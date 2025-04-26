10 Klein Tools Under $20 Worth Adding To Your Collection

Would you be surprised to learn that Klein Tools makes a lot of different wire cutters? Hopefully not. Klein Tools is one of the best brands of hand tools around today, and it's especially popular with members of the electrical power industry. Of course, there's more than one model of wire cutters by Klein Tools under $20. As for what the difference is, it all comes down to the details. The brand's four wire cutters under $20 are named 11055, 11046, 11048, and 1009, respectively. They all have a blade for cutting wires, but the first three are equipped with spring-loaded, self-opening action. The 1009 is the exception because it is technically a multi-tool and reserves the spare space for a crimping tool.

All those tools have dedicated wire stripper sections with multiple AWG-standard wire gauges. All but the 11046 have gauges for solid and stranded wires. While that doesn't mean the 11046 can only handle stranded wires sizes 16 to 26 AWG, it doesn't explicitly support anything else. It's also the only wire cutter, together with the 11048, that does not have a serrated nose, which makes pulling and bending wires easy. The only other big difference between those tools is the wire gauges they are most apt to strip, with the 11046 taking on the larger sizes and the 11055 having the widest spread. And although they might look like it, none of those wire cutters are insulated.