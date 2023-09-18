5 Of The Strangest Tools In The Snap-On Tools Catalog

Snap-On tools are decidedly for professionals or hobbyists who have serious cash. Just a 92-piece 3/8-inch socket set will set you back $3,630. To be fair to Snap-On, the vast majority of the brand's tools and toolboxes are made in the United States, which contributes to the high cost. The brand is also known for its impeccable customer service. Few other tool brands will send out a representative and accompanying truck to help you replace broken or damaged tools — there's a reason why the Snap-On truck is so iconic.

Given the brand's professional and more specific clientele than a brand like Husky or Ryobi with mass market appeal, Snap-On doesn't have too many tools that are outright weird or wacky. That said, hidden deep within Snap-On's very vast catalog, there are a few items that stick out as either downright strange or so incredibly specific that it makes you scratch your head a little.