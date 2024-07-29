Does Ryobi's Bug Zapper Really Work? Here's What The Reviews Say

Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable publication in the industry, wrote a review of Ryobi's bug zapper. Overall, the review was in favor of the device. It commented on the fact that because the tool works off short bursts of electricity, it doesn't get hot to the touch, making it relatively safe to have around children and animals. It also clearly states that the tool works as advertised, though, handling mosquitoes may require an additional purchase.

For user reviews, the tool received a decent rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 500 buyers at Home Depot and a 4.9 on Ryobi's website. Many are happy with how user-friendly the device is, especially since all you need to do is insert a battery and press the start button. Several people commented that they were able to witness the tool working from both the spark set off by the electric mesh and the zapping noises.

However, some weren't thrilled with the device. One user stated that after two hours, the bug zapper stopped working and when they went to clean out the trap, it was full of live bugs. Another negative review stated that the tool worked, but they had to clean it out every five minutes because the screen would get covered in dead bugs causing it to become ineffective. It's important to note that the bug zapper may work better in different environments. If you're in a place with so many bugs the tool can't keep up, you may want to invest in a slightly bigger bug zapper.