5 Unique Ryobi Products Most Other Tool Brands Don't Make

Spring means bugs are everywhere, so if you want to hang out in the backyard, you'll have to be prepared. But getting yourself lathered in bug repellent spray isn't always the most comfortable thing in the world. Instead of doing so, you can set up a Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper, which retails for $90 without the battery.

What this bug zapper does is attract insects to its 2550-volt electric mesh via the built-in UV light. Depending on how long you'll be staying outdoors, you can run the UV light for either two, four, or six hours. It can then protect an area of up to 1.5 acres, which is more than the size of a football field.

Since the bug zapper is battery-powered (compatible with any Ryobi 18V battery), it's pretty portable and easy to carry around anywhere. Plus, it can readily double as a lantern for when you're out camping, hosting an evening BBQ, and even just in need of a backup light source during power outages. Simply turn on the external LED light to one of the three available settings – low, medium, or high.

