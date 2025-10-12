11 Of The Worst Tool Boxes At Home Depot You Should Avoid, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Regardless of the kinds of projects you frequently tackle at home or in your workspace, tool storage can't be prioritized enough. There are plenty of options for tool users to explore, from the shelving solution to a mobile tool carrying feature like a backpack or the classic metal box. Modern tool boxes come in a range of shapes, sizes, and styles, and every user will gravitate toward their own preferences.
For tool users who may be newer in the field or haven't quite figured out what works best for them yet, reading through reviews from other buyers and users can be instructive. Understanding how certain tool boxes have let others down can help you avoid storage equipment that won't live up to the needs you have in mind.
Home Depot is a classic source of frequently excellent home improvement gear, from hand and power tools to the storage equipment they'll live in when not in use. But even Home Depot carries some duds. These tool boxes are among the outlet's worst rated, though they aren't all bad, necessarily. Some may still be useful for your needs — only a few of them actually have truly spotty review records. The remainder simply stand as the lowest among generally good equipment.
Ryobi Link 22.2-Inch Rolling Tool Box
Part of Ryobi's modular Link storage system, the Ryobi Link 22.2-Inch Rolling Tool Box with Medium and Standard Boxes seems a quality option for keeping your equipment organized. The storage solution is available at Home Depot for $184 and comes with three included tool boxes that "link" together with support from a pair of 9-inch wheels and an extendable handle. The box features tie down anchors to allow for confident movement in the back of a truck or elsewhere, and features secure locking elements to keep your gear safe on a jobsite or out and about. There's a double organizer bin included in the largest, bottom box, and the impact resistant latches round out what might be a good fit for some users.
The tool box has received 444 reviews at Home Depot, with a 4.3 star average rating. This isn't a particularly negative collection of overall feedback, but many buyers have expressed regret over their purchase. Only 59% of buyers recommend the product, and it's received a barrage of unique complaints, too. Some buyers note that the handle broke soon after buying it. Others say that the tool boxes don't align well when stacked up, forcing poor closure of the lids. Another buyer warns that the stack is surprisingly heavy, even without tools loaded into it, and one final complaint suggested that the bottom seal gave out, leading to damp tools housed within the chest.
Milwaukee Packout 19-Inch Rolling Drawer Tool Box
Milwaukee's Packout 19-Inch Rolling Drawer Tool Box takes a different approach than most to the mobile modular tool storage game. Instead of featuring a flip top, this box has a single drawer that pulls out to reveal your internal organizational area. It comes with a tray and eight dividers (six standard and two large), and offers compatibility with every other Packout storage solution you may already be using in your work. It utilizes 9-inch wheels with an all-terrain rating for easy access to difficult or outdoor working conditions. There are also metal-reinforced corners throughout the box's build, offering improved durability alongside Milwaukee's lifetime limited warranty.
The toolbox sports a 4.3 star average rating with 125 reviews and 84% of customers recommending the tool box to others. There are numerous 5-star ratings, but some issues come up in customer feedback, as well. One customer review notes that if you're stacking other boxes on top of this drawer-fed solution, you won't be able to access the locking point to secure your tools. This may be a problem for professional users who want to leverage this rolling option as the base for their Packout stack. Another customer noted that the handle is fairly wiggly, and you'll often get your hand crammed in between the handle and a top box if you're stacking three or more on the base. Many also lament the price, with the box listed at $249 at Home Depot.
DeWalt 25-Inch, 15-Gallon Polypropylene Rolling Tool Box
Featuring a fairly divergent tool box design, the DeWalt 25-Inch, 15-Gallon Polypropylene Rolling Tool Box features a 90-pound capacity (much lower than some other rolling chests available at Home Depot and beyond). It features 7-inch wheels and a waterproof design that utilizes a one-touch latch for easy opening and a secure hold for your sensitive power tools and other equipment, even in wet or muddy conditions.
Buyers give this DeWalt tool box a 4.4 star average rating across 281 reviews. It's among the options with plenty of 5 star ratings, however, many users note that the handle is just too flimsy for consistent performance. The handle slides out with a suitcase-style set of bars rather than a more substantial telescoping option that might include a bit of reenforcing. Many users complain that the handle is either not strong enough to support their needs or broke entirely early on in their use of the tool box.
