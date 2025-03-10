12 Ryobi Finds Under $20 Actually Worth Buying

Every tool owner has their own opinions on which of the affordable power tool brands is the best, but there's a good reason why so many people prefer Ryobi. The brand might be exclusive to Home Depot's physical retail stores, but it can also be bought in various other places online, making it easily accessible for all kinds of buyers.

Advertisement

Its range is also a wide and comprehensive one, with the brand offering tools to cater for everything from wrenching on cars to crafting miniature models of them. Then, there's its outdoor and yard work range, which includes a variety of hand tools and power tools.

The key to Ryobi's appeal is that it offers something for everyone, including buyers who aren't looking to spend a fortune on tools. In fact, the brand even offers a range of tools and accessories for under $20, with these 12 being among the most useful in its current lineup.