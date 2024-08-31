12 Of Ryobi's Top Rated Tools Available In 2024
Ryobi manufactures a lot of different products, but the brand is best known for its range of power tools. The history of Ryobi tools stretches back to the 1970s when the company first entered the power tool market and it has since grown to become one of the most popular brands in the segment. The brand concentrates on durable and affordable equipment, making it a popular choice for amateurs and professionals. Of course, it also has a pretty extensive range that can use the One+ battery so you can swap out power supplies between tools.
But how do you know which Ryobi products you need and which you should avoid? SlashGear has collected the most highly-rated Ryobi tools with consistently strong reviews from customers who have actually bought and used them. This list of tools was created by examining user reviews and ratings of customers across several websites that sell Ryobi tools. This includes the likes of Ryobi's official websites and online stores such as Amazon in an attempt to provide the most accurate and up to date information.
ONE+ 18V Cordless LED Light
Ryobi doesn't just offer traditional power tools like drills and saws. In fact, the Ryobi brand is known for offering a variety of strange products that might appear weird at first but actually prove very useful. That's the case with the 18V ONE+ LED Light. The cordless LED flashlight can provide up to 280 lumens of light and has a maximum runtime of 22 hours, meaning that users shouldn't be left in the dark when working in unlit environments. It is a powerful but compact light that has a pivoting head, allowing you to position it into place even in cramped areas, and a beam distance of more than 500 feet.
The basic flashlight itself can be purchased for under $30, although Ryobi also sells it as part of a kit that includes a battery. Reviews for the ONE+ 18V Cordless LED Light are overwhelmingly positive. Customers from Ryobi's own site have given it an average rating of 4.9 out of 5, with more than 95% of the reviews having a five star rating. Meanwhile, over 1,200 Amazon buyers have rated the tool, with the average coming out at 4.8, with just 2% of reviews in the one and two star category.
65 Pc. Screwdriver Drill and Impact Drive Bit Set
A drill or impact driver is only as useful as the bits that you have for the tool. If you don't have the right bit, then there's a chance you'll end up causing more problems than you'll solve. You might drill a hole that is too big or small, break bits by using them in the wrong kind of material, or ending up stripping the head of a screw. With the Ryobi 65 Pc. Screwdriver Drill and Impact Drive Bit set, you'll have the bit and screwdriver piece necessary for nearly any job.
According to the description of the product, it comes with a variety of pieces that allow you to work on plastic, wood, and metal surfaces, and a wide array of screws. Each bit is coated with black oxide to help prevent damage, while a pivoting bit holder makes removing each bit from your power tool quick and simple.
Available for around $20, the product has a user rating of 4.8 on Amazon based on over 250 reviews. The vast majority of these praise the versatility of the set, its small size, and clear case that keeps everything organized but easy to see. That makes the 65 Pc. Screwdriver Drill and Impact Drive Bit set an essential purchase for anyone who needs to tackle different types of jobs.
18V ONE+ 120W Soldering Iron
Although soldering isn't common during the course of normal DIY projects, it can be important when working with electronics and sheet metal. Any repair or installation of electrical components might well need a soldering iron, as will some auto repairs. For example, anything outside of general PC maintenance that everyone should know could involve having to solder wires and components into place.
For those jobs, you'll need a good soldering iron like the 18V ONE+ 120W Soldering Iron. It has a fast heating rate that is able to get to the top temperature in just over a minute and a control dial that allows users to precisely configure the tool to anywhere between 400 and 900 degrees. There's also a three foot cable for extra maneuverability as well as safety features such as an LED indicator system and a holder for the soldering iron.
A relatively small sample size of reviews left on the Ryobi website includes just a single negative review, with an overall average rating of 4.8. A similar average score of 4.7 is listed on Amazon based on almost 600 customer reviews, suggesting that there are plenty of satisfied users of this particular soldering iron.
18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 2.5 in. Portable Band Saw
The 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 2.5 in. Portable Band Saw is a versatile cutting tool that can be used for many different tasks. Band saws are generally a great choice when you need to cut curves or work with non-ferrous metals, and they do a good job of splitting thicker pieces of wood into thinner slices. This $150 offering from Ryobi is ideal for lighter jobs thanks to its compact size and weight, giving users the ability to cut through various materials in tighter spaces.
