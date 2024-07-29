Does Ryobi's Bug Zapper Really Work? Here's What The Reviews Say
Ryobi makes many tools that are designed for outdoor use that any landscaper would want, such as powerful electric lawn mowers, but it's not always about maintaining your yard. With summer in full swing, you've likely noticed the bugs coming out to join you during the evening hours while you're relaxing on your outdoor furniture that you might have used Ryobi tools to build. Fortunately, Ryobi also manufactures products to help you enjoy your time outside, like its portable bug zapper.
According to Ryobi, the ONE+ 18V Cordless Bug Zapper can cover up to 1.5 acres while using any of the brand's 18V ONE+ batteries, which are interchangeable with over 300 Ryobi products. When the bug zapper attracts bugs using the internal UV light, it will emit 2,550 volts from the electric mesh to kill them, which then get dropped down into a removable tray.
Additionally, there is an external LED light with three settings, so you get double the use out of this one tool. As good as all that sounds for a bug zapper, however, let's see what reviewers who have used this tool are saying about it.
What are reviewers saying about the Ryobi Bug Zapper?
Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable publication in the industry, wrote a review of Ryobi's bug zapper. Overall, the review was in favor of the device. It commented on the fact that because the tool works off short bursts of electricity, it doesn't get hot to the touch, making it relatively safe to have around children and animals. It also clearly states that the tool works as advertised, though, handling mosquitoes may require an additional purchase.
For user reviews, the tool received a decent rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 500 buyers at Home Depot and a 4.9 on Ryobi's website. Many are happy with how user-friendly the device is, especially since all you need to do is insert a battery and press the start button. Several people commented that they were able to witness the tool working from both the spark set off by the electric mesh and the zapping noises.
However, some weren't thrilled with the device. One user stated that after two hours, the bug zapper stopped working and when they went to clean out the trap, it was full of live bugs. Another negative review stated that the tool worked, but they had to clean it out every five minutes because the screen would get covered in dead bugs causing it to become ineffective. It's important to note that the bug zapper may work better in different environments. If you're in a place with so many bugs the tool can't keep up, you may want to invest in a slightly bigger bug zapper.
Adding a lure to make the tool more effective
According to some reviewers, the Ryobi Bug Zapper wasn't the best tool to rid their yards of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide, body heat, body odor, and perspiration. This means that a UV light isn't the best thing to attract a mosquito toward a bug zapper. Pro Tool Reviews pointed out that Ryobi didn't include a key component that's needed for mosquitoes — keep in mind, though, that many bug zappers don't.
Purchasing an octenol lure to add to the tool will help draw the mosquitoes away from you and toward the bug zapper. Amazon has a few different options. One of the higher-rated octenol lures is the Mosquito Magnet Attractant for $29.99. It comes as little pods to place next to the tool; however, to stick them to the side, you'll have to add adhesive yourself. You can also try the Black Flag Universal Fit Octenol Lure. This option comes with hooks for easy attachment. Either way, the lure gives your Ryobi Bug Zapper a better chance to perform how you'd expect it to.