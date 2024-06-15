10 Weird Tools Every DIYer Will Wish They Had Sooner
Ingenuity often leads to innovation, and for every DIYer there comes a time when specific tasks require an especially unique tool not typically found in your average toolbox. Not all jobs are the same; they require different strategies and tools. Odd, complex jobs exist, but you can only guess as to whether other folks out there have encountered something similar. This leaves DIYers to plan, think outside the box, and even invent special tools to get the job done.
While standard tools exist for cut-and-dry tasks, the trickier the job, the weirder the tools. These special tools may seem strange at first, but they've made it to market because they're actually useful, practical, and worth buying. Weird tools that stick around prove their genius — exactly the kind of tools DIYers won't know they need until they have them.
To narrow down our selection of weird tools to recommend, we based the decision on a combination of practicality, usefulness, and uniqueness of each tool. We also considered the price, quality, user reviews, and personal experience using them. Whether you shop for your DIY tools at Lowe's or you're more of a Home Depot DIY devotee, let's take a look at some of the weird tools every DIYer will wish they had sooner.
Magnetic Wristband
One of the most annoying things when trying to hammer in a nail, screw in a screw, or use a wrench to tighten bolts is juggling all these pieces in one hand and using the other to hold your tool to get the job done. You may even look goofy holding a nail in your mouth.
Either up on a ladder or stuck in a weird position, you drop a screw, hear it pinging on the floor, try to track where it landed, you can't find it, and curse. This job is taking you longer than it should, and you feel like you're in a circus act. You wish you had a tail, but you've only got two hands to work with. A magnetic wristband is an ideal tool to use in these sorts of situations, where you need to get to your bolts, screws, and nails easily without the stress of adding extra steps to your job, which could involve fetching and scrounging around for pieces.
Magnetic wristbands have a padded inner mesh layer and adjustable straps to fit all wrist sizes. They are lightweight and durable and ideal for woodworking, home improvement, and DIY projects. They certainly make the list of underrated tools you can find at Home Depot – we recommend the Klein Tools Tradesman Pro 4 in. Magnetic Wristband. This magnetic wristband has glowing reviews, is made of durable 1680d ballistic material, has breathable interior mesh for a comfortable fit around most wrist sizes, and costs only $20 dollars.
Heated Razor Blade Scraper
If you've ever been inspired by some of the cool graphics and decals you might find on classic muscle cars, you might've tried your hand at adding some decals or stickers of your own. But if your tastes or preferences ever change, good luck getting those additions off your car — because nothing's more annoying than picking at stickers or decals, only to remove the top layer and leave a gluey mark you'll have to scrape away. The adhesive has hardened, and now you're cleaning and spending more time trying to remove this mess, hoping you don't cause any damage, like scratches or peeling off paint.
To make the removal of decals, stickers, pinstripes, or aluminum foil labels easy, use a heated razor blade scraper. This tool works its magic by melting the adhesive that's stuck to metal or glass surfaces, allowing the blade to slide through the sticky adhesive as smooth as butter. Our recommendation is the AES 87600 Hot Blade Decal Remover (110 Volt), available on Amazon.
It's easy-to-handle, and has a cord with a standard plug to fit any 110-volt US outlet. The 40-watt element heats up the razors, so it makes peeling off stickers from any glass or metal surface super easy. It also comes with a couple of #9 razor blades and a tool rest to prevent any accidental burns. It has decent reviews, users have shared how much time they've saved removing decals, and for less than $40 dollars, it's a bargain. Although, some users have mentioned that the heating element gets really hot, so be careful.
Contour Gauge Tool
If you ever need precise measurements of irregular shapes, a contour gauge tool does the trick. This nifty tool is ideal for measuring and transferring the exact shape to be cut out later.
It has a row of movable thin "teeth" that can retract to match curves and odd shapes. You simply loosen or tighten the fasteners on the ruler/housing unit to adjust the tension of the gauge pins. Once the shape is formed on the contour gauge tool, use the metal adjustable lock to lock it in place. The exact shape can then be transferred, traced with a pencil, and then cut.
