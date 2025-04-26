10 Klein Tools Under $20 Worth Adding To Your Collection
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Klein Tools might be the brand of choice among electricians, but those hand tools can certainly be used in many lines of work. Whether you're preparing for your next DIY home project or collecting handy tools for an on-the-go tool kit, Klein Tools can be your friend. Of course, a lot of the brand's more popular products are outlet testers, wire strippers, and precision drivers, all gear you can find in an electrician's toolbelt. However, the brand also makes less specialized products, such as safety glasses and multi-bit screwdrivers.
While Klein Tools isn't famous for being affordable, a lot of its popular products are. Not all of them are worth adding to your collection, of course. Like every other tool brand, many of Klein's cheapest products are, well, cheap. So cheap that you'd be better off spending a few dollars more and getting something that will last. Many others, however, punch way above their price range. These are just 10 of Klein Tools under $20 that are worth adding to your setup.
Wire Cutter and Stripper
Would you be surprised to learn that Klein Tools makes a lot of different wire cutters? Hopefully not. Klein Tools is one of the best brands of hand tools around today, and it's especially popular with members of the electrical power industry. Of course, there's more than one model of wire cutters by Klein Tools under $20. As for what the difference is, it all comes down to the details. The brand's four wire cutters under $20 are named 11055, 11046, 11048, and 1009, respectively. They all have a blade for cutting wires, but the first three are equipped with spring-loaded, self-opening action. The 1009 is the exception because it is technically a multi-tool and reserves the spare space for a crimping tool.
All those tools have dedicated wire stripper sections with multiple AWG-standard wire gauges. All but the 11046 have gauges for solid and stranded wires. While that doesn't mean the 11046 can only handle stranded wires sizes 16 to 26 AWG, it doesn't explicitly support anything else. It's also the only wire cutter, together with the 11048, that does not have a serrated nose, which makes pulling and bending wires easy. The only other big difference between those tools is the wire gauges they are most apt to strip, with the 11046 taking on the larger sizes and the 11055 having the widest spread. And although they might look like it, none of those wire cutters are insulated.
FlickBlade Utility Knife with Removable Impact Driver
A utility knife is a simple tool, but one you're bound to find a use for every now and then. While there are utility knives for every budget, those from Klein Tools are almost always under $20. But we're not just talking about any knife here. This is the $19.98 FlickBlade Utility Knife with Removable Impact Drill, a compact knife-screwdriver combo in which both parts pivot from the center like a folding knife. According to its users, the driver often comes in handy when using the knife, though, of course, that depends more on the job than the user.
The FlickBlade lives up to its name by letting you unsheathe the blade with a flick of the wrist, while the use of a side button makes the deployment safe as well as fast. The replacement blades are easy to find online and quite cheap, and while the driver isn't so lucky, it shouldn't be impossible to replace. That said, the driver bit that the FlickBlade comes with is quite versatile, serving as a 1/4-inch nut driver and a #2 Philips. If, for some reason, you really don't want the detachable, impact-rated driver, a FlickBlade with just the knife is available for $11.98.
Waterproof Non-Contact Voltage Test Pen
The Klein Tools NCVT1XT Voltage Tester is a non-contact, waterproof and dustproof voltage tester shaped like a pen. "Non-contact," in this case, doesn't mean that the tester can be pointed toward a target from a distance. However, it does mean that the device can detect electricity running through an insulated cable or even the outside of an electrical socket without needing to disassemble everything. Once it's in use, this voltage pen lights up and starts beeping when it detects voltage. It checks for signs of electricity but doesn't give any details about the outlet or cables tested, like voltage readouts or resistance levels. Two LED lights, green and red, indicate the absence or presence of electricity, while a beeping sound accompanies the positive result.
This pen tester, like many of its kind, only works on AC current, and won't be able to tell you if a DC battery works or not. If that's what you're interested in, there are testers that can check if your batteries are dead. The tester is sold for $19.97, but for just a few dollars more ($3.87 over our limit of $20, to be exact), you could get the Electrical Tester Kit, which includes the Non-Contact Voltage Test Pen and the GFCI Receptacle Tester. The latter is similar to the Outlet Tester described further down in this list, with a plug that connects to a standard GFCI receptacle and three lights that describe the state of the wiring inside.
