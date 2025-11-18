Common Problems With The Ryobi Link Modular Storage System (According To Users)

Thanks in no small part to an exclusivity pact with big box home improvement retailer The Home Depot, Ryobi has become a bit of an "it" brand in the power tool arena of late and is often ranked well among the market's most notable manufacturers. So popular has the brand become, we'd wager many of you have at least one Ryobi device tucked away in your garage at this very moment, with the brand's wares earning a solid reputation for producing power and quality at budget-friendly prices.

With Ryobi power tools continuing to be popular among the budget-minded DIYers of the world, the Techtronic Industries-owned company has built out its already vast lineup of tools and accessories to include everything from worksite ready Bluetooth speakers to a complete modular storage system. Ryobi named that storage system Link, and it promises users all manner of options to store, hang, and protect their Ryobi tools and accessories when they're being transported from one work site to the next, or just being stowed safely away in a garage or storage shed.

At present, Ryobi's Link Storage line includes some 63 different modular options fit for stacking, packing, rolling and wall-mounting wherever you might need. While products in the lineup have been generally well-received, some customers have come to note that the system is far from flawless. Here's a look at some of the more common points of complaint with Ryobi's Link Modular Storage System.