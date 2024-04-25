Ryobi Staple Guns: How To Pick Out The Right One & Everything Else You Need To Know

The P361KN is a light cordless device that is designed to be used for extended durations. The driver blade is 26% smaller than the P360, and Ryobi claims this tool is "great for lattice work and floor underlayment." This staple gun kit comes with the tool itself, a charger, and a battery, but you can also choose to purchase just the staple gun alone. The P360 is a pretty nifty option, given that it comes with a low staple indicator that tells you when you're almost out of ammunition. Both the P361KN and the P360 feature "toolless depth-of-drive adjustment," which helps you tweak the setting of the staples for a better finish. They also have an adjustment dial that you can use to modify the air pressure.

The P317 features a cordless design and a screen/wire attachment to keep staples from penetrating the wrong surfaces. The handle of this tool features an over-molded top layer that improves your grip, and there's a belt clip at the base that makes it easy to carry while you walk around your worksite. The Heavy Duty 4-in-1 manual stapler (RHMS4101) is designed with handles that are 50% easier to squeeze than previous iterations. Ryobi claims that the lightweight construction helps reduce user fatigue. This tool also offers the pretty useful feature of a staple indicator, which can tell you when it's time to load up again.