Klein Tools Tradesman Pro Tool Master Rolling Tool Bag
Klein Tools is among the most notable brands for mechanics, electricians, and others in the trades, so it stands to reason that its storage solutions must be popular, too. Many products from Klein Tools are made in the U.S., as well, adding another feather in the brand's cap for buyers looking for a more local element to their equipment. The Klein Tools Tradesman Pro Tool Master Rolling Tool Bag is something of a cross between the hard-sided rolling tool box and a soft carrying case. It features the rigidity of a plastic box, but offers a tool bag feel with a front zip pocket with seven additional storage segments. Inside you'll find a primary tool well alongside numerous additional organizational elements. It's rounded out with a telescoping handle classified as "heavy duty."
It has received 203 reviews with a 4.3 star average rating and a recommendation rate of 76% from buyers at Home Depot. Many speak highly of the rigid bag's performance. However, there are more than a few reviews that highlight problems with the stitching where the bag meets its base. The result is weakness in the front pocket and elsewhere that can easily reduce the product's lifespan. Others also note problems with the wheels, speaking of their experience with cracked wheel housing or broken retention bolts that are hard or even impossible to replace. Generally, these customer reviews all express feeling like the bag should be sturdier, given its $225 price tag.
Anvil 16-Inch Black Plastic Hand Tool Box
The Anvil 16-Inch Black Plastic Hand Tool Box is a cheap storage solution. There's nothing particularly worth harping on with the build, but it's not going to turn heads or deliver expansive storage capabilities, either. It comes with a tray insert to separate the interior compartment into two sections, and Home Depot notes that there's enough space for a few power tools or a collection of hand tools inside the storage solution.
Users give the tool box a 4.0 star rating across 188 reviews, with 81% recommending the product. Most say that it does the job decently well without any real positives or significant drawbacks. It's a basic, plastic tool box, and if that's what you're in the market for, this is a cost-effective option. However, there are a number of reviewers who have had experiences involving warped box dimensions. Over time, the thin plastic walls are apparently susceptible to malformation, perhaps most prominently if you're using it in direct sunlight frequently. This makes closing the box hard or impossible. Others have noted that the latches have a tendency to pop off. Personally, I've had latch separation happen on a few tool boxes; it's a bit of a nuisance, but they frequently go back on with little trouble. The result, however, is a box that's not fit for demanding use but might be a decent option for basic storage when price matters.
DeWalt 16-Inch 4-in-1 Cantilever Tool Box Mobile Work Center
The DeWalt 16-Inch 4-in-1 Cantilever Tool Box Mobile Work Center with Removable Tray folds out into a three-piece workstation (with the addition of the removable tray to add a "fourth" level) that easily provides mobile organization with varying segments for the different equipment you might need. It's a cool design, for sure, but users don't seem infatuated with the practicality of the storage solution. The box features a single pull-up latch on the front to open out the work center, and ball bearing slides offer smooth movement while it opens.
Only 69% of customers would recommend the tool box to others, and across 226 reviews it has garnered a 4 star rating. It appears that the major gripe from buyers is in the execution. Folding out to each segment simultaneously accessible is a neat idea, but in practice the build is flimsy, and not suited to carrying a heavy load of equipment. Buyers note that the bottom box and handle have easily broken while in use, and sometimes even before filling it and taking it to a job. The brackets that hold each component together have also been highlighted as problem areas by buyers. Overall, it seems that the tool box may have been built with substandard quality controls while also lacking the firm structure required to support this much movement.
Stanley 11-Inch 3-in-1 Detachable Mobile Tool Box
The Stanley 11-Inch 3-in-1 Detachable Mobile Tool Box features two primary storage areas and an additional storage bin. The tool box features side latches to connect the two boxes or separate them easily, depending on your specific needs throughout a workday. The tool box comes from one of the best hand tool brands in the business, and a key player in one of the major tool brand conglomerates: Stanley Black & Decker. The box rides on 7-inch wheels and offers a telescoping handle that folds down completely when not in use.
Buyers give it a 3.9 star rating with 70% of the 303 reviewers recommending the product to others. They frequently highlight that the tool box looks sturdy but doesn't live up to that expectation. The handle isn't as robust as users would like, and one customer review noted that when the tool box is tilted (as in during rolling) the interior tray falls out of place and dumps its contents out into the main compartment. Another added that the lids are a little thin, and depending on the weather that can be tricky to get closed and latched properly. This may, therefore, not be an ideal choice for users who will need to bring the organizational solution outside.
