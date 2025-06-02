Who Owns Klein Tools And Where Are They Made?

With the Klein family calling the shots for close to 170 years, the company has long been a distinctly family-owned affair. Klein Tools came into being in Chicago, Illinois, and is also a distinctly American business, with the company currently headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Advertisement

Of course, as most people already know, just because a company is headquartered in the United States doesn't mean it's an entirely American entity, as many such companies still manufacture their goods out of the country or overseas. It should be noted that Klein Tools does, in fact, operate a manufacturing plant in Mexico, and has since 1970. However, Klein points out that the bulk of the products it makes south of the border are sold either in Mexico or elsewhere in South America. One of the few exceptions is the brand's Knockout Punches, which are sold all over America, including through Amazon.

That's the bad news. The good news is that the bulk of Klein Tools-branded products being sold in the United States — like the almost overstuffed MODBox Mobile Workstation — were likely made there as well. That's because Klein owns and operates several production facilities in the U.S., including plants in Elk Grove, Illinois, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Mansfield, Texas and Bolivar, New York. And just for the record, Klein claims to adhere strictly to the "Made in the USA" ethos, developing and assembling its hand tools Stateside with parts that originated in its own US facilities.

Advertisement