5 Ryobi Products That Fix Problems You Didn't Realize You Had
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While many power tool companies offer products that address generic problems, some manufacturers take it to the next level with their market research. Over the years, Ryobi has rolled out a ton of unique tools, such as pool vacuums, heated cushions, and bug zappers, which set it apart from other big name brands. So it's not surprising that it has also developed products that help solve problems that you may not even know you had, especially if you have specific projects or a particular set of skills that need some assistance.
Whether it's dealing with slightly annoying jobs, working with limited space, cleaning up, or undertaking repeatable tasks that need a high level of precision, there are a few unexpected tools in the Ryobi lineup that could drastically improve your efficiency. In some cases, they may already be powered by a Ryobi battery system you already own, and if they also cover more than one function, that gives you more bang for your buck.
We've rounded up some products you can buy today that might be worth a look. To know more about the exact reasons why we selected these items, you can head over to the end of the article, but if you're curious as to what hyper-specific problem you have that doesn't actually need to be an issue anymore, keep reading.
Ryobi Stowaway Wall Mounted Workbench
Have you ever looked at your very limited floor space and wondered if you do enough on your workbench to merit having it anyway? While some projects need a stable surface to work on, you might want the storage space more often. Ryobi's Link Modular Storage System has a few problems, but the brand also makes standalone solutions like the Stowaway Wall Mounted Workbench that can make small garage spaces feel more manageable. A combination of a 5-inch shelf and a workbench, it can be folded down when not in use with soft-close hinges. With a ¾-inch thickness, the workbench itself measures 44 inches by 22 inches. When it's time for a project, you can use its 1-handed auto lock and locking pin. Most people won't even have a problem sitting on it as long as it's mounted properly, since it has a 300-pound maximum weight capacity.
As of April 2026, the $119 Ryobi Stowaway Wall Mounted Workbench doesn't have a lot of reviews yet. However, early feedback has been promising. On the Ryobi website, it has a generally positive 4.9-star average rating from 12 users, where people have praised both its ease of installation and how it's perfect for their small garage. On Home Depot, it also boasts an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 130 customers. A Pro Tools Review not only gave it a thumbs up for the quality, but also shared that it took less than half an hour to install.
Ryobi Power Scrubbers
When you're young, you can get away with squatting down and scrubbing things to get them squeaky clean. But if you're already at the point where back pain visits more than your friends, did you know that a power scrubber can be a better way to do the job? If you want to be more efficient with your cleaning, one of Ryobi's three different power scrubber variants could be what you need.
The most popular option out of the three, the USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit, has been rated 4.7 stars on average by over 480 Ryobi customers. Compatible with its Hex Shank accessories, it offers a lot of flexibility for different levels of scrubbing power. While it is pretty highly rated across platforms, we've mentioned before that some people are dissatisfied with its strength. If you need more punch, people think the 18V ONE+ Power Scrubber works pretty well too.
For people who need extra length, there's also the $74 USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit. And if you want to spend less time cleaning the annoying tight corners that you would have had to use your old toothbrush for, you can snag the USB Lithium Detail Scrubber Kit, which more than 90 people rated around 4.6 stars. Retailing for just under $40, it comes with three heads, as well as additional ones you can buy online. Apart from the tile, grout, and fiberglass, it can also be used to clean your car or even your shoes.
Ryobi USB Lithium Foam Cutter Kit
Foam is a perfect material for a wide range of artistic projects, like sculptures, installations, or architectural models. Many tabletop gamers use foam for simulating different kinds of terrain, and it's a common material used by cosplayers for making costumes and props. It's also relatively affordable, lightweight, and easy to get. That said, it's not always the easiest material to use without the right tools. While you can cut it with ordinary cutters, you may find yourself struggling to make clean, precise cuts. So, if you're serious about making more professional-looking pieces, the Ryobi Hot Wire Cutter is a niche Ryobi tool that can help you take your projects to the next level.
Priced at $99, the Ryobi USB Lithium Foam Cutter Kit has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from 30 customers on the Ryobi website, while it has a 4.4-star average rating from 95 Home Depot buyers. As well as its 0.01-inch diameter nichrome wire, it ships with holing and precision engraving tips and a stand. On the handle, it has tool-free tip change features, an LED battery life indicator, and the on/off button. Capable of heating up within 2 minutes, it also has dual heating settings that you can play with. In terms of longevity, you can buy the USB Lithium Foam Cutter Replacement Nichrome Wire, which retails for about $12. And if your specific project needs scooping or blade tips, there's the $29.97 USB Lithium Foam Cutter 2-piece Tip Kit.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 20GPM Submersible Water Transfer Pump
If you have ever dealt with a flooded basement (or any situation wherein you need to move a lot of water), busting out buckets and manually carrying them from one place to another can be stressful. Thankfully, it can be a thing of the past with Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 20GPM Submersible Water Transfer Pump.
While it doesn't ship with a garden hose, it is compatible with the standard ¾-inch outlet. And if you plan to use it with your hot tub or pool, it's made to work with both hot and chlorinated water too. In addition to having a strainer and turning off when it doesn't have any more water, you can set it to shut down in three modes with increments of 5 minutes. Capable of generating ⅙ horsepower, Ryobi notes that it can do the job at 20 gallons per minute and drain to 1 ⅙-inches.
Depending on whether you already own the 18V ONE+ battery system, you can opt to get the tool ($187.27) or the kit with a 4Ah battery and charger ($199). So far, the tool-only option doesn't have a significant number of reviews on the Ryobi website, but the 3 people who did review it all gave it a perfect rating. On the other hand, more than 50 people rated it about 4.8 stars on Home Depot. In particular, people have mentioned how it was useful during power outages and when servicing tankless water heaters.
Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter
After being trigger-happy with your Amazon purchases, you may find yourself with a mountain of delivery boxes that need to be cut down to size to fit your recycling bins or into usable shapes for craft projects. And if you're looking for a more efficient way to do it, the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter can be a good all-around cutting tool. Designed for use on cardboard, plastic, carpet, rubber, and leather, it has a self-sharpening blade that can cut at speeds up to 270 rpm. It also comes with a guideline, which can be useful for projects that require straighter lines. In addition, it has an LED indicator that warns you when it's time to charge its 2Ah battery. Apart from cutting up cardboard delivery boxes, it can also be used to attach contact paper perfectly, upholster furniture, or get rid of different materials during a renovation.
As of April 2026, the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter has a ton of satisfied customers. On the Ryobi website, 545 people rated it 4.7 stars on average. On Home Depot, it's even more popular, with 1,300 people rating it about 4.3 stars. Many people praised its battery life, with one user even sharing that its usage barely made a dent, even after 2 hours and 40 Amazon boxes-worth of cutting. Among satisfied customers, there was a person with arthritis who praised how it made cutting things for recycling more convenient.
Methodology
To make this list, we looked through the Ryobi portfolio and identified items that address specific pain points. To do this, we considered tools that fulfill the needs of niche communities, such as pool owners, artists, people living in small spaces, and those with mobility issues. In addition, we looked at tools that address hyper-specific issues that we deal with every day, like cleaning or ripping up boxes for recycling.
Next, we chose tools that have been rated at least 4 stars on average by more than 50 people across both the official Ryobi website and Home Depot. For those who are already invested in the Ryobi ecosystem, we listed products from their USB Lithium or 18V ONE+ battery systems. When possible, we also noted adjacent products from the Ryobi portfolio that can augment your experience or serve as alternatives. In some cases, we also cited specific instances in which its users praised its performance. Lastly, we also mentioned feedback from reviews from reputable publications, including those from the SlashGear team.