Ryobi Nail Guns: How Many Types There Are & Which Is Best For You

A good nail gun can make a lot of projects much easier. Whether you're adding trim to a home, putting up a fence, or working on installing a new roof, having a tool that can shoot nails at the push of a button is a lot better than having to drive them in one by one with a hammer, and having one that's battery-powered is even easier since it negates the need for a long and awkward hose attached to an air compressor. But those who don't know much about these tools might not realize that there are several different kinds of nailers out there.

Ryobi is widely considered one of the best power tools brands on the market, and it makes a lot of different kinds of battery-powered nailers that operate using its One+ battery system. Just walk the shelves of your local Home Depot, and you'll see a wide assortment of different sizes, prices, and styles. There are currently 21 different listings for nailers and staplers on the Ryobi website (including both kits and standalone versions). That's because different nailers shoot different kinds of nails, each designed for different tasks. Many of these are measured in gauges, with the higher numbers representing thinner nails while the lower numbers represent thicker ones. There are also nails with different shapes and head types, with some designed to anchor the wood while others are meant to disappear beneath its surface. This can make purchasing a nail gun confusing, so fans of the Ryobi brand might wonder what kinds of nailers the company makes and what the differences are between the models in each category.