Outlet Tester
Another tester by Klein Tools, but a very different one. The Outlet Tester RT210 is one of the top-rated Klein Tools gadgets for troubleshooting circuit breaker issues, and it's easy to see why. This unassuming $12.97 gadget is shaped like a standard North American plug, and it's used to test for common wiring problems, like a live neutral or a missing earth cable. It's an extremely popular tester, with over 8,000 reviews on Amazon. Users highlight the peace of mind this tool gives them and how cheap and well-built it is. On its part, the company seems to believe so itself. The tester can be used in somewhat harsh temperatures (32°F to 140°F) and is built to survive a fall from 6.6 feet.
Wondering how this tool works? It's actually really simple. First, the Outlet Tester is inserted into a standard receptacle. This doesn't require any preparation since one side of the tester is shaped like a regular plug. The tester will immediately turn on some of the lights at the base of the machine. The combination of lights will describe (and hopefully match) the status of that receptacle. Thanks to the guide printed on the tester, we know that when the left light is off, and the central and right lights are on, everything is working as intended. The possible states of the receptacle are open ground, neutral, and hot; reversed hot-ground and hot-neutral, and correct.
5-Piece Mini Ratchet Set
Klein Tools' 5-Piece Mini Ratchet Set is exactly what it sounds like: a simple ratchet set that is ideal for smaller work areas and as a pocket-size alternative to larger tools. Thanks to its adapter, it can be used with 1/4-inch and 3/16-inch nut drivers. It comes with a handful of Philips and Slotted bits as well, sizes #1 and #2, and 3/16-inch and 1/4-inch, respectively. But what makes this tool so useful and so popular, enough to cross the 5,000 Amazon reviews mark, is how little space it needs to do its job. Thanks to the 72 teeth, a five-degree sweep is enough to start turning.
This mini ratchet is just 4.33-inch long and weighs about 2.5 ounces or 0.5 pounds. It might not be as powerful as an electric cordless ratchet wrench, but it's a lot more portable. To further reduce the space taken by the tool, the bits are inserted into a recess of the ratchet. According to some users, this makes it easier to use in smaller areas since they don't stick out as much as other tools of the same kind. You probably won't use it as much as a bigger ratchet set, but thankfully, this little gadget is priced according to its size at $15.97.
Impact Rated Multi-Bit Stubby Screwdriver
A multi-bit screwdriver is always a good investment; it was true when we selected 12 Ryobi tools under $20 actually worth buying, and it's true now. This chunky screwdriver has an awkward charm all of its own, and for some, that might make it a worthy tool for under $20. But the Impact Rated Multi-Bit Stubby Screwdriver has a secret: a compartment hidden in the handle slides out to reveal eight driver bits that come with this multi-bit tool. And while the thick and short form factor doesn't make it especially easy to use, it certainly makes it more pocket-size than a regular screwdriver. $16.97 for eight bits and an uncomfortable driver isn't a great deal, but add to that an extremely portable form factor and an impact-rated, removable blade, and you might start seeing why this tool is so popular.
Notably, the blade between the head and the body is adjustable, so even as a regular screwdriver, this tool is not as uncomfortable as it seems. Of the over 6,000 user reviews on its Amazon store page, many highlight grippiness and comfort as some of their favorite aspects of this tool, especially when used in tight spaces. As far as drawbacks go, only one is consistent in many user reviews. The container in the tool's handle isn't large enough for standard-size bits, even though they can be mounted on the tool's head. In other words, switching out or even replacing those bits is impossible, as not even Klein Tools sells them separately.
