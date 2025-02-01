If you live in the United States and work in the trades, are into DIY projects, or simply enjoy owning a wide collection of tools for whatever life throws at you, chances are that you're familiar with Harbor Freight. The budget-themed store is legendary in the world of bargain-loving tool enthusiasts, and it supplies everything from power tools, garden equipment, generators, to children's toys, and more. One of the things that makes Harbor Freight so attractive is its vast selection of in-house brands. Each offers products at various quality and price levels, ranging from ultimate budget options to mid–tier-priced gadgets that rival those sold by big-name professional brands.

When it comes to Harbor Freight brands, Bauer is one of the most popular. It offers a huge assortment of power tools and tool storage solutions, and you can regularly find Bauer power tools on job sites, in mechanic's shops, and in DIYer's tool bags around the country. However, any time you plan to invest in new tools or equipment, it's a smart idea to do a bit of research about the company.

Before rushing out to Harbor Freight to pick up some Bauer goodies, there are some things you should know about the brand. Fortunately, we here at SlashGear can help. We'll cover everything from Bauer's history to its product lineup, warranty options, prices, and more. So, here's your ultimate guide to Harbor Freight's Bauer power tool line.

