Common Problems With The Ryobi Link Modular Storage System (According To Users)
Thanks in no small part to an exclusivity pact with big box home improvement retailer The Home Depot, Ryobi has become a bit of an "it" brand in the power tool arena of late and is often ranked well among the market's most notable manufacturers. So popular has the brand become, we'd wager many of you have at least one Ryobi device tucked away in your garage at this very moment, with the brand's wares earning a solid reputation for producing power and quality at budget-friendly prices.
With Ryobi power tools continuing to be popular among the budget-minded DIYers of the world, the Techtronic Industries-owned company has built out its already vast lineup of tools and accessories to include everything from worksite ready Bluetooth speakers to a complete modular storage system. Ryobi named that storage system Link, and it promises users all manner of options to store, hang, and protect their Ryobi tools and accessories when they're being transported from one work site to the next, or just being stowed safely away in a garage or storage shed.
At present, Ryobi's Link Storage line includes some 63 different modular options fit for stacking, packing, rolling and wall-mounting wherever you might need. While products in the lineup have been generally well-received, some customers have come to note that the system is far from flawless. Here's a look at some of the more common points of complaint with Ryobi's Link Modular Storage System.
What owners are saying about Ryobi's Link Modular Storage System
For what it's worth, we did include products from Ryobi's Link system in our recent ranking of the major portable tool box brands. While we did not slot it last on the list, it didn't make it very high up at eighth place. Moreover, the very same rolling Link tool box that earned that eighth place ranking was also included in our list of the tool boxes customers say you should avoid if you're shopping at The Home Depot.
Of the issues noted in that article, many users claimed that the stackable tool box system was not particularly durable and that the handle, in particular, was prone to breaking under stress. Several such complaints are indeed logged on the kit's Home Depot product page, where it currently holds a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. Another regular complaint about the kit is that the stacking features may not lock in as well as they need to and are prone to breaking themselves. Likewise, many other users claim the Link gear is made of cheap materials that are not as water-resistant as Ryobi claims.
Cheap materials are regularly noted in negative reviews for several of Link's wall-hanging options, including the lockable cabinet with the Link accessory rail, which several users say feels flimsy and unstable. Given those potential issues with quality, it should hardly come as a surprise that many Ryobi Link users also note that the gear is a little pricier than some might be comfortable with.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to provide consumers who have shown interest in purchasing items included as part of Ryobi's Link Modular Storage System with insight into potential problems with the gear. We relied primarily on feedback provided by real-world customers in exploring those potential issues and highlighted some of the most common points of complaint here. The reviews in which we found those complaints were posted directly to product pages for certain Ryobi Link items hosted by Ryobi and The Home Depot. Whenever possible, commentary from other sites was also reviewed, including pieces published by our own SlashGear team.