Milwaukee 40-Inch 2-Drawer Steel Work Cart
Milwaukee's 40-Inch 2-Drawer Steel Work Cart looks the part. It features both 100-pound and 200-pound soft-close drawer slides (for the top and bottom drawers, respectively), supporting ample weight holding capability for your tools. The top tray also sports a 300-pound weight capacity, making this a tool cart with plenty of functionality in shops that utilize lots of heavy gear. The cart sits on industrial-grade casters to provide mobility in even highly demanding conditions and workloads. The cart naturally features numerous other highlights like a four-outlet power bar, mounted storage bins, and rubber corner bumpers to reduce damage to both the cart and other elements in your garage or shop.
The cart gets decent feedback from users, with a 4.3 star average rating across 170 customer reviews. 79% of reviewers would recommend the product, though, and there's a notable level of 1 and 2 star ratings on Home Depot's site. One reviewer noted that the top drawer continuously falls out, while another says that their top drawer is jammed and won't come out all the way. Others note that the wheels began seizing up on them after just a short time, and the overall build quality simply wasn't up to the standard that it should exhibit. Many negative reviews also take issue with the price. Milwaukee isn't known as a cheap tool builder, but the $348 price tag should leave many would-be buyers considering other options before deciding to pull the trigger on this purchase.
Husky 24-Inch Hand Tool Box in Black
Husky has been one Home Depot's in-house brands since the late 2000s, and many of its products are highly rated. However, customer reviews don't get behind the Husky 24-Inch Hand Tool Box in Black with much vigor. The tool box features a simple design ideal for light work and small collections of tools. It might offer just the right capacity for an apartment renter or a college student. It could also serve as a mobile kit that lives in the trunk of your car or in an RV or trailer. If your storage needs extend beyond the tool world, this could probably do well as a mobile organizational solution for card collectors or crafting enthusiasts, too.
The tool box offers a moderately large internal storage compartment big enough for some hand tools and one or more power tool additions. The metal latches and pad lock compatibility add to its functionality, but the box remains a basic storage option that won't serve the needs of substantial tool users looking for comprehensive coverage.
Reviewers give the box a 4.1 star average rating with 79% of the 165 reviews recommending the product to others. They note that quality control isn't always particularly strong with this product. Some ordered online and received tool boxes with broken or even missing latches. Others highlight the thin build quality of the plastic, hinges, and more.
Wen 350-Pound Capacity Garage Glider Rolling Tool Chest Seat
Mobile seating solutions come in many forms, and rolling stools, creepers, and hybrid solutions help tool users comfortably address problem areas without having to fight the forces of gravity with all their might. Rolling seats help with getting down to the correct level and easily moving from toolbox to project area without delay. Combining these two features, the Wen 350-Pound Capacity Garage Glider Rolling Tool Chest Seat brings three drawers and two flat part holding segments into the picture. The seat moves on four 2½-inch swiveling casters and both side trays feature magnetic grabbing functionality and can be folded in when not needed to improve mobility further. The seat features a 350-pound weight capacity.
This seating solution features a 4.4 star average rating from buyers at Home Depot, with 82% of the 79 reviewers giving their feedback recommending the product to others. Many note that the solution is a solid blending of important features, helping improve mobility and efficiency. However, many buyers note a general dissatisfaction with the quality of the build. Rivets and other elements are a bit loose throughout, and some of the drawers don't slide well or fit in the seat at crooked angles. I don't have this exact model, but I do use a basic roller seat like this. From my experience they often lack some of the refinement that you might expect from a tool priced at $90 (my current seat was much cheaper, though, and lacks drawers and other upgrades).
Husky Modular 20-Inch Standard Duty 3-Shelf Side Tool Chest
One of the weakest performers ratings-wise of any tool storage solution carried by Home Depot, the Husky Modular 30-Inch Standard Duty 3-Shelf Side Tool Chest is part of a larger tool organization framework. It's a modular addition to Husky's larger tool storage collection, but it's ranked at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to individual pieces. The side component is listed at Home Depot for $229 and features a locker-style construction that can be added to either side of your existing Husky workbench. The shelves can each hold 120 pounds of gear, and feature adjustability in their height positions to allow for flexibility in personal needs. The tool chest sports a total weight capacity of 1,000 pounds and is built with 21 gauge steel and finished with a powder coat to resist rust.
95 customers have reviewed the tool storage solution, giving it a 3.7 star average rating and recommending it 71% of the time to other buyers. The most common gripe that users vent on Home Depot's product page is a lacking quality control issue. The holes that allow the chest to be connected to your workbench don't line up well, forcing them to fight with the unit during its construction. Some noted that the bolts were also hard to work with, stripping very easily and making the whole process more difficult. Once assembled, most buyers didn't have many issues with the finished product, but the light duty nature of the frame was also a point of contention for some.