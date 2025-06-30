Are Worx Tools Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Yard work is hard. And we mean like really, really hard. There is, however, an undeniable sense of satisfaction when, at the end of a sweaty day of work, you can gaze upon the landscape and see a finely-sculpted oasis. That satisfaction is a touch easier to achieve today, as there are more tools available than ever before to help yard warriors whip their space into shape. There are just as many tool brands manufacturing those tools, which can make it difficult to determine which best suits your needs.
There are, of course, some well-established brands like Stihl, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Toro, whose reputations make them easy go-tos for consumers. There's also a vast tier of newer factions working to establish themselves among the titans, with Worx ranking as one of the faster-rising brands on the consumer lawn equipment and power tool scenes. That's partly the result of Worx pricing its gear to tempt budget-conscious buyers to take one home and test it out without a burdensome financial investment.
But lower prices don't typically translate to higher quality when it comes to lawn gear and power tools, leaving some to question if Worx tools — which may or may not be re-branded CAT devices — are any good. As "good" is judged in the eye of the user, it may come as comfort that many pro reviewers and actual Worx owners seem happy enough with the devices.
Here's what users are saying about Worx Tools
If you're at all familiar with the Worx brand, you know it's become well-associated with the world of robot lawn mowers. So much so that SlashGear took it upon ourselves to test one out a couple of years back, with our reviewer largely raving about the Worx Landroid M. More recently, Worx's Landroid L was tabbed by our team as one of the 5 Best Robot Lawn Mowers on the market for 2023. It's also worth noting that those mowers each earned ratings around 4 stars out of 5 from users through Worx's website and through Amazon reviews.
Such ratings vary by product, and opinions on Worx's general product line are similarly mixed in online forums, with many Redditors praising the company's devices for being tough, durable, and easy on the wallet. Others have had the exact opposite experience, however, noting that their Worx device either failed after limited usage or couldn't handle heavy-duty workloads. Still others bemoaned the battery life for Worx's cordless line, along with some reported customer service shortcomings.
Apart from those issues, most seem to agree that the brand's tools are lightweight and easy to use. That fact would seem to be backed by Good Housekeeping rating Worx as one of 2025's 10 best power tool brands, with the publication specifically pointing out their top-notch ergonomics and ease of use. As it is, the general opinion from users and other online tool review sites is that Worx devices may be better suited to the DIY homeowner set than worksite professionals.