Made specifically for cutting plastic and metal such as tubing, the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 2.5 in. Portable Band Saw also features a built-in LED flashlight and a rafter hook so that it can be safely hung up after use without posing a risk to anyone. As an added bonus, the blade can be changed without the need for any tools thanks to a quick lever system. The only downside is that the portable nature of this product means it isn't suitable for the biggest jobs.
Out of more than 130 reviews on the Ryobi site, the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 2.5 in. Portable Band Saw has a 4.8 rating, with customers noting that it is ideal for overhead use. Amazon has a similar average rating, with almost 600 reviews giving an average score of 4.7 out of 5.
18-Volt ONE+ PEX Pinch Clamp Tool
Cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) is becoming an ever-more-popular material for use in indoor plumbing. The light weight of the material along with its natural flexibility means that it is ideal for areas where a lot of bending is necessary or when you want to get the job done quickly and without the cost of PVC or copper piping. When it comes to using PEX piping, there are two main types of fitting method that can be used to fasten together separate pieces — crimping and pinch clamping.
The 18-Volt ONE+ PEX Pinch Clamp Tool is used for the second method, which is ideal when you have less space available to work in. Ryobi promises that the battery can provide enough power to provide up to 400 clamps before it needs to be swapped out or recharged. The device comes fitted with an LED light to keep workspaces lit up and a belt clip so you don't have to carry it with your hands. It can also be used for all sizes of clamp rings for different PEX tubing, from ⅜ inch up to 1 inch.
Out of all the tools on the Ryobi website, the 18-Volt ONE+ PEX Pinch Clamp Tool has one of the highest ratings with a score of 4.9 from over 130 reviews. It is equally as well reviewed on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from more than 550 reviews.
18V ONE+ Cordless 3 to 1/4 in. Planer
Planers are a handy tool for anyone who regularly works with wood. They can help reduce the thickness of a piece of wood and give it a smooth finish, as well as allowing the user to shape the wood in some limited ways. There's a wide variety of planers available, from muscle powered hand planers to motorized power tools. The 18V ONE+ Cordless 3 – 1/4 in. Planer fits in the latter category.
Able to shave off as little as a 1/16 of an inch of wood that is up to three inches wide, the planer is lightweight and portable enough to be used for a long time without becoming too fatigued. Featuring a dual exhaust system, a clip-on valve can be placed on either side of the tool to blow out dust in the direction that best suits your working conditions, while a kickstand helps to stop any unwanted movement.
The 18V ONE+ Cordless 3 – 1/4 in. Planer has an average rating of 4.8 on the official Ryobi website from over 300 reviews, while the Amazon listing has 822 ratings that average out to a rating of 4.7. That's some reassurance for anyone who wants to pick up this $80 tool.
18V ONE+ 3/8 in. Crown Stapler
The 18V ONE+ 3/8 in. Crown Stapler is a cordless tool that makes use of what Ryobi calls Compression Drive technology. This is intended to automate some of the process of stapling, reducing fatigue in the user over the long term by keeping the staples loaded and in position at all times. It is an incredibly useful power stapler that can be fine tuned for use with different materials thanks to an adjustable knob, which sets the power and depth that the staples are fired at.
This Ryobi product works with staples measuring 1/4-inch to 9/16-inch as well as T-staples, meaning it is versatile enough for use in all stapling work. This also makes it a good choice whether you are fitting roof sheeting or flooring regardless of the target material. A single charge of the battery should also be enough to put in place over 5,000 staples.
With almost 750 reviews on the official Ryobi website giving the 18V ONE+ 3/8 in. Crown Stapler an average rating of 4.9, it is one of the highest rated tools available from the brand. This is backed up by an average rating of 4.7 from almost 1,400 Amazon customers.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver
An essential tool for any DIYer or professional tradesman is a drill. These are flexible and adaptable pieces of equipment that will often be used more than any other item in your toolbox. Ryobi has a number of great drills and the brand ranks as one of the best for cordless drills according to SlashGear. The ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver stands out among the many variants Ryobi offers as a combination drill and impact driver.
For ease of use, the ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver utilizes a keyless chuck so swapping out different drill bits is a fast and simple process. The tool also comes equipped with a two-speed gearbox that can swap between a high-speed mode and a high-torque mode, providing up to 500 inch-pounds of torque at its highest setting. Lighter and smaller than its predecessor, this drill is a good choice for use in more cramped spaces and features an LED light.
