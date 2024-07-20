What Size Nails Should You Use In A Ryobi Nail Gun?

Ryobi has quickly become one of the most recognizable brands in the home improvement industry. While that may be because of their iconic green and black color scheme, their all-electric tools undoubtedly speak for themselves. One such line of products are the Ryobi nail guns, which will certainly come in handy for flooring installs and many more projects.

Thankfully, Ryobi has plenty of options when it comes to electric nail guns, and it doesn't seem like you can go wrong with any of them. The 18V One+ HP Brushless Airstrike Framing Nailer and 18V One+ HP Brushless Airstrike Brad Nailer seem to be the company's go-tos, as they sport Ryobi's patented brushless motors, high performance batteries, and advanced electronics. The former comes in 21- and 30-degree options, while the latter is one of the best rated Ryobi tools you can get at Home Depot. Keeping in the Airstrike family, Ryobi also makes pin, finish, brad, and angled finish nailers, all of which are cordless and feature their 18V One+ tech. If versatility is more your speed, there are plenty of Ryobi Staple Guns that double as nail guns.

However, with all of those options, it isn't hard to see how finding the right sized nails could be difficult. Are all of Ryobi's nail guns compatible with the same sized nails, or is each made to work with a different type? If you find yourself asking these questions, don't worry because we've got you covered.