27-in-1 Multi-Bit Precision Screwdriver
Klein Tools makes a lot of hand tools, and a lot of those are screwdrivers. It makes a lot of precision, multi-bit screwdrivers as well, and it's not the only one. You could get a set of precision screwdrivers from Ryobi for under $10. So, what makes this one special? It's simple: the 27-in-1 Multi-Bit Precision Screwdriver has a compartment inside that slides out and stores all those 27 bits. Like the stubby model, this one also has a hidden bit compartment. While the first uses the hidden compartment as a convenient carrier for an impact-rated blade and a handful of bits, this second one is just a good precision screwdriver. And it's just $19.97.
This is a great design, especially for a precision driver. The bits don't take up a lot of space, and the handle is pretty long, which is how Klein Tools managed to fit 27 bits inside (it's actually 14 mostly two-faced bits, but who's counting?). Those bits all have a magnetic tip, strong enough to pick up a small screw but not so much that it risks damaging most electronic components and computer parts. The bits are what you would expect from a comprehensive precision screwdriver: Philips sizes #000 to #2, Slotted 1 to 3.5, and various Hex and TORX bits. It also includes the less common Hex Security 2 to 3.5 and TORX Security from T5H to T10H, plus the T15H.
Hex Wrench Key Set, 11 Sizes
Is there anything special about Klein Tools' 11 Sizes Hex Wrench Key Set? Not really, no. However, that won't stop you from needing a wrench key now and then, and a set like this is the cheapest way to make sure you'll always have the correct size at hand. It's cheap because the set is just $19.86, and it's cheaper than any non-set because it's much harder to lose this bulky (but still pocket-sized) contraption than a bunch of loose hex keys. The Klein set in particular has a couple of clever design quirks that put it ahead of some of the competition.
The keys are easy to bring out, thanks to the opening on the sides of the case, and the whole structure is tightened with a Philips #2 instead of, as those sets inexplicably tend to do, another hex key. There are actually three near-identical 11-size hex wrench key sets from Klein Tools; the difference is that the standard model we linked to before uses SAE measures, while the other two use Metric and TORX. This last one, of course, isn't hexagonal, but it's sold in the same type of 11-size set. Despite what the name suggests, those aren't different ways to measure the same tool, but different measures altogether. If you live in the U.S., there's a good chance you'll need both Metric and SAE hex keys, but you should check which ones your tools use before making any purchase.
Digital Pocket Thermometer
A thermometer sounds like the kind of weird tool you eventually wish you'd had sooner. Even if it isn't often associated with DIYers, it's an important tool in many lines of work. A look into the Digital Pocket Thermometer's reviews on Amazon will reveal that a thermometer like this is "a must-have for HVAC work." Based on how many users repeat variations on that line, it seems like this thermometer, in particular, is popular with HVAC workers. According to other users, the backlight and protective cover are what makes this tool more popular than some of the alternatives.
It certainly helps that the Digital Pocket Thermometer can test quite an extreme range of temperatures, from -40°F to 482°F. It can measure air temperature when using the included protective cover, and it can turn into a contact thermometer when the cover is removed. In those circumstances, the cover can double as a handle, too. If there's any downside to this product — as is often the case with simple, affordable tools like this $15.97 thermometer — it's the lack of rechargeable batteries. Klein Tools' thermometer relies instead on two LR44 batteries.
Safety Glasses
Safety glasses are not the most exciting tool around; you could argue that they're not even tools. However, they are a must-have safety equipment for DIYers. Not many look forward to buying their next pair of safety glasses, and even fewer want to spend a lot of money on them, which makes those Klein Tools affordable glasses especially useful. The brand makes lots of different protective eyewear, including shades and indoor/outdoor combo safety glasses that reduce blinding lights without making it too hard to see inside. Of course, the lenses offer some protection against strong impacts as well as the sun.
Other popular safety glasses from Klein Tools are the Professional Full-Frame Gasket Safety Glasses. Gasketed safety glasses are essentially sealed glasses that completely isolate one part of the face from the outside. While they can offer impact protection, their main function is to keep gasses and dust from coming in contact with the eyes. This model comes with a removable nylon rubber strap that can be used to keep the glasses in place, reducing opportunities to create an opening with the outside. The only downside to those affordable, $17.00 safety glasses, according to different user reviews, is that they can get foggy, even though they're sold as anti-fog.