Based on over 100 reviews on the Ryobi site, the ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver has an average rating of 4.7. That compares exactly to the rating on Amazon, where the tool has the same average review score from a far larger sample size of 1,800 customers.
18V ONE+ ¼ inch Impact Driver
The 18V ONE+ ¼ inch Impact Driver is another powerful tool from Ryobi. The difference between a drill and an impact driver is that drills are typically used to make holes in walls and other materials as well as install screws or other types of fasteners. Whereas, an impact driver is mainly for heavy duty jobs where additional power is needed, as they have extra torque to remove larger nuts and drive holes into harder materials. Ryobi's impact driver does that job, delivering up to 1,800 inch-pounds of torque and a drill speed of 3,400 inches per minute.
Thanks to a quick connection collet, different drill bits can be swapped out in just a few seconds and the impact driver also comes fitted with an LED light, lighting up dark areas so you can see exactly what you are doing. More than 700 customers have given the tool a 5 star rating on Ryobi's website, where the 18V ONE+ ¼ inch Impact Driver has an average score of 4.9. On Amazon, it has a slightly lower rating of 4.6 out of 5 from a little over 600 customer reviews.
18V ONE+ 4-1/2 inch Angle Grinder
Ryobi might not be ranked as one of the best brands when it comes to angle grinders but that doesn't mean that you should completely discount the company's offering if you do need this type of tool. The 18V ONE+ 4-½ inch Angle Grinder is well-suited for any automotive jobs and is available at a reasonable price of around $60. With speeds of up to 9,000 rpm, the Ryobi tool offers enough speed to remove material from surfaces without being too powerful to comfortably hold.
What makes the 18V ONE+ 4-½-inch Angle Grinder a good choice is its ease-of-use features that are designed to make using the tool a breeze. An adjustable side handle can be fixed to the angle grinder in three different positions, so it can be gripped in a variety of ways. There's also a hidden wrench storage compartment in the handle.
More than 400 customers have awarded the 18V ONE+ 4-½ inch Angle Grinder an average rating of 4.7 on Ryobi's official site. Amazon doesn't have a listing for the angle grinder but a kit including it and some other equipment such as a battery, has an average rating of 4.2 — although this is from just three customer reviews.
ONE+ 18V LED Magnifying Clamp Light
Ryobi doesn't just offer power tools, and there are plenty of underrated Ryobi products that you might not know about that have surprisingly positive customer reviews. One good example of this is the ONE+ 18V LED Magnifying Clamp Light, a tool that can be invaluable in situations when you are working with small pieces or need a high degree of accuracy.
Able to clamp onto any material that is less than 1.75 inches thick, the ONE+ 18V LED Magnifying Clamp Light features a magnifying glass that provides up to five times magnification with a wide lens. This can help enhance your view of a workspace and help ensure you can see any issues or imperfections. Meanwhile, the LED light can switch between 250 and 500 Lumens across two power modes, giving enough light to brighten up even the darkest areas. The tool also comes with a flexible 16-inch neck that can be rotated in any direction so it can be adapted for any situation.
The tool currently has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 on the U.S. Ryobi website, based on more than 180 reviews. That's exactly the same that over 160 Amazon buyers have given the equipment.
18-Volt ONE+ AirStrike 18-Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer
A good nail gun can be an essential kit piece for anyone doing a lot of DIY. While a hammer can get the job done, a nailer can be more accurate, quicker, and leave a better finished product. Of course, choosing the right nailer for the job is not always an easy task, as there's a lot of products available, ranging from crown staplers, finishing nailers, and pin nail guns. The 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer is a type of nailer that is best used for situations that require less power and in areas that are constantly visible. That's because they use smaller and thinner nails that are easier to cover up while also being less likely to split wood.
The 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer utilizes AirStrike technology, so it doesn't need any extra gas canisters or air hoses to work. It can easily drive nails of up to two inches in length into hardwood and is light enough to be used for extended periods. The battery can provide enough energy to keep the brad nailer working even after firing up to 1,900 nails into position.
Almost 400 customers from Ryobi's site have reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5. That compares similarly to the Amazon listing of the product, which has an average review score of 4.7 from over 1,100 ratings.