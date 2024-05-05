Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi Backpack Sprayers Before You Buy
If you're looking to maintain a healthy garden lawn, a quick sprinkle with herbicides or insecticides can help. However, it's unlikely that a small spray bottle will do the job for a large area or one with lots of plants, especially not for sections that are tricky to reach. Luckily, the cordless power tools expert Ryobi has designed a solution to keep your garden looking fresh without much effort. Ryobi's range of backpack sprayers has three and four-gallon fluid containers for spraying herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, among other garden chemicals. As battery-powered models with changeable nozzles, the backpack sprayer adopts a hassle-free approach to giving your lawn what it needs in minimal time.
Ryobi is well-known for its range of DIY tools for everyday jobs, and that extends to its devices ready to tame your garden. It even has its own modular wall storage kit: Ryobi Link. Let's take a deeper look at Ryobi's backpack sprayers, what features they offer, and which model is right for you.
What backpack models are available?
To suit your work demands and environment, Ryobi offers several backpack sprayers built with varying power levels and features. The most powerful model is the 40V 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer Kit, capable of spraying up to 200 gallons per charge. This 40V backpack sprayer can tackle the most demanding workloads and is built to last. It offers four nozzles for added flexibility — adjustable, shower head, flat fan, and dual — plus there's a variable pressure dial. Priced at $239, the kit has everything you need to get started, including a 40V 2.0Ah battery, charger, and padded shoulder straps.
A less powerful model is the 18V ONE+ 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer. This backpack sprayer gives you up to 44 gallons on a single charge and removes the hassle of pumping with its simple pull-trigger operation. The 18V model features half the number of nozzles than the 40V backpack sprayer, including a flat fan and adjustable nozzle. Like the 40V edition, the kit includes an equivalent 18V charger and 2.0Ah battery. You can pick up the 18V model directly from Ryobi for $159.
Is there an alternative?
If you're tackling large areas of land, Ryobi also offers an 18V ONE+ HP Backpack Blower Sprayer Kit for a faster workflow. With an integrated blower, the backpack is an impressive Ryobi tool that does more than one job. With the fan enabled, the backpack sprayer can cover a distance of 5 ft. to 15 ft. and lasts 5 gallons per charge. Without the fan, you can use the two-in-one gadget for 28 gallons per charge.
Both Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer and this 18V ONE+ HP Backpack Blower Sprayer rely on Ryobi's ONE+ technology, which brings advanced lithium-ion batteries and high-quality performance to its growing cordless tool range, now with over 300 products compatible.
The Ryobi two-in-one appliance includes a nozzle removal tool for speedy changes, and thanks to its translucent design, you can easily see how much liquid remains. Due to its increased spray coverage area, the 18V Backpack Blower Sprayer Kit offers a more efficient way of managing your lawn, making it a great Ryobi tool for conquering your to-do list.
Which backpack sprayer should you buy?
All models offer similar functionality and Ryobi's ergonomic design, including adjustable backpack straps. However, there are some notable differences between models, so it's important to consider all important attributes before making a decision.
The most notable difference is the battery life. With the 40V model, you can get through up to 50 refills before needing to recharge, making it a low-maintenance option for busy gardeners. In contrast, the 18V backpack's 11 refills may still be reasonable for some consumers but is notably reduced in comparison. You also only get two nozzles with the 18V version.
When picking a sprayer backpack, consider the size of your lawn and whether there are hard-to-reach places. If you have large areas to cover without a lot of time on your hands, the two-in-one backpack kit is likely a sensible choice. However, it is the most expensive option, priced at $329. You'll also need some patience, considering the 5 gallons spray per charge possible with the fan on.
As a more powerful model, the 40V backpack sprayer comes with a 5-year tool warranty and a 3-year battery warranty. The 18V tools provide a slightly lower 3-year tool warranty. Still, these are reasonable in comparison with other power tools brands, such as Makita and Milwaukee's warranties.