5 Unique Ryobi Products Most Other Tool Brands Don't Make
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think about the brand Ryobi, some of the first products that probably come to mind are its impact wrench, drill kit, and cordless blower. They're all handy for home improvement work and make the job a lot less of a hassle with their cordless operation. Plus, many of these tools have interchangeable batteries, so if you've already got a couple of them in your garage, you can just buy new tools without their batteries and save your money.
But on top of these popular and highly rated Ryobi products, the brand actually has more to offer. No, they aren't the typical devices that most other big tool manufacturers have in their lineup. They're more unique to Ryobi — think bug zappers and heated cushions that tool brands aren't usually known to make. If you're interested in what unqiue opinions you can add to your Ryobi lineup, here are five products you can find at Ryobi and no other major tool manufacturer.
18V ONE+ Bug Zapper
Spring means bugs are everywhere, so if you want to hang out in the backyard, you'll have to be prepared. But getting yourself lathered in bug repellent spray isn't always the most comfortable thing in the world. Instead of doing so, you can set up a Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper, which retails for $90 without the battery.
What this bug zapper does is attract insects to its 2550-volt electric mesh via the built-in UV light. Depending on how long you'll be staying outdoors, you can run the UV light for either two, four, or six hours. It can then protect an area of up to 1.5 acres, which is more than the size of a football field.
Since the bug zapper is battery-powered (compatible with any Ryobi 18V battery), it's pretty portable and easy to carry around anywhere. Plus, it can readily double as a lantern for when you're out camping, hosting an evening BBQ, and even just in need of a backup light source during power outages. Simply turn on the external LED light to one of the three available settings – low, medium, or high.
18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum
Maintaining a pool can be hard work. No matter how big of a cover you use or how often you skim the surface, it will eventually end up dirty. However, a pool vacuum can help make cleaning quicker the next time around. Ryobi offers a handheld pool vacuum for $149, one product you likely won't find in most big tool brands' lineups.
This 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum is designed specifically for water submersion and is one of the few Ryobi tools that's capable of such. Rated at IPX8, it can withstand continuous immersion up to 13 feet. Once the vacuum is connected to any Ryobi 18V battery, you can then use it to suck up both fine sand and big leaves — no need for hose attachments.
The pool vacuum runs completely on battery power, so this means you won't have to be bothered by tangling cords. Another major draw of this tool is that you're free to use it as is or secure it to a pool pole to reach the deeper ends. Although named as such, the pool vacuum isn't exclusive to pool use — it can also help you clean shallower fixtures like a hot tub and spa.
USB Lithium Glue Pen
Several arts and crafts projects need glue application at some point. Luckily, Robyi sells several tools you'll want to keep in your craft room, and priced at $50, the USB Lithium Glue Pen is one of them.
Compared to the Ryobi Glue Gun that takes under three minutes to heat up, the glue pen is ready in as fast as 30 seconds. That means less downtime and more work done. Application-wise, the glue pen is perfect for projects in need of precise movements. Its precision tip comes in handy for things like jewelry making and dollhouse building, especially when working with the tiny decorations. You can also use it to do small repairs — say, fixing minimal cracks in storage boxes and reattaching loose wires from electronics.
To power the glue pen, simply put in the included Ryobi USB Lithium battery, and being that the tool is completely cordless, you'll get even more flexibility and convenience. Once you're done applying glue to your project, you can place it in its drip tray stand to avoid getting glue drips everywhere.
USB Lithium Heated Cushion
If you often find yourself cold in the office or during chillier days spent outside, but you don't want to feel bogged down by layers of clothing, a USB Lithium Heated Cushion from Ryobi might just do the trick. You can easily find it for $80 on Amazon.
As a Ryobi tool to prepare you for the winter season (or in any cold setting really), this heated cushion can readily keep you from freezing. It comes with two 2 Ah Ryobi USB lithium batteries, so you don't have to worry about finding a nearby wall outlet to plug it in. It's about 3 inches thick for maximum comfort and comes with a sewed-on handle for you to easily carry. You can simply put it on a bench in the middle of the park or on the bleachers in a stadium.
In terms of longevity, the heated cushion can last you as long as five hours at low mode but only two hours at the high setting. You can choose how warm it gets, though. The lowest of the three settings offers 110 degrees Fahrenheit and the highest reaches 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Besides keeping you warm, the cushion features a portable power source that can replace your traditional powerbank in a bind too. However, it has only one port, so you'll need to unplug the cushion first before charging or powering your small electronics.
USB Lithium Misting Fan
When the days are hot, any outdoor activity instantly becomes unpleasant to do. Sure, personal fans can somehow give you some relief, but for even more comfort, you'd probably want to upgrade to a mist fan instead.
Ryobi's USB Lithium Misting Fan is unlike the typical large mist fans that need a bucket of water and is pretty much stationary. This personal misting fan is small enough to carry around, and with its 1.25-inch clamp, can be attached to any pole, table, or even a chain link fence. Its water tank is conveniently built into the fan itself and easily refillable even while you're on the go.
When the on-board 2-ounce tank is full, the misting feature has a runtime of up to an hour and a half and can cool you down by 10 degrees, according to Ryobi. However, the misting fan can still work as a regular fan without water. Depending on whether you're using the 2 Ah or 3 Ah Ryobi USB Lithium battery, you can use the fan from seven to 13 hours on low and two to three hours on high. If you ever need to charge your phone while out with the misting fan, simply take out its battery and connect your USB-C device to it. It should start charging as if it were plugged into a power bank.