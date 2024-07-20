What Size Nails Should You Use In A Ryobi Nail Gun?
Ryobi has quickly become one of the most recognizable brands in the home improvement industry. While that may be because of their iconic green and black color scheme, their all-electric tools undoubtedly speak for themselves. One such line of products are the Ryobi nail guns, which will certainly come in handy for flooring installs and many more projects.
Thankfully, Ryobi has plenty of options when it comes to electric nail guns, and it doesn't seem like you can go wrong with any of them. The 18V One+ HP Brushless Airstrike Framing Nailer and 18V One+ HP Brushless Airstrike Brad Nailer seem to be the company's go-tos, as they sport Ryobi's patented brushless motors, high performance batteries, and advanced electronics. The former comes in 21- and 30-degree options, while the latter is one of the best rated Ryobi tools you can get at Home Depot. Keeping in the Airstrike family, Ryobi also makes pin, finish, brad, and angled finish nailers, all of which are cordless and feature their 18V One+ tech. If versatility is more your speed, there are plenty of Ryobi Staple Guns that double as nail guns.
However, with all of those options, it isn't hard to see how finding the right sized nails could be difficult. Are all of Ryobi's nail guns compatible with the same sized nails, or is each made to work with a different type? If you find yourself asking these questions, don't worry because we've got you covered.
Which nails go to which Ryobi nail gun?
Using the correct nail size is arguably the most important part when operating any nail gun. Not only can the wrong nail size be dangerous, but it will quickly jam or even break your tools. Unfortunately, the same goes for Ryobi's electric nail guns, and while it isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, it isn't that complicated.
Ryobi's framing nail guns are the simplest, with both versions of the 18V One+ HP Brushless Airstrike Framing Nailers using 2- to 3 ½-inch framing nails. Similarly, the company's brad nail guns aren't too complicated, with the 18V One+ Airstrike 18GA Brad Nailer needing ⅝- to 2-inch brad nails, while the 18V One+ HP Brushless Airstrike 18GA Brad Nailer ever so slightly raises the range to ⅝- to 2 ⅛-inch brad nails. If you're using the 18V One+ Airstrike 23GA Pin Nailer, you'll need to stick to nails ranging from ½ to 1 ⅜ inches. Last but certainly not least, the 18V One+ Airstrike 16GA Finish Nailer uses finishing nails ranging from 2 to 3 ½ inches, while the 18V One+ Airstrike 15GA Angled Finish Nailer needs angled finish nails from 1 to 2 ½ inches.
We know that's a lot of information to take in at once, but thankfully, the Ryobi nail guns don't need any special, hard-to-find nails. Much like the company's interchangeable batteries, you can use any nails with these tools, as long as they're the correct size and type. Any brand will work, and you can find them at Lowe's, Home Depot, and just about every home improvement store.