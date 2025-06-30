Are Worx Tools Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Yard work is hard. And we mean like really, really hard. There is, however, an undeniable sense of satisfaction when, at the end of a sweaty day of work, you can gaze upon the landscape and see a finely-sculpted oasis. That satisfaction is a touch easier to achieve today, as there are more tools available than ever before to help yard warriors whip their space into shape. There are just as many tool brands manufacturing those tools, which can make it difficult to determine which best suits your needs.

There are, of course, some well-established brands like Stihl, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Toro, whose reputations make them easy go-tos for consumers. There's also a vast tier of newer factions working to establish themselves among the titans, with Worx ranking as one of the faster-rising brands on the consumer lawn equipment and power tool scenes. That's partly the result of Worx pricing its gear to tempt budget-conscious buyers to take one home and test it out without a burdensome financial investment.

But lower prices don't typically translate to higher quality when it comes to lawn gear and power tools, leaving some to question if Worx tools — which may or may not be re-branded CAT devices — are any good. As "good" is judged in the eye of the user, it may come as comfort that many pro reviewers and actual Worx owners seem happy enough with the devices.