Can You Still Get Disposable Cameras, And How Much Do They Cost To Develop?
In the age of smartphone cameras and digital cameras that can store thousands of photos on a memory card, something like the disposable camera you used to buy while in the checkout line a few decades ago might seem a little quaint. However, film cameras are still incredibly popular, so the appeal of a disposable camera makes sense to some camera aficionados. That begs asking the question, are disposable cameras still around, and what do you do with the film?
Disposable cameras have not gone extinct. You may be able to find a few hidden on the shelves at stores like Walmart, but those are going to be few and far between. However, sites like Amazon still have disposable cameras readily available. Prices for a camera hover around $15 to $20 and are often available in bulk. Brands like Fujifilm and Kodak are going to be your most common option by far, and judging by the specs of the cameras, a new disposable camera from 2024 isn't going to operate a lot differently than the one your grandparents brought with them on that trip to the zoo in 1995. 27 shots are all you're going to get.
Getting the film developed
As far as actually developing the film, it's a drastically different process than what you would have done in 1995. There are a number of different companies that still develop film for disposable cameras. Photo development services from The Darkroom start at $16 for a roll of 35mm film from your average disposable camera. For that, you get glossy prints of your photos and the company recycles the camera.
Strangely, Walgreens still processes photos at a rate of $15.99 per 24 shots of 35mm film and you get a CD of all images in digital format as well. According to the company's site, it takes around three to five days for the process after you drop off the camera. However, you may have to call your local Walgreens to see if it still offers the service.
Just like vinyl records, film isn't going to die out anytime soon, and as long as people are shooting on film, there will likely be disposable cameras still kicking around. Fortunately, for now, buying a disposable camera and subsequently getting the film developed, is pretty straightforward.