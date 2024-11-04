4 Top-Rated Rechargeable Batteries With Built-In USB Charging Ports
While most smartphones and accessories have largely transitioned to non-removable batteries, there is still a huge demand for disposable single-use cells. Certain electronics like TV remotes, flashlights, and clocks still operate on removable batteries, after all. While these do come cheap and take only a few seconds to replace, the environmental impact of disposable batteries isn't ideal — especially when you have better options readily available.
Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which you can plug into a dedicated charger and pop them out when full, have been around for ages. Something that's even more convenient, though, is the existence of batteries that have their own USB charging ports built-in. This way, you don't need to carry around a separate charger that often comes with its own proprietary cable.
Another advantage of using these rechargeable batteries is the ability to plug them into any USB port you can find instead of looking for a wall outlet. Based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon, we've compiled a list of the best rechargeable batteries you can buy that also have built-in charging ports for ease of use.
Pale Blue USB Rechargeable AA Batteries
With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, the Pale Blue USB rechargeable AA batteries are a top pick that feature individual USB-C ports on each battery for charging. The batteries themselves are 1700 mAh in capacity, and Pale Blue rates them for 1000 cycles of use — which is plenty given how often you would have to replace regular non-rechargeable AA batteries.
A 4-pack for this listing will cost you $30, and you do get a nifty charging cable with a single USB-A and four USB-C connectors. This way, you can charge all four batteries at once using a single power source. The batteries have a circular LED indicator that prompts you when they're full of charge. While there are a few disadvantages of using lithium batteries, Pale Blue claims these only take 90 minutes to fully top up and provide a constant 1.5 Volts of supply, making them quite versatile. You can also purchase an 8-pack or 12-pack, and each comes with an appropriate number of charging cables.
GreenEarth USB Rechargeable AA Batteries
For just $15, you can pick up a pair of GreenEarth USB Rechargeable AA Batteries — perfect if you're experimenting with this new style of batteries. Each cell packs in 1450 mAh of power, and GreenEarth rates them for 500 cycles of use. Unlike the Pale Blue option, these AA batteries use the older NiMH technology. While this is not as flashy as new battery technologies out there, it should be sufficient for most electronics that make use of these cells, like remote controls or digital cameras.
Probably the best part about these batteries is the fact that they come with a USB-A connector built-in. Flip the green cover from the top, and you should be able to plug them into any USB port to begin charging. This eliminates not just a separate battery charger, but any cables as well. The GreenEarth USB Rechargeable AA Batteries have a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, with many customers praising how convenient these are to use and juice up. The cells deliver a constant 1.2 Volts, and take two hours to fully charge.
Keeppower USB Rechargeable AA Batteries
Priced just a touch higher than others on this list at $33 for a 4-pack, Keeppower USB Rechargeable AA Batteries offer a comparatively higher capacity of 2260 mAh per cell. The item has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, which is one of the highest in its category, too. Aside from the batteries themselves, you get a compact charging cable that can be used to charge all four at the same time. Unfortunately, these batteries do make use of a micro-USB port — meaning you might need to be careful enough not to misplace the provided cable.
Since these are lithium-ion cells, you get a consistent 1.5 Volts of output — with a rating of up to 1000 charge cycles. While the LED indicator isn't as pronounced or flashy, it does its job by turning from red to blue when the batteries are done charging — which takes about an hour and a half, according to Keeppower. It features over current and over discharge protection for added peace of mind.
Messule Rechargeable Batteries Box
At $70, the Messule Rechargeable Batteries Combo Pack can be a good buy for those who use many battery-powered devices. The pack contains eight AA, four AAA, two size C, and two size D batteries — for a total count of 16. All of these use lithium-ion cells, providing consistent voltage across all options. While you may be familiar with electronics that use AA and AAA batteries like disposable cameras or TV remotes, you can use the larger C and D batteries to power devices like flashlights or toys that usually require long-lasting power.
The listing has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, with many customers leaving positive reviews. Each battery comes with its own built-in USB-C charging port and an LED indicator. The light blinks green during charging, and remains on hold when fully charged. You do get two 4-in-1 charging cables, which can be used to top up a total of eight individual batteries at once. Charging times may vary depending on the type of battery you're charging. Messule also sells individual 4-packs of AA, C, and D batteries for around the same price as other brands.