If you're a DIYer who finds yourself cutting precise shapes, whether it be flooring installation, tiling, woodworking, carpentry, auto body repairs, measuring ducts and pipes, fitting countertops and cabinetry, or even restoring historical buildings with unique patterns and shapes, then this weird DIY tool is a shapeshifting must-have. We recommend the Lunorus Contour Gauge Tool with Metal Adjustable Lock. For something as affordable as $12 dollars on Amazon, it's worth it, and has some great reviews.
Japanese Pull Saw
The Japanese have a long history of creating exceptional woodwork that is aesthetically pleasing and made with a high level of attention to detail. An interesting and unique tool used for precise and efficient cutting is the Japanese pull saw. These handheld saws have long handles and teeth angled in the opposite direction that are specially made to maximize the pulling force and cut more accurately, matching the direction of the wood grain.
And not all Japanese pull saws are the same. If you're interested in buying one of these, we recommend the Kerye Japanese Pull Saw via Amazon. This lightweight hand saw has over 2,500 reviews and is super affordable at $15 dollars. It's ideal for fine, flush, and joinery cuts, casings, moldings, baseboards, and cutting door jams. According to the product description, this 9.5-inch saw requires 50 percent less force to use than a 6-inch saw, despite its larger size. The blade is made from SK5 high carbon steel, and the handle is made from beech and rattan, which feels great to handle. This pull saw is bi-lateral and has two sides with teeth. One side is rougher and ideal for rip cuts, while the other side is denser and ideal for cross cuts.
For DIYers tackling jobs in woodworking, cabinet and furniture making, carpentry, craft projects, trim work and moldings, restoration, and repair, this Japanese pull saw is an efficient and flexible tool.
Mini Palm Nailer
When the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. But as DIYers know too well, unique problems require unique solutions, even if the task at hand requires something as seemingly simple as nailing a nail. Your standard hammer won't fit in those hard-to-reach, tight spaces. Maybe you even considered whether to use a brad nailer or a finish nailer, only to find neither of those tools aren't right. You need a compact tool like a mini palm nailer.
As the name suggests, palm nailers fit in the palm of your hand, have a comfortable rubber grip, and are perfect for framing work in tight corners or near walls. We recommend the Freeman PMPN Pneumatic Mini Palm Nailer with Magnetic Tip on Amazon. One end has a magnetic nose to hold the nail in place safely, and on the other end, pointed away from your palm, is the exhaust that directs air away from you. This particular palm nailer is also extremely affordable at less than $30 dollars, is compatible with 6D-16D nails from 2 inches to 3-1/2 inches, and just requires an air tank to attach to the 1/4-inch NPT fitting.
Palm nailers can be used for roofing and decking projects, installing joist hangers, fastening metal connectors, and overhead nailing that would otherwise be heavy and cumbersome with a traditional nail gun. Its compact size and powerful punch make it great for many different projects DIYers find themselves tackling.
6-Piece Flex Head Ratchet Set
A lot of weird DIY tools are a byproduct of trying to get a job done in awkward positions. These kinds of jobs range from automobile maintenance to bicycle repairs, assembling furniture, and working as a mechanic, plumber, or electrician.
This inspires many DIYers to compile toolbox essentials. While you may already have a standard ratchet set, one useful tool we recommend adding to your kit is the YIYEIE 6-Piece Flex Head Ratchet Set. This Amazon-sold tool comes with a ¼, ½, and ⅜ inch drive flex head ratchet and extension bars that offer more leverage. The adjustable ratchet head is flexible and can rotate 180 degrees, so you can turn bolts from any angle.
The flex-head ratchet lets you reach fasteners that are normally hard to reach with a standard ratchet. Its 72-tooth ratcheting mechanism operates super smoothly with a minimal 5-degree swing arc. It also has a quick-release button to swap out sockets with ease. For DIYers who need to reach tight spaces and turn bolts, it's a versatile and useful tool.
