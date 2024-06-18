Can You Still Get Disposable Cameras, And How Much Do They Cost To Develop?

In the age of smartphone cameras and digital cameras that can store thousands of photos on a memory card, something like the disposable camera you used to buy while in the checkout line a few decades ago might seem a little quaint. However, film cameras are still incredibly popular, so the appeal of a disposable camera makes sense to some camera aficionados. That begs asking the question, are disposable cameras still around, and what do you do with the film?

Disposable cameras have not gone extinct. You may be able to find a few hidden on the shelves at stores like Walmart, but those are going to be few and far between. However, sites like Amazon still have disposable cameras readily available. Prices for a camera hover around $15 to $20 and are often available in bulk. Brands like Fujifilm and Kodak are going to be your most common option by far, and judging by the specs of the cameras, a new disposable camera from 2024 isn't going to operate a lot differently than the one your grandparents brought with them on that trip to the zoo in 1995. 27 shots are all you're going to get.