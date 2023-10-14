10 Of The Best Point And Shoot Film Cameras You Can Buy Right Now

Point-and-shoot cameras can be incredibly nostalgic because of the experience of using 35mm film and getting it developed. On top of using film, point-and-shoot cameras produce moody photos and are super easy to use. You can't take crystal clear photos with a point-and-shoot camera like you can with a top-tier DSLR camera, but you also won't have to worry about dealing with multiple lenses and getting your settings just right.

With a point-and-shoot camera, you pretty much only have two steps to follow: point and shoot. Although some cameras allow you to adjust a few settings, it's not necessary to produce great photos. Plus, these cameras are usually compact and lightweight, making them perfect for taking on vacation or bringing along to a family get-together.

Most of the best point-and-shoot cameras you can buy right now were originally released in the 1990s or early 2000s, which means they can only be purchased as used items. You can find some models for a reasonable price, between $150 to $200, but other fan-favorite cameras can cost upwards of $1,000. If you're new to the hobby, you can always try a modern point-and-shoot camera for around $50, but you might not get that raw, grainy look that's so appealing about older cameras.