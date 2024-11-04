4 Top-Rated Rechargeable Batteries With Built-In USB Charging Ports

While most smartphones and accessories have largely transitioned to non-removable batteries, there is still a huge demand for disposable single-use cells. Certain electronics like TV remotes, flashlights, and clocks still operate on removable batteries, after all. While these do come cheap and take only a few seconds to replace, the environmental impact of disposable batteries isn't ideal — especially when you have better options readily available.

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which you can plug into a dedicated charger and pop them out when full, have been around for ages. Something that's even more convenient, though, is the existence of batteries that have their own USB charging ports built-in. This way, you don't need to carry around a separate charger that often comes with its own proprietary cable.

Another advantage of using these rechargeable batteries is the ability to plug them into any USB port you can find instead of looking for a wall outlet. Based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon, we've compiled a list of the best rechargeable batteries you can buy that also have built-in charging ports for ease of use.