Gutter Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment
Cleaning the gutters is usually a hassle. You need to precariously balance on a ladder while digging out leaves while wearing gloves or spraying a hose to blast out debris. If you have a pressure washer, you can use this bad boy to get the job done more efficiently. In fact, there are many ways to use a pressure washer around the house.
We recommend the Tool Daily Gutter Cleaner Attachment, since it's got great reviews and costs less than $30 dollars. You don't even have to climb a ladder, and the attachment quickly and easily connects to a curved wand long enough to reach most gutters, so you can probably get the job done from ground level.
With a pressure rating of up to 3300 PSI, it uses the built-in two high-pressure turbo nozzles to blast leaves and debris from your gutters in both directions in a circular spiral motion. It's universal, fits both gas and electric pressure washers, and is made of brass and stainless steel, so it's made to last with none of that cheap plastic.
Digital Angle Finder
Measure twice and cut once. DIYers who want to get the job done right the first time understand how important having accurate measurements can be. Tackling jobs that require measuring angles don't have to be complex mathematical equations written on a window like you're Russel Crowe in "A Beautiful Mind." Instead, opt for a digital angle finder.
Our recommendation is the GemRed 82305 Digital Angle Finder. This nifty tool is made of stainless steel with laser-etched measurements that are easy to read. Folded, it measures 7.5 inches and has a total length of 400mm. Once you've made your measurement, use the locking function to keep the angle in place to check, mark, and transfer bevels, miters, and slopes when woodworking. This angle finder has nearly 9,000 reviews, is a number one best seller, and is affordable at less than $20 dollars.
Its clear LCD display provides an easy, accurate readout. It can be used to check the angles of a saw blade to get accurate cuts and to quickly measure internal and external angles, saving you time and potentially from costly mistakes. If you find yourself doing tasks like metal fabrication, plumbing, HVAC, home improvement, masonry, crafting, or installing solar panels, a digital angle finder is a must-have.
Contractor Grade AirShim Inflatable Pry Bar and Leveling Tool
Don't throw your back out trying to lift heavy appliances; instead, get extra manpower in the form of a contractor-grade AirShim inflatable pry bar and leveling tool. This weird balloon-like tool is SGS certified and can hold up to 300 pounds (though there's also a bigger, contractor-geared version available that's rated up to 500 lbs), like a mini-weight lifter that just needs to be pumped up. It's also versatile and packs down to a deflated size of about 6 ¼ inches by 6 ¼ inches.
It's a perfect companion for doing jobs like window, door, and cabinet installations because it has a soft touch, unlike pry bars and wooden shims, which can cause damage or leave scuff marks.
Lift, shift, align, level, and plumb. You can do all this with one hand by squeezing the pump to fill up the AirShim with air. If it's inflated too much, use the precise bleeder valve to raise or lower it to get the perfect pressure, which is ideal for aligning.
Dual Paint Roller
Painting doesn't have to be a laborious task. While using a paintbrush helps paint more precisely, and a standard paint roller helps cover larger surfaces, a dual paint roller is a unique tool that you may wish to add to your collection of paint-related tools.
As one might guess, using a dual paint roller gets the job done twice as fast. We recommend the JAGTRADE Good Double-Sided Paint Roller Brush. It is extremely affordable, at less than $9, and it comes with roller sponges that prevent drips and spatter. The tool frame can be used with any 2—to 4-inch rollers, making it convenient to paint curved objects like poles, tubes, walls, ceilings, or railings.
Besides covering more surface area, dual paint rollers are a great tool to use when creating faux finishes. Each roller can have a similar color, but when rolled in a V pattern ends up creating a softer, more muted look. It can also blend two colors as well as toning down bright colors.
Our selection methodology
To uncover weird tools that make odd jobs easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable for DIYers, we chose these specific tools based on their ability to get the job done where traditional tools would otherwise be cumbersome or more of a headache. We looked at the price, quality of build, practicality, usefulness, and uniqueness of each tool and weighed that up with feedback and user reviews.