Ryobi Staple Guns: How To Pick Out The Right One & Everything Else You Need To Know
If you're a DIY enthusiast, whether that means you like taking on the occasional home renovation project or doing upholstery in your free time, a staple gun is a useful tool to have on hand. The good news is that a number of brands today offer staple guns. However, if you're looking for a durable option, it's best to purchase from a brand like Ryobi, which has a history spanning eight decades and a reputation for manufacturing solid products.
Currently, Ryobi offers three cordless, battery-operated staple guns as part of its product lineup. Two of them — the 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18GA Narrow Crown Stapler Kit (P361KN) and the 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18GA Narrow Crown Stapler (P360) — are designed with AirStrike technology, which Ryobi says "eliminates the need for noisy compressors, bulky hoses or expensive gas cartridges." The 18V ONE+ 3⁄8” Crown Stapler (P317) – another cordless staple gun that the brand carries — utilizes Compression Drive technology to automate the staple-driving process. If you prefer using a manual staple gun, Ryobi's Heavy Duty 4-in-1 manual stapler (RHMS4101) is a solid option that's worth considering.
Features of Ryobi's staple guns
The P361KN is a light cordless device that is designed to be used for extended durations. The driver blade is 26% smaller than the P360, and Ryobi claims this tool is "great for lattice work and floor underlayment." This staple gun kit comes with the tool itself, a charger, and a battery, but you can also choose to purchase just the staple gun alone. The P360 is a pretty nifty option, given that it comes with a low staple indicator that tells you when you're almost out of ammunition. Both the P361KN and the P360 feature "toolless depth-of-drive adjustment," which helps you tweak the setting of the staples for a better finish. They also have an adjustment dial that you can use to modify the air pressure.
The P317 features a cordless design and a screen/wire attachment to keep staples from penetrating the wrong surfaces. The handle of this tool features an over-molded top layer that improves your grip, and there's a belt clip at the base that makes it easy to carry while you walk around your worksite. The Heavy Duty 4-in-1 manual stapler (RHMS4101) is designed with handles that are 50% easier to squeeze than previous iterations. Ryobi claims that the lightweight construction helps reduce user fatigue. This tool also offers the pretty useful feature of a staple indicator, which can tell you when it's time to load up again.
What staple sizes are compatible?
It's important that you load up your staple gun with the correct type and size of staples to ensure the tool functions properly and doesn't get damaged. The 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18GA Narrow Crown Stapler (P361KN) has a magazine capacity of 105 staples. It can accommodate staples ranging from 3/8" to 1-1/2". Per charge, this tool can drive a total of 1,700 staples. The 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18GA Narrow Crown Stapler (P360) can take staples between 3/8" and 1-1/2" and can drive up to 1,500 staples per charge, thanks to the high-capacity P108 4Ah LITHIUM+ battery that it is designed to be compatible with.
The 18V ONE+ 3⁄8” Crown Stapler (P317), in comparison, is also compatible with ARROW T50 staples and can accommodate staple lengths between 1/4" and 9/16". It can drive over 5,000 staples per charge, which is the highest for a Ryobi staple gun. The Heavy Duty manual stapler (RHMS4101) is compatible with heavy-duty staples up to 9/16", light-duty staples up to 9/16", round crown staples up to 9/16", and 18GA brad nails up to 5/8". Given this versatility, the manual stapler is a Ryobi tool that can do more than just one job.
How much do Ryobi staple guns cost?
The most expensive product in Ryobi's staple gun collection is the 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18GA Narrow Crown Stapler Kit (P361KN), which costs $182.99. This price includes the cost of the tool itself, the battery, and the charger. If you want to purchase the tool alone, you'll have to pay $169. This product is rated highly on Ryobi's platform, with an average user rating of 4.8 out of 5. Reviewers have noted that this product is convenient to use and is well-priced for what it does.
The 18V ONE+ Airstrike 18GA Narrow Crown Stapler (P360) costs $169. This model does not include a battery or charger, so you'll need to purchase these accessories separately unless you have a compatible battery and charger from the Ryobi ONE+ lineup. The P360 is also well-received by customers. It has an average user score of 4.8 out of 5, with reviewers noting that this staple gun is a powerful tool with great build quality.
The 18V ONE+ 3⁄8” Crown Stapler (P317) from Ryobi is priced at $79. It is one of the most reviewed staple guns, with a total of 713 reviews. The product has an average user rating of 4.8 out of 5, and customers have praised some of its features, like the pressure setting, further noting it's a powerful tool. The Heavy Duty 4-in-1 manual stapler (RHMS4101), which is priced at just $25.97, is the most affordable option and is perfect for crafts and hobby enthusiasts. It has an average user rating of 4.7 out of 5, and customers have highlighted that it helps minimize fatigue and is fairly easy to use.
How do I choose the right Ryobi staple gun?
Given that the brand carries four varieties of staple guns, you'll need to assess your needs to pick the right Ryobi tool to add to your garage or toolbox. If you're looking for a capable battery-operated staple gun for carpentry projects, either the P361 or the P360 will make a good choice. They're both compact, but keep in mind that the P361 has a slightly smaller frame, which adds to its maneuverability. However, both models are designed with AirStrike technology, which means you don't have to deal with excess noise from the compressor. What's more, the cordless design allows you to use these tools in areas where you might not have access to a direct power outlet.
The P317, on the other hand, is a budget option with a cordless design. This type of staple gun is a good choice if you see yourself working on projects that require extensive stapling per charge. If your projects are more varied but you don't use a staple gun too often, Ryobi's manual stapler (RHMS4101) is an inexpensive option you may want to consider. Keep in mind that manual staplers require more physical effort than battery-operated ones, so this might not be the right tool to use for extended periods of time. For occasional use, you're likely to find the RHMS4101 comfortable, thanks to its user-friendly design.