replace with a cordless USB version, it's a soldering kit. For one, they don't need a lot of power, and you'll benefit from the ease of a wireless product, too. There are lots of soldering pens or kits you could go with, and Neiko makes some of the best for your money. The price of the Neiko 40421A Wireless Soldering Kit oscillates around $28 and comes with a stand, a replaceable iron tip, and an LED light.
The battery isn't removable or replaceable, but 4V and 2Ah are enough for the soldering iron to last a long time, as confirmed by many users. As far as energy goes, the Neiko heats up to 356° in 12 seconds and can reach temperatures as high as 750°. Neiko isn't a big-name brand, but the company makes a lot of small, USB-C battery tools that make great cases for going wireless. Those include a glue gun, rotary tools, and an electric screwdriver that all share a removable battery system. They are competitively priced, with the most expensive coming in at just $24.99.
Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 2
People often associate Xiaomi with surprisingly decent cheap phones or budget-price fitness trackers, but the brand's less flashy products — especially their portable electric air compressors — shouldn't be overlooked. The Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 2 costs just $60 and yet achieves up to 150 PSI, comparable to the performance of a small cabled compressor. The battery pushes far above its price, delivering 220V and 2Ah — enough to tackle everything from basketballs to car tires before losing power.
While Xiaomi's compressor is powerful for its size and price, it's not quiet. 80 dB is about the same level of noise made by an electric vacuum, enough to create hearing damage if the noise persists for hours on end. Of course, this tool cannot run for eight hours straight. Plus, while 80 dB is a lot by domestic and residential standards, it's on par with most portable tire inflators, including much larger models. That's the final advantage of the Xiaomi we haven't considered yet: While most car inflators are heavy, bulky boxes, this one weighs about one pound and fits in the palm of your hand.
Ryobi USB Lithium Compact Chemical Sprayer
Ryobi's USB Lithium Battery-Powered Chemical Sprayer, or FVSP51K for short, is the smallest in the company's line of chemical sprayers. With just 0.13 gallons of space, it barely compares to its bigger brothers, which can have four gallons tanks that must be carried like a backpack. This is by far the nimblest of all the Ryobi chemical sprayers, which is appealing to those who have a small garden or can't lift heavy weights.
The FVSP51K isn't just for quick gardening jobs. Even though the tank is just 0.13 gallons, the battery is the standard Ryobi USB Lithium 4V/2Ah affair, meaning it can spray 20 tanks — or over 2 gallons of liquid — with one battery charge. So, if you don't mind refills, the FVSP51K can tackle jobs big and small.
PowerSmith Rechargeable Foldable Inspection
PowerSmith makes a lot of different LED tools, including a few that have a USB-C rechargeable lithium battery. The most adaptable of these is probably the PowerSmith Rechargeable Foldable Inspection Light, equipped with two dimmable light modes, UV light mode, a spotlight, floodlight, and a rotary head. The tool attaches to many surfaces thanks to its low weight (0.5 pounds) and various mechanisms, including a hook, spring clamp, and magnet.
The PowerSmith's USB-C capabilities double as a power bank, a handy feature shared by several of the brand's tools, including the Inspection Pen Light and the power bank-sized Work Light Power Bank. The Inspector Pen Light is a pen-shaped torch doubling as a laser pointer and a UV light leak detector. It's not a real pen, unfortunately, but you can't have everything.