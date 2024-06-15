10 Weird Tools Every DIYer Will Wish They Had Sooner

Ingenuity often leads to innovation, and for every DIYer there comes a time when specific tasks require an especially unique tool not typically found in your average toolbox. Not all jobs are the same; they require different strategies and tools. Odd, complex jobs exist, but you can only guess as to whether other folks out there have encountered something similar. This leaves DIYers to plan, think outside the box, and even invent special tools to get the job done.

While standard tools exist for cut-and-dry tasks, the trickier the job, the weirder the tools. These special tools may seem strange at first, but they've made it to market because they're actually useful, practical, and worth buying. Weird tools that stick around prove their genius — exactly the kind of tools DIYers won't know they need until they have them.

To narrow down our selection of weird tools to recommend, we based the decision on a combination of practicality, usefulness, and uniqueness of each tool. We also considered the price, quality, user reviews, and personal experience using them. Whether you shop for your DIY tools at Lowe's or you're more of a Home Depot DIY devotee, let's take a look at some of the weird tools every DIYer will wish they had sooner.